$698 Direct Deposit Payment 2025 – Know Your Eligibility & Payment Status @ssa.gov.in

$698 Direct Deposit Payment 2025: In today’s economic era, inflation is affecting every household. Children’s education, medicines for the elderly, everything is becoming very expensive. In such a situation, people whose income is quite good do not have to deal with financial crises, but people who are financially weak or cannot work physically are facing various challenges in this era of inflation. Keeping this in mind, an additional payment of $698 per month has been sanctioned by the US state government under the Cost of Living Adjustment so that the needy can get some relief. This direct payment of $698 will be considered effective from June 2025 and this amount will be transferred to the accounts of all the needy.

As we said, the US state government has approved the direct deposit payment scheme of $698 from June 2025. This scheme is being run especially for the elderly, disabled people and economically weaker citizens. To avail this scheme, it is necessary for the candidate to be registered under a social security program like Supplemental Security Income. All those citizens who are economically weak, disabled or unemployed are being provided an additional amount of $698 in supplementary income under the Cost of Living Adjustment. In today’s article, we will provide complete details regarding the claim of this amount, where we will tell how you can get this amount paid into your accounts.

$698 Direct Deposit Payment 2025

$698 Direct Deposit Payment is a social security scheme run by the US federal government. The main objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance to economically weaker sections, disabled citizens. This scheme is operated throughout America under the Social Security Administration. Under the scheme, cash is paid every month to those people who do not have income resources.

In such a situation, under this scheme, the US federal government also increases it every month on the basis of inflation so that assistance can be provided to the needy people on the basis of inflation. Citizens can use this assistance amount for rent, food, clothes, medicines etc. This amount is transferred to the bank account of all citizens through $698 Direct Deposit Payment 2025.

What is Cost of Living Adjustment?

Cost of living adjustment is a government scheme. Under this scheme, the state government of America increases the amount of all the candidates coming under the purview of social security and receiving supplemental security income every month. The main objective of this increase is to increase the benefit amount on the basis of inflation so that the purchasing power of all the beneficiaries increases over time.

This increase is decided on the basis of the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers of the US Department of Labor. In which it is seen how big is the inflation rate in America and on the basis of this rate, the benefits of SSI and other social security are increased. Recently, an increase of 2.5% has been made in America under the Cost of Living Adjustment. Due to which $698 Direct Deposit Payment will be transferred to the accounts of all the beneficiaries through direct deposit.

$698 Direct Deposit transfer Purpose

Under this scheme, the US Federal Government makes electronic transfers instead of checks so that people can get a direct deposit amount in their account.

This $698 Direct Deposit Payment amount is transferred directly to the bank account, which reduces the possibility of fraud and the beneficiary gets the money directly in the account, the candidate is informed about this by the bank.

is transferred , which reduces the possibility of fraud and the beneficiary gets the money directly in the account, the candidate is informed about this by the bank. This process is also very easy for the government because sending a check or transferring cash costs more, which becomes a burden on the US revenue. But direct transfer is completed without any documentation, which gives relief to the citizens as well as the officials.

At the same time, from time to time, the Cost of Living Adjustment is also implemented by the US State Government on the basis of inflation data, due to which it is easy for the government to transfer direct deposit and the beneficiary also receives the increased amount in automatic mode.

Economic benefits of direct deposit transfer

This direct deposit of $698 Direct Deposit Payment done by the US state government is a process due to which electronic transfer is done to the accounts of all the beneficiaries as soon as the budget is sanctioned.

This is a secure fund transfer with online security and bank multiple checking mechanism in which there is no scope for fraud.

At the same time, additional benefits are also transferred to the bank account of all the candidates receiving supplementary income under this deposit transfer.

Due to the transfer, the candidates do not have to visit the offices again and again to check the status of the benefit amount nor do they have to wait for the check sitting at home because this transfer is done directly to the bank accounts.

When will the $698 Direct Deposit Payment be done?

The US federal government has started the transfer of the amount of supplementary income under the Cost of Living Adjustment from June, under which the amount will be transferred to the accounts of the candidates by the third week or fourth week of June.

This payment amount is a date of birth based payment process in which the amount will be transferred to the account of people born between 11th to 20th by June 17.

. On the other hand, the amount will be transferred to the account of people born between 21st to 31st by June 24th.

What is the eligibility criteria to receive a direct payment of $698?

To receive a $698 Direct Deposit Payment 2025, the applicant has to fulfill the following eligibility criteria.

, the applicant has to fulfill the following eligibility criteria. First of all, the applicant must be a resident of America.

The applicant must have sufficient proof of being a resident of America.

The applicant must be a beneficiary of the Supplementary Income Scheme.

The limits of the applicant’s Supplemental Security Income have also been determined in which the maximum income of a single person must be $967 per month and the combined income of couples must be $1450 per month.

Along with this, this amount is also paid on the basis of the dependents of the candidates.

On the other hand, elderly disabled persons must have sufficient proof and all certificates are mandatory.

Also, all candidates must have a Social Security Number and Social Security Disability Certificate.

How to claim $698 Direct Deposit Payment amount started by America?

This payment amount is deposited directly in the account of the beneficiaries of Social Supplementary Income by the Federal Government of America without any process.

However, to receive this amount, candidates can check the eligibility criteria and update their information by visiting the website.

If there has been any change in the information recently, then that too can be updated by visiting the official website.

Or you can also provide all the information by visiting the office of Social Security Administration.

Along with updating the information, candidates will also have to submit the documents related to it.

Even after updating all the information, if the money has not been transferred to the candidates' account, then the candidates can go to the website of the Social Security Administration and go to the link of My Social Security and see the details in the Direct Deposit area.

and see the details in the Direct Deposit area. Candidates can also get details of their $698 Direct Deposit Payment status which is updated two days before the fund transfer.

Conclusion

Thus, all those US residents who are beneficiaries of Supplementary Social Income will soon be able to receive the transfer of this amount in their bank account. If any beneficiary wants to get detailed information related to $698 Direct Deposit Payment, then he can get complete details by visiting the website of Social Security Administration.