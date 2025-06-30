AC Gas Leak Scam 2025: एसी गैस लीक स्कैम क्या होता है? जानिए कैसे बचें इस SCAM से

AC Gas Leak Scam 2025: Air conditioners provide a lot of relief to people in the summer season. As the temperature rises, the trend of AC in people’s homes increases. In such a situation, servicing of AC also becomes very important because it is mandatory to get the AC serviced from time to time so that the AC can work properly and cool the house and our workplace.

But do you know that a new type of AC scam has started to emerge nowadays during the servicing of AC. Yes, some cunning and dishonest mechanics have started hatching a new type of fraud which is known as AC Gas Leak Scam 2025. This scam has become so common that many people lose thousands of rupees every year in it.

As we said, the AC Gas Leak Scam 2025 is being seen a lot these days. This scam has become so common that every year many people lose their hard earned money due to this scam. Due to this scam, many fake mechanics take advantage of your ignorance and by showing the fear of AC getting damaged, they extort money in the name of gas refilling, whereas there is no need for it. In today’s article, we will provide you complete details of AC Gas Leak Scam 2025, where we will tell you what this scam is and how to avoid it.

What is AC Gas Leak Scam 2025?

AC technician scam alert is a type of technical fraud. In this, the engineer or mechanic who repairs AC claims that your AC has leaked gas and it needs to be refilled. Although in most cases gas actually leaks, many times AC mechanics play a false game about this so that the customer gets scared due to lack of technical knowledge and pays 4000 to ₹5000 to the mechanic for fear of AC getting damaged.

Many times mechanics mislead you by showing gas pressure readings or false issues like bacteria has grown in the AC’s drainage pipe or the AC’s mechanism has gone bad, they also make up different stories.

How do mechanics scare you about AC gas running out?

Mechanics tell different kinds of lies about AC gas running out, like without any proof, it is said that gas is leaking in the AC.

like without any proof, it is said that gas is leaking in the AC. Sometimes the gas pressure meter is connected in such a way that the pressure appears to be low or sometimes the meter is installed when the AC is off so that wrong readings are shown and you are deceived with wrong gas meter readings.

is off so that wrong readings are shown and you are deceived with wrong gas meter readings. Apart from this, many times mechanics say that bacteria near the drain are damaging the gas line so that you people get scared and believe the gas story to be true.

Sometimes mechanics also lie about the compressor getting damaged so that the customer quickly takes out money from his pocket and believes the mechanic.

What are the actual causes of AC gas leakage?

The actual causes of AC gas leakage can be as follows

Hole or corrosion in copper pipe

Loose connection

Crack in condition or wall

Ceiling defect or old fitting

Truth about AC gas leak claims

If you want to know if the gas is over, you can check it yourself as well, if cold air is not coming then this is the first sign because when the AC runs out of gas, it does not give such cold air.

you can check it yourself as well, if cold air is not coming then this is the first sign because when the AC runs out of gas, it does not give such cold air. Apart from this, you can get the gas pressure checked, however, for this it is mandatory to check the gas pressure in the running state of the AC. Usually, in the running stage, the gas pressure of the AC comes up to 8th standard figures.

Usually, in the running stage, the gas pressure of the AC comes up to 8th standard figures. Along with this, you can also do the bubble test, you can do this test sitting at home as well, you only have to apply soap water on the leaking place, if bubbles are forming here, it means gas is leaking.

Apart from this, you can also get the AC checked with a professional leak detector device by calling an AC expert.

How to avoid this type of Summer AC gas scam India/USA?

To avoid AC maintenance fraud, choose branded services, always get authorized ACs like Samsung LG Voltas Haier installed in your home and get the benefit of their servicing.

choose branded services, always get authorized ACs like Samsung LG Voltas Haier installed in your home and get the benefit of their servicing. Apart from this, always keep in mind when the gas was refilled in the AC last time, which parts were replaced.

Once the gas is filled, it remains for two to three years, so there is no need to refill it again and again.

Whenever the mechanic tells you that the gas is leaking, ask him where is the gas leaking from? Which part is bad? Ask for proof of the pressure meter reading and always get such gas checked in running condition.

Apart from this , if you want to get servicing , then always choose a fixed price app service like Urban Company, No Broker etc.

, then always choose a fixed price app service like Urban Company, No Broker etc. See their service rates and after comparing, call them for AC servicing scams.

Also keep the basic information of AC servicing from YouTube or Internet so that no technical person can cheat you.

Which precautions are mandatory in AC gas leak cases 2025?

Always follow the following things in AC gas leak cases 2025

Check the AC gas pressure yourself.

Demand the mechanic who comes to your home for servicing the AC to give the pressure report in both running and closed mode.

If any kind of leak is found, parts need to be replaced or any technical work is to be done, then compare the charges separately.

Always keep basic technical information so that no one can cheat you.

How to avoid the hassle of AC gas leak 2025?

If you run your home AC carefully and do some maintenance work, then gas does not leak from your home AC. During this, you have to follow some easy tips.

Always keep the air filter clean because when the air filter becomes dirty, it stops the cold air, which can give the illusion that the gas is over.

Clean the condenser and fan of the AC every month.

Always check the pipe from the AC’s water outlet and try to keep this line clean.

Conclusion

In this way, if you also want to avoid fraud AC gas leak, then you will have to adopt some easy but effective measures so that no person can fool you by scaring you about AC gas leak 2025.