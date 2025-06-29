$3555 Widow Pension in Canada 2025: Eligibility, Benefits, and How to Apply

$3555 Widow Pension in Canada 2025: Widows in Canada are getting a monthly pension from the Canada Revenue Agency under the survivors pension program in 2025. Eligible women can apply for the program and get a maximum benefit of $3555 per month from the authority. Apart from the monthly pension to widows in the program, it will also help to get other financial assistance, including death benefits and benefits for children under the age of 25.

So if you are a widow and living in Canada, then you can read this article, which will help you to understand the comprehensive overview of Canada’s Survivor pension program in 2025, including the eligibility criteria, application procedure to apply for the program, procedure to get the payment, and all other important documentation, etc.

Survivors Pension Program for widows in 2025

Widowed women are experiencing social security problems in addition to financial difficulties. However, if their husband was a regular contributor to the Canara pension plan, then they are eligible to claim the pension amount under the survivor’s program by the Canada Revenue Agency. It will give a monthly punished resistance often to the investment of the dead husband during the employment. Apart from this, widows will also get additional rounds and benefits after reaching the ages of 60 and 65.

Eligibility criteria for $3555 Widow Pension

If you are a widow or know a widow who wants financial assistance from the federal government in Canada, then you can check the following eligibility criteria and can submit the application form online accordingly:

The applicant should be a permanent citizen of Canada while applying for the widow pageant under the survivor’s pension program.

Only those women whose husbands were regularly contributing to the CPP program during their employment duration can apply for the program.

The applicant (widow) should be a legal heir of the dead beneficiary of CPP.

If the woman is a widow with more than one husband, then she will not be able to apply for multiple pensions under the program but will only be able to continue the pension where she is getting a maximum benefit.

Apart from this, if the widow remarried after the death of the husband, then it will not stop the regular pension on the program and will provide the monthly payouts accordingly.

Application procedure for $3555 Widow Pension

If you are eligible for the monthly pension for widows in Canada, then you can read the following step-by-step procedure to submit the application for the program:

Visit the official website of the Canada Revenue Agency and locate the survivor’s pension program.

It will ask you to log in to the My Services Canada account using a user ID and password or any other method.

You now need to find the survivor special program on the page by going to the dashboard on the screen.

You need to enter all the basic details and bank account information in this application form, and after that, you have to submit the application accordingly

After that, you have to complete the documentation through offline mode, where you need to send the hard copy of the claim and all the important documents of the dead husband and applicant

Once the authority verify your details, you will start the senior payment per month in your bank account directly

The Maximum Benefit under the Survivors Pension Program in 2025

There are multiple factors that will decide the monthly payouts for each applicant according to their condition. If you are more than the age of 65 and contributed to the CPP program, then you will get the maximum benefit of the program, which will range up to $3555 per month.

After becoming 65 years old in Canada, widows will be able to get 60% of the amount as a pension in their bank account directly from the monthly investment of their husband during their work hours. In addition, widows will be eligible for one-time financial aid in the form of death benefits, which will be directly deposited into their bank accounts.