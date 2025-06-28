$628 Grocery Rebate Canada 2025: Check Eligibility, Payment Dates, Application & Latest CRA Updates

$628 Grocery Rebate Canada 2025: As the cost of living continues to rise across Canada, many low and moderate-income households are eagerly awaiting relief from the government. One such relief measure is the CRA Grocery Rebate 2025, which aims to help Canadians struggling with everyday expenses like food, groceries, and other essentials.

In this detailed article, you’ll find the most up-to-date and accurate information about the $628 Grocery Rebate 2025 from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). We will cover everything you need to know, including eligibility criteria, application steps, expected payment dates, rebate amount, and how to check your status online. This article is optimized for Google Discover and News, making it your trusted source for CRA benefit updates in 2025.

In Canada, a grocery rebate is a one-time payment that is issued by the Canada Revenue Agency. The government had announced to provide maximum amount of $ 628 has a grocery rebate for the financial year of 2023 due to inflation and increment in cost of living adjustment. However beneficiaries have received the payment on the scheduled date for the previous year and waiting for the payment for this year.

Apart from the regular payments of CRA including CPP, OAS, child benefits, GST and HST credits etc, the grocery rebate is one time payment which is not revised each year but provided according to the financial unistability in the country. So government has not announced yet to provide the extra payment of grocery rebate for the financial year of 2025, however once it announced, all the beneficiaries will get such payments in the bank account directly.

CRA Grocery Rebate 2025 Overview

Particulars Details Program Name CRA Grocery Rebate 2025 Payment Type One-time financial assistance Administered by Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) Max Rebate Amount Up to $628 CAD Who Will Receive It GST/HST Credit Recipients Status Not officially announced for 2025 Expected Release Date TBD (After federal announcement) Application Method Automatically applied via CRA records CRA Website canada.ca

Eligibility Criteria For $628 Grocery Rebate Canada 2025

The Canada revenue Agency is managing distribution of grocery rebate payment in the country and where all the beneficiaries who are eligible for getting GST and HST credits payment will automatically receive the payment. However you can check the following eligibility points to get the payment;

Only citizens of Canada are eligible to claim the grocery rebate payment 2025

The age of the applicant should be more than 19 years old which will be calculated till 2025.

which will be calculated till 2025. Individuals and couples both can apply for the payment according to their condition. Apart from this if you are living with your children under 19 then you will get additional payment accordingly for each child.

The applicant should earn less than the income cap decided by the authority

cap decided by the authority It is important to pay the annual tax of 2025 to the government to claim the grocery rebate payment. As the program will only invite individuals who are continuously contributing for the Welfare of the country through tax.

Application Process For $628 Grocery Rebate Canada 2025

Application procedure to claim the grocery rebate in Canada is very easy where you can use your device or smartphone to submit the application form through online mode and after that will get your payment on the scheduled date . You can follow the following procedure in your device

Firstly you have to visit on the official website of Canada revenue agency and click on the login link to go to the my cra- dashboard https://www.canada.ca

Now provide your user id and password to login on the dashboard and click on the my claims section

on the dashboard and click on the my claims section After that you can see all the payments which will you receive in 2025 on different dates according to the schedule and have to find the link of grocery rebate payment 2025.

Provide your all the tax information and other details so you can submit the application form accordingly

Apart from this, individuals can also check their Tax Information and claims details While submitting the tax. As if you are earning less than the income decided by Canada revenue agency then you will automatically get the payment once it announced.

Amount and Releasing Date

If you are eligible for the grocery rebate payment 2025 then you can claim the maximum amount of $ 628 by authority. However is the maximum payment which will be provided only Those who are living with four or more children. But if you are a single applicant then you will get $234 . If you are living with your spouse then you will get $306. After that the rate of the payments will automatically increase according to the number of children. You can check the following table for more information

Marital Status Number of Children Monthly Benefit Single 0 $234 Married/Common-Law 0 $306 Child 1 $387 Child 2 $467 Child 3 $548 Child 4 $628

When Will CRA Grocery Rebate Be Released in 2025?

As of June 2025, no official payment date has been announced for the 2025 Grocery Rebate. In 2023, the rebate was paid out in July, following the annual tax filing season. If the government decides to issue the rebate in 2025, we can expect:

Announcement in Federal Budget or Fall Economic Statement.

or Fall Economic Statement. Payment disbursal between July and October 2025, assuming past patterns.

We recommend checking your CRA My Account dashboard regularly for updates.

FAQs about $628 Grocery Rebate Canada 2025