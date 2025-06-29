$5108 and $967 Two Social Security Checks in July 2025: Extra Checks, Payment Dates and Max Benefits

$5108 and $967 Two Social Security Checks in July 2025: Retirees in USA are able to get a double payment of social security checks in July 2025. All the seniors will get there monthly benefits of $967 in bank account directly, Apart from this thousand of beneficiaries in USA are able to get a maximum benefit of $5,108 from the social security administration.

If you are a senior and living in USA then you can also check your eligibility to receive such benefits in July 2025. The detailed overview of the program is mentioned in this article which will help you to understand how you can collect two social security checks for up to $5108 and $967 in July 2025.

$5108 and $967 Two Social Security Checks in July 2025

The Government of USA is officially released the two payments for seniors who are retired recently in getting their monthly retirement benefits. Most of the seniors will not receive such payment as it will be provided to one time to retired individuals in the USA.

So many people in the country are getting a monthly benefit of maximum $967 per month for individual applicants. But recently retired seniors can get a maximum amount of $5,108 which is a one time benefit payment and will not revised frequently. So you can receive the payment if you are following all the guidelines and criteria by the authority listed in the next section.

$5108 and $967 Two Social Security Checks Eligibility

Social security administration has listed all the important eligibility conditions to provide the one time retirement benefit to seniors in USA along with their irregular monthly benefits. Candidates who follow the following eligibility criteria will receive the payment directly in their bank account:

It is important to be a permanent citizen of USA and live in the country for at least 10 years.

and live in the country for at least 10 years. The applicant is required to complete at least 40 credits which is equivalent to 10 year work continuously in USA.

The age of the applicant should be more than 67 years old to receive the benefit of this $5108 and $967 Two Social Security Checks program.

It is important to follow the income requirements by the equity where the applicant should not earn more than $967 in a month if he is living alone and applying as an individual. If you are applying combinedly with partners, you can earn a maximum amount of $1450 in a month.

The Applicant should not live in a house whose value is more than $2000 for single applicants and $3000 for couple applicants.

The tax condition is also important to fulfill in the USA as only taxpayers will get the benefit of this program.

$5108 and $967 Two Social Security Checks

Usually department is providing a maximum benefit of $967 per month which is not fixed and can be reduced according to the Tax Information of the applicant. But the maximum benefit of the program is offering $5,108 amount to seniors who are starting the pension program after the age of 70 in USA. Apart from this The applicant is also required to work for at least 35 years in USA to be eligible for the maximum pay out. The third condition is the income condition for such applicants where they should earn less than $176,100 in 2025. So if you are more than this amount then you are benefits will automatically be reduced accordingly.

How to Apply for $5108 and $967 Two Social Security Checks?

If you are already registered with social security administration then you will not be required to apply for the benefits of two payments in America under SSA benefits. Once the government clears the frequent benefits of seniors, it will release the additional payout to senior supporters to the income and other conditions directly.

$5108 and $967 Two Social Security Payments Date

The department will release payment for all the seniors under the SSI benefits on 1st July 2025. It is falling on Tuesday where no weekend is available, so seniors will not see their payment rescheduled. So, you can check your bank account status after first July onwards which will take approximately 3 business days to reflect the amount in your bank.