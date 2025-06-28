$5108 Social Security Check in July 2025 – Know How it will hit these Bank Accounts?

$5108 Social Security Check in July 2025: Hello Americans, excited for the $5108 Social Security check in July 2025? SSA has already released today’s payment. Upcoming payments are in the queue, waiting there to be sent to the recipients on their designated dates. Many retirees are waiting to get the $5108 Social Security payment to be successfully credited to their accounts. The recipients will get the amount as per their eligibility, and here the deciding factor is the birthdates. The applicants who are born between the 1st and 10th of any month will get their payments on July 09, and so on, on July 16, and then on July 23, as per their birthdays.

Social Security payments play a major role as a retirement income for millions of Americans. This monthly assistance is there to help the retirees. If you are preparing for retirement or are already receiving benefits, it is very important to know how this maximum amount is calculated. After qualifying to get the benefit, how recent policy changes may boost your monthly income.

$5108 Social Security Check in July 2025

In this article you will be able to know much-needed information about the $5108 Social Security checks, how you can make yourself eligible, how much you will get, and what the deciding factors are, along with knowing about the date of disbursement of the amount. The maximum amount one retiree can get is $5,108. Don’t take early retirement.

You have to wait for the right time to take the retirement. Applicants should be aware of their timing. If they apply for the retirement benefit at their FRA, then they will get the benefit without any decrease, but when they apply at the age of 70, they can maximize their benefit easily. Let’s discuss the dates and schedule for July.

SSA Calendar 2025

As per the reports and on the facts based on COLA adjustment, the retirees will get an average of $1,999.97 each month, with the highest monthly retirement benefit being $5,108. The average monthly income for workers with disabilities is $1581.88, the average monthly income for survivors is $1565.52, and the average monthly income for SSI beneficiaries is $717.87. Here is the calendar released by the SSA:

Social Security Payment Schedule for July 2025

In the month of July, the recipients will get their amount on a predetermined date as per their birthdays. To make the information easy, SSA has already published the calendar. You can download that from the SSA’s website.

According to the birth dates of the recipients, they will receive the payment accordingly. By knowing the dates, the retirees are able to know about their disbursement date, and as per that, they are planning their finances.

SSA dates of disbursement

On 03.07.2025, the recipients will get their money credited on this date who have getting the money before May 1997.

Then Wednesday is the weekday on which the recipients will get the amount. So the 2nd phase is on 09.07.2025. The claimants who are having their birthdays between the 1st and 10th of the particular month will get the money on this day.

Accordingly, the 3rd phase of payment disbursement will be done on 16.07.2025. On this day the recipients whose birthdays are falling in between the 11th and the 20th will receive the money.

Then comes the 4th phase, which will be done on 23.07.2025. The applicants whose birthdays are falling between the 21st and the 31st of this particular month will get the money.

$5108 Social Security Check Eligibility

To apply for $5108 Social Security check benefits, you must be qualified enough for the eligibility check. After meeting the required eligibility check, you can be eligible for the $5108 Social Security Check.

You will make yourself eligible only after you are there at your retirement age.

You must have stopped working due to a disability or blindness.

You will be eligible if you have lost your spouse.

The one who is struggling to afford basic needs like food, clothing, and housing.

Deciding factor to get the maximum benefit

To get the highest form of Social Security benefit, you have to consider the factors that influence your stimulus check, i.e., your birth year and the year you start claiming benefits.

To get the maximum benefit, you have to wait until you are 70 years old.

This is the age when the SSA stops adjusting your monthly payment based on your PIA. This is straightforward for many people. You can't modify your birth date.

So as per the rules and formula set by the SSA, only those persons who were born in 1955, who will eventually turn 70 this year, will qualify for the maximum benefit of $5,108 in 2025.

Before reaching the FRA, the SSA will hold a part of the benefit of the recipient. That means the retirees have to make sure that they should only choose retirement after their FRA if they want to get their benefit amount without any reduction.

If someone is choosing to wait until he/she is turning 70 to receive their Social Security benefits, then this will be considered a wise decision. Delaying choosing the retirement benefit will fetch you about 25% higher income than claiming the benefit at your full retirement age.

The increment is huge, which is due to delayed retirement credits, which add 8% to your benefits for every year you wait past your full retirement age. For an example, if someone has a full retirement age benefit of $4,000, the monthly payment may rise to around $5,000 by waiting until they turn 70.