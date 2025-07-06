$695 EI Weekly Benefits In July 2025 Approved, Employment Insurance Eligibility, Payment Date And Claim

$695 EI Weekly Benefits In July 2025 Approved: The Government of Canada is providing financial help to employees in the country who are on temporary leave due to multiple circumstances such as illness, medical treatment, accident and other crises. Eligible beneficiaries can receive a weekly payout of $695 Under The CRA EI (Employment Insurance) Benefits.

So if you are also looking for financial help from the government in your hard days, then you can apply in EI program and get a weekly pay out according to your income and work condition. This article will explain you the detailed overview of the EI Weekly benefits program including the $695 EI Weekly Benefits eligibility criteria, maximum pay out, Income criteria, application procedure, how much benefits you can get etc.

There are multiple reasons where a person needs rest. But in the corporate sector. companies are not providing paid leaves which is creating tension among needed employees. You may need leaves due to your illness or weakness, or want to leave for your Maternity and parental benefits, or want leave to overcome injury or any other accident treatment. There is a list of the reasons employees can get leave and the government of Canada will provide them a weekly benefit until they recover or join the company.

Employment insurance program is a special program where employees who are working in a company which is offering employment insurance can receive weekly EI benefits during the leaves. Canada revenue agency collects the premium from the employee under the employment insurance program frequently, So only beneficiaries who are paying the premium timely, will get the benefit of this $695 EI Weekly Benefits In July 2025 Approved program.

List of the benefits under EI program

There are a total 6 types of benefits provided by the Canada Revenue Agency under employment insurance programs. You can check all these criteria in this section and after that can apply for the most desirable benefit according to your condition:

EI Regular benefits: The regular benefits of employment insurance is helpful for employees who were previously working in a company and lose the job without their own fault. For example if you did fired by the employer due to shortage of work, seasonal day of or mass layoff then You will able to apply in the EI regular benefit. There is a condition where you need to regularly apply for other job opportunities during your unemployment.

EI Sickness Benefits; The sickness benefits are very important for employees under the EI benefits as it will help them to get weekly assistance if they are unable to work Due to a temporary illness, injury or other medical reason.

EI Maternity and parental benefits: Maternity benefits are provided to female workers in the country who are either pregnant or taking care of their toddlers. So in such cases parents can take leave from the company and the government will pay them weekly assistance accordingly.

Caregiving Benefits in EI: If you are engaged in care of an injured person for any other individual who needs additional care when you can apply in the caregiving benefits program.

Apart from this there are other benefits under the EI program employees as well as self employed individuals can also apply by paying the frequent premiums to the government so they can also claim the EI financial assistance accordingly.

How much amount will be provided

Amount in the EI Program is provided according to the investment of the applicant in the EI premiums and the annual income of the applicant. If you are earning $65700 in a year then you can get a maximum pay out of $695 per week from the authority. The range of the duration of the benefit will be increased according to the condition of the applicant but usually it is raining from 12 weeks to maximum 22 weeks.

How to Apply for the Employment Insurance Program?

You are first required to start your EI premium by login on the MY CRA dashboard bipolar in this step by step guideline after that you can claim the benefits.

Visit to the official website of Canada revenue agency and go to the login section under MY CRA login .

and go to the login section under . It will ask your SIN and password to login on the dashboard

and to login on the dashboard After that you need to go to the services section and search EI benefits.

Now click on the start your benefit link and provide a basic details

and provide a basic details It will ask you to start your premium and after that your benefits will start accordingly.

Now you are eligible to start your EI weekly payment according to your condition and investment criteria.