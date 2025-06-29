$3267 WIS Payment in Singapore 2025: Check Eligibility & Workfare Income Supplement Payout Schedule

$3267 WIS Payment in Singapore 2025: Singapore’s Workfare Income Supplement (WIS) has emerged as a lifeline for the city-state’s growing gig economy, providing targeted financial support to low-income and platform workers. The 2025 WIS enhancements offer eligible individuals up to $3267 WIS Payment 2025 annually, helping ride-hailing drivers, food delivery riders, and other freelancers improve their income security and build long-term savings. With the rising cost of living, the government aims to provide monthly payouts and strengthen CPF (Central Provident Fund) contributions to safeguard the future of this vital segment of the workforce.

The Singaporean government has acknowledged these challenges and strengthened the Workfare Income Supplement (WIS) program. Qualified platform workers can begin earning up to $3267 WIS Payment 2025 annually through the expanded program. The objective is to improve income stability by encouraging long-term savings through Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.

What is the Singapore Workfare Income Supplement (WIS)?

The WIS scheme was launched to:

Boost immediate income through cash payouts

through cash payouts Support long-term financial security via CPF contributions

via CPF contributions Encourage employment participation among older workers and those with disabilities

In 2025, the scheme has been upgraded significantly, ensuring better support for self-employed and platform workers, including:

Ride-hailing drivers (e.g., Grab, Gojek)

Food delivery riders (e.g., Deliveroo, Foodpanda)

Freelancers on digital platforms

Key Features of the Singapore $3267 WIS Payment 2025

1. Monthly Disbursements for Financial Stability

Workers will now receive monthly payouts, disbursed two months after each income month. By the end of March 2025, for example, income from January 2025 will be paid.

Disbursement Channels:

PayNow (linked to NRIC)

GovCash (for workers without bank accounts)

These regular payments improve cash flow management for workers handling fluctuating incomes.

2. Mandatory CPF Contributions by Platform Operators

In 2025, platform companies will have to make contributions to employees’ CPF accounts. This initiative will be phased in until full implementation by 2029.

CPF contributions are split among:

Ordinary Account (housing)

Special Account (retirement)

MediSave (healthcare)

3. Maximum Annual Payout of $3267

For workers aged 60 and above or individuals with disabilities, the maximum WIS payout is $3267, offering increased support for those who face higher expenses or job limitations.

Eligibility Criteria for 3267 WIS Payment 2025

Individuals must fulfill the following requirements in order to be eligible for the 2025 enhanced WIS.

Basic Eligibility

Must be a Singapore Citizen

Aged 30 years or above (exceptions for persons with disabilities)

(exceptions for persons with disabilities) Total annual income (including Net Trade Income ) must not exceed $28,000

) must not exceed Worked for at least two months in 2024

in 2024 Mandatory CPF and MediSave contributions completed

Exclusion Criteria

Property value exceeds $13,000 annually

Annual assessable income exceeds $70,000

exceeds Under 30 years old (except PWDs)

Self-employed individuals with employees

2025 WIS Payout Structure by Age Group

Age Group Max Annual Payout Cash Component CPF Component 30-34 $1,700 $300 $1,400 35-44 $2,250 $450 $1,800 45-54 $2,850 $600 $2,250 55-59 $3,150 $750 $2,400 60+ / PWD $3267 $800 $2,467

This dual-structured payout helps meet both short-term needs and long-term goals.

WIS Monthly Disbursement Schedule for 2025

Income Month Payout Date January End of March 2025 February End of April 2025 March End of May 2025 April End of June 2025 May End of July 2025 June End of August 2025 July End of September 2025 August End of October 2025 September End of November 2025 October End of December 2025 November End of January 2026 December End of February 2026

MediSave Contributions Requirement

To qualify for WIS payouts, self-employed platform workers must make MediSave contributions. Minimum required amounts:

Age Group Minimum MediSave Contribution 30-34 $240 35-44 $270 45-49 $300 50+ $315

Those earning over $6,000 Net Trade Income must contribute more. Contributions can be made in lump sum or GIRO instalments.

How to Qualify and Receive 3267 WIS Payment in 2025?

Declare Net Trade Income via the myTax Portal Ensure CPF deductions by your platform operator Make required MediSave contributions Use CPF’s WIS Calculator to estimate eligibility and payout Track monthly PayNow or GovCash disbursements

How to Maximise your WIS benefits?

To maximise your WIS benefits:

Track income & expenses monthly to stay on budget

to stay on budget For retirement, housing, and medical expenses, use CPF funds.

Create an emergency fund that will last you three to six months.

that will last you three to six months. Explore supplemental insurance plans beyond MediSave for full protection

Conclusion: $3267 WIS Payment 2025

The enhanced Workfare Income Supplement (WIS) for 2025 is a game-changer for Singapore’s platform workers, offering robust financial support, predictable income, and stronger CPF savings. By integrating platform gig workers into Singapore’s social safety net, the government is reinforcing its commitment to inclusive economic progress.

To make the most of the WIS scheme, workers should stay informed, track their CPF and MediSave contributions, and follow monthly payout schedules.

FAQs: $3267 WIS Payment in Singapore 2025