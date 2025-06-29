Adarsh Sanskit Village Program 2025: स्कूल में अब पढ़ाई जाएगी संस्कृत, जानें क्या है आदर्श संस्कृत ग्राम कार्यक्रम

Adarsh Sanskit Village Program 2025: When a language becomes extinct, restoration needed. When people don’t use a language often and it become obsolete then revitalization is needed. It is done to protect or you can say it is the effort to stop or reverse the decline of a language.

In some cases to bring back a language that has gone extinct all you need to do a lot of efforts by launching different restoration schemes. This process includes different methods aimed at boosting the number of speakers and promoting the use of the language. And it is done typically by involving the community and incorporating the language into education, culture and everyday activities.

Adarsh Sanskit Village Program 2025

So recently the Uttarakhand government has introduced the Adarsh Sanskrit Village Programme to support the ancient language of Sanskrit. Sankrit, the mother of all language needs to be restored as now these days only a particular group of people is only have that knowledge or grasp in Sankrit. And this decision was made by the state cabinet on April 15, 2025. This initiative’s main focus is to teach Sanskrit in one chosen village from each of the thirteen districts in the state.

This program is part of a larger effort to enhace the status of Sanskrit which is recognized as the second official language of Uttarakhand. As we know that Uttarakhand is known as the Dev Bhumi, it is important Sankrit must be treated as the common language. This is inspired by Karnataka’s Mattur village. The teachers will give training to villagers to incorporate Sanskrit into their everyday lives. Also the program includes incentives for students and partnerships with technology to help revive the language.

Reason behind launching the programme:

The main objective behind this project is to protect and promote the use of Sanskrit.

By engaging young people with Indian philosophy and cultural traditions it can be accomplished.

The initiative plans to establish model villages where Sanskrit is taught and spoken.

Through this model it has taken a step towards changing the belief that Sanskrit belongs only to specific groups.

Dr. Dham Singh Rawat who is the Minister of Sanskrit education has stated that Sanskrit is known as the language of the Gods. It is the second official language of the state. To preserve and promote it, the government has announced the establishment of one model Sanskrit village in each district. These villages will focus on promoting Sanskrit by aligning the youth with Indian philosophy and the rich knowledge traditions of the country through this ancient language.

Village Selection:

In total thirteen villages are picked by a group of district officials for a trial run. Before implementing completely they want to run a trial.

Among those villages two important villages are of Bhogpur in Dehradun and Mukhem in Tehri.

The villages are chosen not randomly but after surveys. After knowing their intention of being taught and after knowing that how open the communities are to learning Sanskrit.

If this trial goes successful, the program could include more areas at the block level.

Sanskrit Teachers Recruitment 2025

The govt. will recruit 13 instructors. They will get Rs 20,000 monthly.

The teachers will be recruited after passing in a written exam and an interview.

This program is initiated by the Central Sanskrit University in Delhi which is set to launch in May.

The chosen ones will receive training at the Sanskrit Academy in Haridwar, where they will familiarize themselves with the course materials and texts for teaching.

Involvement of the community

Everyone irrespective of any gender, any reliogion, any castes such as Muslims, Dalits and tribal members can be a part of this initiative. The government wants to promote inclusivity by making Sanskrit an optional language in madrasas. A local committee will be responsible and will manage the operation of the program.

Subject to be taught

The Government has drafted a well designed syllabus for the students. The students will get the textbooks in which there are verses and tales from great epics such as the Mahabharata and Ramayana. As we know that we are the believers of the greatest texts like Vedas and Puranas. So here the main teaching material will be our Vedas and Durga Saptashati. The aim of the curriculum is to give a thorough insight into Sanskrit literature.

Then question will arise what will be the benefits given to students after completion. Are there any chances of employment? Is there any opportunity lying to make a career out of it?

So yes, the project works with many industry groups to provide job opportunities for people skilled in Sanskrit. This strategy seeks to improve the real-world use of the language today.

Digitalization and Promotion

Digitalization is the most important process now these days. Everybody is having easy access over the internet. So promotion in the social media is mandatory. And in the era of AI, it is necessary to adopt a new model with the changing technologies. So the Government is incorporating Sanskrit into digital platforms. They are involving IIT Roorkee to utilize Artificial Intelligence for promoting the language. Also the govt. is trying to put signs in Sanskrit in the public transport and airports to enhance its visibility.

As Sanskrit is the mother of all languages, that’s what we believe, it is necessary to protect our culture by preserving this. Spiritual legacy of our country is there aligned with our culture. So we can try to foster our legacy. This effort shows a dedication to maintaining linguistic variety and cultural identity.