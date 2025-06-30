$1756 CalFresh Payment July 2025, Check New Eligibility, Rules and Claim Process

$1756 CalFresh Payment July 2025: The monthly benefits of California- CalFresh EBT Credits have been added in the EBT cards from 1st July 2025. Eligible families in the country can check the California SNAP benefits in their account or can check the $1756 CalFresh Payment July 2025 status through login on the candidate dashboard section. The government in California releases payment of CalFresh on different dates according to card details and Number printed in the card. You can check your payment date in this article and after that can start to purchase food items from your nearest stalls accordingly for July 2025.

CalFresh is a state level implementation of federal SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). The government is providing monthly financial assistance to low income families in the country under this program through their EBT card recharge. Beneficiaries can use the EBT card at any food shop and stall in the country to purchase food items such as bread, milk, dairy items, Fruits and vegetables etc. The SNAP Payment EBT card is revised monthly according to the family condition of the applicant. Most of the families in California are getting additional payouts this summer under the Sun bucks SNAP benefits.

$1756 CalFresh Payment Date July 2025

The $1756 CalFresh Payment July 2025 is scheduled between first July to 10th July 2025 to all the eligible families in the country. The CalFresh Payment Date is scheduled according to the last digit in EBT of the applicant. If the last digit is ending on 1 then the payment will be released on 1 July, similarly if the last Digit is 5 then the payment will be released on 5th July accordingly. You can check that card digit wise payment dates for July 2025 in this table which will help you to understand the specific date according to your card details.

Last Digit of Case Number Payment Date (July 2025) 1 July 1, 2025 2 July 2, 2025 3 July 3, 2025 4 July 4, 2025 5 July 5, 2025 6 July 6, 2025 7 July 7, 2025 8 July 8, 2025 9 July 9, 2025 0 July 10, 2025

CalFresh July 2025 Payment Amount

Department will release the monthly amount on the card of the applicant according to Income condition and family member details of the applicant. If you are earning a very low income Then you will receive the maximum benefits. Apart from this CalFresh July 2025 Payment of the program is increased according to the number of members in the family.

Individual applicants can apply for a monthly benefit of $292, however Family of 8 members can get maximum benefits of $1,756 per month. You can check the following table to understand the CalFresh July 2025 Payment criteria for different beneficiaries in the program in July 2025:

Household Size Maximum Monthly Benefit 1 $292 2 $536 3 $768 4 $975 5 $1,158 6 $1,390 7 $1,536 8 $1,756 Each additional member +$220

SNAP Payments Eligibility 2025

The applicant should be a permanent citizen of USA and living in California for the last year.

Applicants should have a specific social security number To apply for the benefits of CalFresh in California.

The gross income of the applicant in a year should be less than 200% of federal poverty line to receive the full benefits of the program, however if you exceed the income limit then you can still apply for a reduced amount

Single applicants as well as family members are eligibility apply in the SNAP Program 2025 where you can include the spouse, children under the age of 22, parents if you both are living together in a family. Apart from this you can also include defendants individuals in your family if you are taking care of them.

So if you fulfil the criteria then you will get the benefit of the program in the first 10 days of the July 2025 and after that can use the EBT card to purchase food items accordingly.