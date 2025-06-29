$1756 SNAP Payments Coming Only in These 2 States – Check List

$1756 SNAP Payments Coming Only in These 2 States: In the US, SNAP benefits have been distributed by the majority of states. Nonetheless, some paydays are still available in Texas and Florida. Payrolls are administered differently in each state. In order to determine the day on which qualified recipients in the United States can pick up their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, they adhere to distinct regulations.

For instance, you must carry your case number with you if you reside in Florida. As you can see, the Florida case number is read backwards, with paydays appearing on the ninth and eighth digits. Additionally, since the 10th digit is not used to determine your eligibility for payday, SNAP recipients will need to omit it. You have already received your food stamps if the ninth and eighth digits of your case number fall between 00 and 71.

$1756 SNAP Payments Coming Only in These 2 States

Florida’s SNAP Payment Schedule is June 21–28

Food Stamps will only be issued on one of these paydays to SNAP recipients whose case number falls between 72 and 99. Benefits that are not used can be carried over to the next month.

Case no 9th & 8th digit: 72-74 = benefits to be paid on 21st

Case no 9th & 8th digit :75-78 = benefits to be paid on 22nd

Case no 9th & 8th digit: 79-81 = benefits to be paid on 23rd

Case no 9th & 8th digit: 82-85 = benefits to be paid on 24th

Case no 9th & 8th digit: 86-88 = benefits to be paid on 25th

Case no 9th & 8th digit: 89-92 = benefits to be paid on 26th

Case no 9th & 8th digit: 93-95 = benefits to be paid on 27th

Case no 9th & 8th digit: 96-99 = benefits to be paid on 28th

You can assist someone in applying online for Food Stamps in the State of Florida if they are unable to purchase food due to their limited income and resources.

Texas SNAP Payment Schedule 2025

In Texas, SNAP benefits are distributed monthly to two distinct recipient groups. Beneficiaries who were certified after June 1, 2020, will be able to pick up their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits between June 16 and June 28.

The final two digits of SNAP recipients’ eligibility determination group (EDG) number are used by Texas to determine their monthly payment schedule. The June paychecks listed below are still owed.

EDG last 2 digits : 18-20, 72-74 = Food Stamps on the 21st of the month

EDG last 2 digits : 21-24, 75-78 = Food Stamps on the 22nd of the month

EDG last 2 digits : 25-27, 79-81 = Food Stamps on the 23rd of the month

EDG last 2 digits : 28-31, 82-85 = Food Stamps on the 24th of the month

EDG last 2 digits : 32-34, 86-88 = Food Stamps on the 25th of the month

EDG last 2 digits : 35-38, 89-92 = Food Stamps on the 26th of the month

EDG last 2 digits : 39-41, 46-49, 93-95 = Food Stamps on the 27th of the month

EDG last 2 digits : 42-45, 50-53, 96-99 = Food Stamps on the 28th of the month

Items covered and excluded by SNAP benefits

Bread, cereals, fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products, and crop seeds are just a few of the foods you can purchase with SNAP. All of this is due to the fact that “food stamp” funds, as the program was formerly known, are solely intended to support American families’ efforts to eat healthily.

However, the purchase of hot, ready-to-eat meals, alcohol, tobacco, vitamins, medications, and non-food items like cleaning or personal hygiene products is forbidden. These guidelines aim to guarantee that resources are only used for essential dietary requirements.

In addition, Florida’s employment requirements for adults aged 18 to 59 go beyond the federal minimum, requiring up to 120 hours of work, training, or community service per month. Although there are exceptions for people over 60, the disabled, pregnant women, and caregivers of children under six, noncompliance will result in the loss of benefits after three months.

Maximum SNAP benefit amounts in 2025

This is according to the household’s size, but the amount could be different in every case: