$1907 Social Security Checks June 2025, Who Will Be Paid on June 26?

$1907 Social Security Checks June 2025: Next week, millions of Americans will get their last round of June 2025 Social Security benefits. The Social Security Administration (SSA) reports that checks for those who were born later in the month will be sent out on Wednesday, June 26. Here’s everything you need to know about July’s next events, who is eligible, and how much they will get.

A final round of payments for the month of June is about to be issued by the Social Security Administration (SSA). The Social Security Administration (SSA) distributes millions of checks each month to Social Security Program recipients, the majority of whom are retired workers, as well as those who receive (SSDI) Social Security Disability Insurance or (SSI) Supplemental Security Income.

The recipients’ dates of birth have a direct bearing on how the majority of payments are distributed. On the second Wednesday of the month, the money is given to those who were born between the first and the tenth day of the month. The third Wednesday is used by beneficiaries whose dates fall between the 11th and the 20th, and the fourth Wednesday is used by those whose dates fall between the 21st and the 31st. Regardless of their birthdate, SSI beneficiaries and those who retired prior to May 1997 get their benefits on the first days of each month.

Regarding the amounts, a number of variables determine the precise amount. The computation for retired workers includes, among other things, the age at which retirement was requested, the number of years worked, and the taxes paid to Social Security during that time. Official estimates of the payment amounts are available from the SSA, though.

The maximum amount for SSI beneficiaries is $943 for individuals and $1,415 for couples, while the average payment for a retired worker in 2024 is $1,907 for individuals and $3,303 for couples who file their taxes jointly, according to official Administration data.

These Individuals Will Receive $1,900 From Social Security

Considering the amounts and the manner in which the Administration disburses the payments, the average Social Security payment for those who were born between the 21st and the 31st will be $1907 Social Security Checks June 2025 on Wednesday, June 26.

It should be noted that this is merely an estimate. The maximum benefit for individuals who retire at age 62 is $2,710, $3,426 at age 65, and $3,652 at age 66 because the precise amount is dependent on age. Currently, the maximum payment for individuals who postpone retirement until age 70 is $4,873, while the maximum payment for those who wait until full retirement age is $3,822.

The Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), which helps to balance Administration payments with continuous inflation, causes Social Security benefits to increase yearly.

On June 26, Who Will Receive $1907 Social Security Checks Payment?

Based on dates of birth, the SSA disburses Social Security benefits. Your $1907 Social Security Checks June 2025 benefit will arrive next Wednesday, June 26, if your birthday falls between the 21st and the 31st of any given month.

This comprises:.

Retired workers

Spouses or survivors

Disabled individuals (SSDI)

Some disabled adult children of workers who have passed away

Average Payment Amounts for June 2025

These are the average monthly benefit amounts paid in June, based on SSA data and the most recent COLA adjustments.

Benefit Type Average Monthly Benefit (June 2025) Retired Workers $1,907 Disabled Workers (SSDI) $1,537 Spouses of Retirees $918 Widows/Widowers $1,774 SSI Recipients $699

Social Security June 2025 Payment Schedule

The complete list of June payment dates is provided here ($1907 Social Security Checks June 2025):

June 3: SSI recipients

June 12: Birthdays 1st–10th

June 18: Birthdays 11th–20th

June 26: Birthdays 21st–31st (next week)

How to Respond to a Missing Social Security Payment?

Suppose you were anticipating payment and it hasn’t reached you yet.

Hold off for three complete mailing days.

To verify the status of your payment, sign into your My Social Security account.

Dial 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) to reach the SSA.

$1907 Social Security Checks July 2025

Since July 1st is the first banking day of the month, SSI recipients will receive their first July payment on Tuesday, July 1. On Wednesday, July 10, regular retirement and SSDI checks will resume.