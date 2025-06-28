$120 Summer Food Stamps 2025: When Will You Receive Sun Bucks Payment on Your EBT Card?

$120 Summer Food Stamps 2025: Every year, as soon as the summer holidays begin, the problem of food arises for millions of children in America. After the school is closed, the free or subsidized food program stops. In such a situation, to meet the nutritional needs of needy children during this time, a scheme like summer food stamp is started by the US state government.

The US federal government has also started a summer food program called sun bucks for the children of the US state for the year 2025. This scheme is run for those children who study in school and who get food in the school itself. But during the summer holidays, these children are deprived of this food. Due to which, in the months of June, July, August, all the eligible children of this scheme are given $120 Per Child Summer Food Stamps 2025 so that they can feed themselves.

$120 Summer Food Stamps 2025

As we said, this financial benefit is given only to those children who depend on the food provided by the school so that children can be saved from the problem of hunger. The main objective of this scheme is not only to provide food to the children but also to provide relief to the vulnerable families so that they can be free from the worry of food for their children and improve the health of the children so that despite the school being closed for 3 months, these children can get adequate nutrition at home.

In such a situation, if there is a school-going child in your house and he is being deprived of adequate nutrition due to summer vacation, then you can also take advantage of this Summer EBT Sun Bucks scheme of America. In today’s article, we will give you complete details of this scheme where we will tell how the benefits of this scheme can be availed and how to apply?

What is Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Scheme 2025?

Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer, also known as Sun Bucks, is a scheme run by the US Department of Food and Nutrition. This scheme is mainly started for those children who take food in school i.e. those who are given food by the government in the school itself.

In such a situation, during the summer vacation when the schools are closed for 3 months, these children do not get enough nutritious food, that is why this scheme is started so that children can get nutritious food even during the holidays. Under this scheme, every eligible and suitable person is given $120 in the form of electronic benefit transfer so that he can buy Kiran and grocery items with this assistance amount and get adequate nutrition.

Main Objectives of $120 Summer Food Stamps 2025

The main objective of this scheme is to provide nutritious food to the children so that children who were not able to get food from school during summer vacations can get adequate nutrition at home. This scheme is also called the scheme to fill the summer hunger gap because through this scheme, financial assistance is provided to the children to buy food containing adequate nutrition during the summer.

Due to this scheme, the health of children suffering from lack of food is being improved. Although children are provided nutritious food throughout the year by the school, to ensure that there is no shortage of it during summer vacations, they are provided $120 for three months. Through this scheme, children reduce the financial pressure on their families by getting an additional $120 and can help in purchasing grocery items.

$120 Summer Food Stamps 2025 Benefits

Due to this scheme, school going children are given an amount of $120 for the months of June, July, August, so that these children can purchase items from the grocery store and reduce the financial pressure on their families.

This amount helps in providing nutritious food to the children because due to school holidays, children are deprived of summer food, due to which this additional amount of $120 works as an additional benefit so that children get adequate nutrition even during summer vacations and there is no pressure on their families.

$120 Summer Food Stamps Eligibility 2025

Eligible candidates mean those whose data is already with the government.

Eligible candidates who avail the benefits of Food Stamp, TANF or FDPIR are automatically included in this scheme.

are automatically included in this scheme. Apart from this, children of families who are availing the benefits of Medicaid are also automatically included in this scheme.

Or children who receive free meals or breakfast from school are also declared eligible candidates for this scheme.

from school are also declared eligible candidates for this scheme. Also, children who are availing the benefits of schemes like Post Homeless or Migrant are also directly transferred the benefits of this scheme.

Apart from this, if the children do not fall in any of the categories given above, they can also apply for this scheme, however, for that, the family income of the candidate must be less than the Federal Poverty Level.

How much benefit is given?

In this scheme, all the needy children are provided $120 for three months.

That is, an amount of $40 is given per month.

However, there is a slight difference in the benefit amount in different states, like in Alaska this benefit amount can be $156 to $243, while in Hawaii this amount is around $177 dollars.

How can the benefit of the scheme be availed?

Children are automatically included in this scheme. Children who are already eligible for Medicaid or SNAP, the benefit of this scheme is automatically transferred to the bank.

Or the applicant’s family can also apply for this scheme, for which they will have to fill the application form for Summer EBT or Sun Bucks on the website of the state local agency.

Children’s details will have to be entered, all your documents will have to be updated and income certificate will have to be attached.

After which the candidate is provided with an EBT card.

Amount of $120 is transferred to the candidate’s account through EBT card.

Conclusion

For the information of readers, under this scheme, free lunch or breakfast is also arranged in various community centers. Along with getting financial assistance, the candidate can also avail the benefit of free lunch or breakfast by going to the nearest community centers and can ensure the nutrition of the children.