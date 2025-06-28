$14 Million Credit One Bank Settlement 2025: Who is Affected? How to file a claim?

$14 Million Credit One Bank Settlement 2025: We have all had those day when our phone just won’t stop ringing. But what if I told you that some of those annoying calls from years ago could now earn you a cash payout? Well, that’s exact what’s happening with Credit One Bank.

Between 2014 and 2019, many people across the U.S got hit with pre-recorded calls from credit one or companies connected to them. The problem? Most of those people never even said, “yes” to being contracted in the first place. That haw now turned into a class- action lawsuit and big settlement worth $14 million

This legal issue isn’t just about irritating phone calls. It’s about breaking a rule- the telephone consumer protection acts in short form we call it TCPA. Thie law makes it clear: if you’re a business, you need a person permission before using automated system to call or massage them.

Credit One allegedly ignored that. they used robocall technology to dial up people , sometimes repeatedly, without ever getting a go ahead. Some people were customers, other had never ever heard of the bank. The calls were usually marketing or collection-related- and often continued even when people asked to be left alone. That’s where the law came in- and now, the result is a settlement.

No admission, But a Big pay-out

Here’s the twist: credit one has not admitted they did anything wrong. But instead of dragging the case on forever, they’ve decided to settle the matter. So, now, million dollars are being set aside to pay the people who were affected.

How the $14 million class action settlement will be used?

The total settlement fund is big- but not all of it goes directly into people’s pockets. Here’s a breakdown

Use of Funds Estimated Amount Purpose Total Settlement Pool $14,000,000 Entire amount Credit One is paying Legal & Court Fees 25–30% of the total fund Payments to attorneys and legal expenses Administration Costs $1–2 million For processing claims and running the site Money for Claimants Around $8–9 million What’s left for the people filing claims Expected Payout Per Person $100–$1,000 Based on number of claims and documentation

Important Note: if you have proof- like call records or bills- you might receive more. But even if you don’t have that, you can still apply.

$14 Million Credit One Bank Settlement Eligibility 2025

If you’re unsure whether you can file a claim, just ask yourself these three questions:

Did you get Robocalls or automated massage from credit one bank or its associates between 2014 and 2019? Did you not give them permission to call you? Did you own the phone number they called during that time? If the answer to all three is “yes”, then you likely qualify.

Even if you weren’t a customer, you can still be eligible. The settlement isn’t just for account holders.

How to make a claim for Credit One Bank $14mn TCPA settlement?

Once the court gives final approval, and official claims website will go live you’ll able to submit your claim there.

What you’ll need:

You full name and contact details

The phone number that received the calls

Any dates or timeframes when the calls occurred

Supporting documents

A signed statement declaring that claim in true

Some people may receive a Claim ID via email or mail. If your get one, it’ll make things easier and quicker.

When will the money come?

Getting paid won’t happen overnight, but the timeline is fairly structured here’s what to expect:

Stage Estimated Timeframe Final Court Approval Hearing Date still pending Claims Site Goes Online 30–45 days after court approval Claim Filing Period Open for 2–3 months Claims Review Period 3–5 months after submission ends Payments Start Around 6–9 months after court approval

Payment options will include:

Bank transfer

Mailed check

Digital methods

De keep in mind that delays are possible, especially if there are objections or technical problem during processing.

Steps you should take now

If you believe you were affected, here’s what you should start doing

Check it you still have old phone records from 2014-2019 Keep an eye on your email and mailbox for any notice or claim ID Once the claims site is active, visit and fill out the form Submit any extra document you might have Choose how you want to receive the money. Stay alert for updates by visiting the website or checking your massages.

Conclusion

There day, it’s a common to ignore unknown numbers- mainly because we’ve been annoyed by robocalls. But now, for once. Those irritating calls could actually turn into something useful.

If credit once contacted you during those years, it worth checking if you qualify, after all, id a robot wasted your time, it’s only fair that a human gets paid for it.