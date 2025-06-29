$500 Stimulus Payment In June 2025, Who Is Eligible To Receive This Next Tax Refund?

$500 Stimulus Payment In June 2025: People in USA and getting financial assistance from the Federal government as well as states governments according to the collected revenue. Now the government has introduced additional 500 USD payment to eligible Americans living in Georgia state. The first installment of the payment has been released in bank account directly now the second installment is scheduled by the authority.

So if you also want to get the benefit of $500 stimulus payment in June 2025 then should read the detailed explanation in this article which will help you to understand the eligibility criteria, procedure to get the payment and expected date to receive the amount.

$500 Stimulus Payment In June 2025

The governor of Georgia state in USA has announced a special tax relief benefit to all the Americans living in Georgia for the last one year or more. The amount is a part of state tax refund program in 2025 where the Government of the Georgia state is refunding additional saved revenue to all the taxpayers in the state.

It is a third stimulus payment in Georgia under the program where beneficiaries are receiving a maximum benefit of $500. The state legislature has approved House Bill 112 during the 2025 legislative session where they are promising to all the Georgians to offer them one time tax relief benefit which is save from the state expense in the past financial year of 2024.

Who Is Eligible For $500 Stimulus 2025?

Most of the taxpayers in Georgia eligible to get the benefit of this tax relief benefit but you can check the following specific eligibility criteria which are required to fulfill by applicant to collect such benefits:

The payment will be provided to only Americans living in Georgia for last one year.

The applicant should have a tax obligation in 2023

It is important to pay the tax to the Department of Revenue in Georgia for the financial year of 2023 and 2024 to collect the benefit of the tax relief program.

So if you are following All the above criteria then you can claim the benefit of one time tax relief amount of $500 in Georgia in June 2025.

June 2025 IRS Payment Update

The amount of the program is prepared according to the tax condition of the applicant. If you are a single taxpayer in a family then you will get a reduced benefit, however the head of the household will get a maximum benefit of $375. But couples who are paying the tax to the government combined will get 100% benefit of the program. You can check the following table to understand the payment structure for different taxpayers

Filing Status Amount Single Filers $250 Married Individuals Filing Separately $250 Head of Household Filers $375 Married Individuals Filing Jointly $500

How To Claim $500 Stimulus June 2025

If you are eligible for the payment then you will get your benefits directly in bank account which you used to pay the tax to the government. The department will automatically fetch your details from the department of Revenue website, so if you have any changes in bank account then should immediately update it on the portal after that wait for releasing the payment. However you can check your eligibility anytime by following this method:

Visit to the official website of departmental revenue of Georgia and go to the Georgia surplus tax eligibility tool: https://gtc.dor.ga.gov/

No you need to under your social security number and your tax year in the tool and after that enter your Federal adjusted gross income

Once you enter your details then you need to click on the search link so it will find your eligibility automatically and will show you the status either you will get the benefit of the program or not.

$500 Monthly Relief Payment Date 2025

The amount of Georgia surplus tax refund is released in the first week of June 2025. Beneficiaries who did not receive the payment yet should wait for at least 6 to 8 weeks to reflect the payment in a bank account from the Department of Revenue.