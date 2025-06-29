$7500 WellNow Urgent Care Class Action Lawsuit 2025, File a Claim Before July 11 Deadline

$7500 WellNow Urgent Care Class Action Lawsuit 2025: WellNow Urgent Care is an emergency care clinic that is located in Ohio, New York, Michigan, and Illinois. Established over 13 years ago by Dr John Radford, the company is currently involved in a class action lawsuit settlement related to a data breach incident. The company itself is part of a group of walk-in emergency care clinics. These serve as alternatives to emergency rooms all across Upstate New York. The practices are run by medical assistants, physician assistants as well as LPNs.

There are three simple steps to filing a claim in the WellNow Urgent Care Data Breach Settlement 2025: verify your eligibility, collect supporting documentation, and submit your claim by July 11, 2025. After that, check the status of your claim online or over the phone, and get in touch right away if more details are required. In the end, take advantage of this to strengthen the security of your personal information; the best defenses are strong passwords, credit freezes, and routine monitoring.

An incident of data breach in 2023 led to the WellNow Urgent Care class action lawsuit. The company failed to prevent this breach, which compromised some of the patient information, according to arguments in this case. WellNow Urgent Care consented to a $1.1 million settlement to settle any claims in this case.

The breach, which happened on April 25, 2023, exposed the personal data of 597,000 people. Social Security Numbers (SSN) and other private patient data were among the compromised data. Despite agreeing to the $1 million settlement as a resolution for the class action lawsuit, WellNow Urgent Care has not acknowledged any wrongdoing in this case.

A cash payment is available to claimants in this class action lawsuit settlement. Two subclasses are included in the settlement.

SSN class

During the data breach, the personal information of 55,131 people—including their Social Security numbers—was compromised.

Members of these classes may be eligible to receive up to $7,500 in compensation. This includes the out-of-pocket expenses related to WellNow Urgent Care’s data breach. This covers a number of costs, including professional fees, identity theft losses, credit costs, and more.

At a rate of $25 per hour, class members can also submit claims for up to three hours of lost time.

For those who do not seek reimbursement for the out-of-pocket costs, a pro rata portion of the settlement fund may be made available in lieu of a reimbursement payment.

Non-SSN classes

During the data breach, the non-SSN personal information of 541,870 people was exposed.

These members can receive up to $7,500 in compensation. This covers the costs incurred out of pocket as a result of the data breach. This includes costs like professional fees, identity theft losses, and credit expenses. At a rate of $25 per hour, these students can also submit claims for up to two hours of lost time.

Additional Qualifying Requirements

Claims from qualified applicants must be submitted by July 11, 2025, at the latest. When submitting a claim, specific documentation is needed. Attestation and supporting documentation for the claims may fall under this category. Either the pro rata cash payment and lost-time benefits or the extraordinary out-of-pocket losses and lost-time benefits may be covered.

Reliable claims must be filed by July 11, 2025, at the latest. The deadline for objections and exclusions is July 11, 2025. The date of the final approval hearing is August 15, 2025. The website provides direct access to information about this class action settlement lawsuit, and for additional help, get in touch with the Claims Administrator.

The dynamics of a class action lawsuit are perfectly exemplified by this case. In this case, all of the class members have voiced their complaints regarding the same thing: information that was compromised due to the April 25, 2023, data breach. Class members who accept payment in this settlement give up the right to file a lawsuit in the future. The significance of data security has also been highlighted by this class action lawsuit. You can learn more about this settlement and how to submit a claim by going to Top Class Actions.

How to submit a claim at wellnowdatasecuritysettlement.com?

Go to wellnowdatasecuritysettlement.com.

Enter your personal information and Class Member ID.

Choose the SSN or Non-SSN subclass.

For out-of-pocket claims, upload receipts and/or specify lost-time hours.

This form must be completed by July 11, 2025,

Claim by mail

For a paper form, call 1-833-421-4559 (or download from the website).

If you are claiming expenses, fill out, sign, and affix copies of your receipts.

Mail to: Settlement Administrator – 83193 c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC P.O. Box 225391 New York, NY 10150-5391

Postmark it by July 11, 2025.

