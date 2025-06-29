$500 Canada Housing Benefit in 2025: One‑Time Rent Support, Payment Date And Eligibility

$500 Canada Housing Benefit in 2025: 815,190 Canadians are expecting to receive a financial assistance of 500 dollar directly in banks under the Canada housing benefit program. The Government of Canada had invited candidates to submit their application form on the official website of Canada revenue agency earlier and now releasing the payment to eligible beneficiaries.

The Canada Housing Benefit (CHB) offers a tax‑free one‑time payment of $500 to low‑income renters who meet income and rent requirements. Administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), this direct financial assistance aims to ease the burden of rising rental costs. In 2025, payments are rolling out to qualified individuals.

Canada housing benefits program 2025

The Canada housing benefit program is a non taxable one time payment program which was introduced by the Canada revenue agency. It was started to help tenants in the country who are paying regular rent to their home owners in the financial year 2022. The country was facing huge inflation in 2022 so most of the low income individuals were facing difficulties to maintain their monthly rents.

So to tackle this problem, Canada revenue agency invited all the low income individuals in the country who are living on rent to provide them a one time benefit of $500. However the application procedure has been closed now, you but beneficiaries are still getting their pending payments.

Eligibility for CHB in 2025

Canadians are required to fulfill the following eligibility criteria to get the benefits of Canada housing benefit program in 2025. However, currently the program has been stopped, but if the government continue it again then they will give preferences to those individuals who are meeting the following eligibility condition:

Applicant should be a permanent resident of Canada and living in the country for at least 10 years.

of Canada and living in the country for at least 10 years. Minimum age of the applicant should be at least 15 years old to receive the benefits of the program.

the benefits of the program. Applicant is required to pay the annual tax of 2024 and 25 to the government without any delay as the payment will be a provided Only tax payers in the country.

to the government without any delay as the payment will be a provided Only tax payers in the country. If you are living as a single applicant then your annual income should be less than $20000 in a year, but if you are living with your common law partners then your annual income should be less than $35000 .

in a year, but if you are living with your common law partners then your annual income should be less than . You are required to live in a rental house and pay your rent to the homeowner in the financial year of 2022 to receive the $500 benefit of the program.

Important dates of Canada housing benefit payment in 2025

Application form was open around 15 July 2025. In this duration, 815,190 applicants have been submitted their application forms throughout the country. Now you are not available to claim the payment or submit any application to receive your Canada housing benefit payment. Since it was one time payment program and do not followed frequently, there is no live application form for the financial year of 2025. If the government finds financial crisis in 2025 then they can again continue the program accordingly.

How much will the payment be released

Beneficiaries will get one time benefit of $500 from Canada revenue agency in this program. According to the official sources of Canada revenue agency, the authority have distributed total $402,366,000 amount to implement the program. So if you are meeting the eligibility criteria and income conditions then you will get the full benefits of the payment.

There is no deduction in the payment as it is a fixed payment program. Apart from such benefits, beneficiaries will also not be required to pay tax on their one time payment. So you can use 100% benefit of $500 to pay your rent in Canada

