$727 & $800 OAS Benefit Increase Confirmed for June 2025 – Eligibility & Payment Dates

$727 & $800 OAS Benefit Increase Confirmed for June 2025: The OAS system “the old age security programme plays a major role in the Canadian retirement system. This scheme provides a very important support to the senior citizen of Canada, by providing them financial support. By getting this support Canadian senior can live their life peacefully even in this expensive world. If you are also a senior citizen of Canada, or your Parents is a senior citizen of Canada, this article is for you. Because in this June there is one surprise for you. To know more just scroll down and read the article.

In this June 2025, you can expect a significant increase in OAS programme, yes, you heard right. It has a very high chances that in this month you will get a $727 and $800 increase in your OAS amount. “these new payment amount includes yearly increases and extra support to matching rising prices, helping older Canadian live safely and respectfully, which in needed for every senior citizen of Canada.

$727 & $800 OAS Benefit Increase Confirmed for June 2025

As you know well before, but for our new readers lets us explain again. Old age security programme, usually known as OAS scheme, is a monthly taxable payment program for the Canadian senior citizen. All the Canadian senior citizen who are 65 or more than 65 years older get this payment on a monthly basis.

If you think it is as same as the Canadian pension plan, then you are wrong. Canadian pension plan work on your working history and you contribution. If you have started a job at the age of 28 and worked till your retirement, then this is going to be your basis of Canadian pension plan, here you will get payment as per your working year and based on your contribution.

But in the Canadian OAS scheme it is not like this, weather you have worked or not, if you are 65 or more than 65 years older. You will get this payment. here we have mentioned what are the parts of OAS scheme criteria.

The OAS scheme have below mentioned parts.

Base OAS pension

Guaranteed income supplement

Allowance and allowance for the survivor

Top-up amounts

Why OAS payments get increased in this June month?

the old age security payments are reviews by the authorities in every 3 months. Review is done by the authorities to check the current inflation rate and even to adjust pavements accordingly to the inflation.

Now understand what are the basis of it. This adjustment is based on a term known as consumer price index. This CPI tracks the inflation and adjusts OAS amount according to it.

From this June 2025, now the Canadian citizen will get updated amount and this amount is divided into 3 age groups. Here below just look at the table, you will easily understand the distribution of this updated amount among 3 age group.

Age Group New Monthly Amount Why the Increase Was Given 65 to 74 years $727.00 Increase based on rising living costs (CPI) 75 years and above $800.00 CPI-based raise plus a fixed 10% top-up

What are the findings of the consumer price index?

The government has taken this step due to a few important reasons:

Dailly items and services are getting more expensive

To help older seniors maintain a steady and safe income

As part of a long-term efforts to reduce poverty among senior citizens.

This payment changes are aimed to make sure that every senior citizen on Canada lives their respectful lives peacefully, even if the prices of items jump like a kangaroo.

Eligibility for the $727 & $800 OAS Payments

Here is the eligibility table for this payment. check the conditions of payment.

Requirement What You Need to Know Minimum Age You must be 65 or older by June 30, 2025 Citizenship Status You should be a Canadian citizen or have legal residency status Living in Canada You must have stayed in Canada for at least 10 years after turning 18 Extra for 75+ To get the higher $800 payment, your age must be 75 or more Income Limit If you earn more than $90,997 in a year, your OAS payment may be reduced (claw back rule)

OAS Payment Dates in June 2025

The OAS payment will come directly in your bank account on the same date. You don’t need to worry about the payment dates. The authorities are committed with their work.

June payment date: Monday June 24, 2025.

How To Get The Payment On Time?