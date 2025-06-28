AFCAT 2 2025 Application Form: अधिकारी पदों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन शुरू – Officer Posts Apply लिंक

AFCAT 2 2025 Application Form: If you too have been dreaming of joining the Indian Air Force for a long time and want to get an appointment in this organization, then there is a banging news for you, yes, the Indian Air Force has decided to ensure about 284 appointments through the Indian Air Force Common Admission Test to give wings to your dreams. Such youth who have a sense of discipline and patriotism and want to join the Indian Air Force can participate in this Common Admission Test constituted by the Indian Air Force and ensure their job here.

As we said, the Indian Air Force has issued a AFCAT 2 2025 notification PDF for recruitment to about 284 posts through the Common Admission Test. Under this AFCAT 2 2025 notification, the Indian Air Force has informed that in the year 2025, appointments are going to be ensured on prestigious posts like Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical and Ground Duty Non Technical. Candidates holding graduate and engineering degrees can participate in this AFCAT Recruitment 2025 process.

AFCAT 2 2025 Application Form

However, for this they will have to complete the application process and give an admission test. This recruitment process is being formed completely through online medium, for which the AFCAT 2 2025 Application Form has started from the month of May and the last date of application has been fixed as 1st July 2025.

As we said, the last date to fill the AFCAT 2 2025 Application Form is July 1, 2025. In such a situation, the candidates have to ensure that they go to the AFCAT official website as soon as possible, read the complete details and complete the AFCAT 2 2025 application process in time. Try that this application is error-free otherwise the application may also be rejected. After sorting the applications, the selected candidates will have to appear in the examination, after which the passed candidates will get an opportunity to get training at Air Service Academy Hyderabad. Let’s know about this AFCAT 2 2025 notification PDF in detail.

IAF AFCAT 2025 Dates

The application process for these posts has started from 2 June 2025. And the last date of application has been fixed as 1st July 2025. At the same time, the details of the examination will be released soon on the AFCAT official website.

AFCAT Post Wise Details

The vacancy wise details for appointment to these posts have been released as follows

Flying Branch 3 posts

Ground Duty Technical 156 posts

Ground Duty Non Technical 125 posts

IAF AFCAT Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of the candidate to apply for these AFCAT posts has been fixed on the basis of the post. To apply for the post of Flying Branch, the age of the candidate must be between 20 to 24 years.

To apply for the post of Ground Duty Technical Non Technical, the age limit of the candidate must be 20 to 26 years.

the age limit of the candidate must be 20 to 26 years. However, special exemption will be provided for reserved category and NCC Special Entry.

Talking about educational qualification, to apply for the post of Flying Branch, the applicant must have 50% in Mathematics and Physics in 12th . It is necessary to be a graduate in BE/ BTECH from a recognized university.

. It is necessary to be a graduate in BE/ BTECH from a recognized university. For the post of Ground Duty Technical, the applicant must have 50% in Mathematics Physics in 12th and 60% in 4-year engineering degree.

For Ground Duty Non Technical, the candidate can be a graduate in any subject.

AFCAT 2 2025 Application Fee

To apply for these posts, all the candidates will have to pay Rs 550 + GST ​​non-refundable fee.

No fee is being charged for NCC candidates and special entry.

AFCAT Commissioned Officer Posts Selection Process

For this AFCAT Commissioned Officer recruitment process, first of all an online AFCAT written examination will be constituted. This written examination will be a 300 marks examination in which 100 MCQs will be asked. The candidate will be given 2 hours to solve it.

After this, the ECT examination will be constituted for technical branches. After these two examinations, interviews and group tests of shortlisted candidates will be taken. Flying test will be conducted for flying candidates. After this, medical test of the candidates will be conducted and appointments will be made on the basis of the final merit list.

Pay Scale

After appointment to these posts, the candidate will be given salary as follows

Flying Officer 56100 to 177500

For appointment to technical and non-technical posts, salary and other allowances will be provided based on the standards of the Indian Air Force.

Required Documents

To apply for these posts, the candidate will have to provide Aadhar card, educational certificate, 10th 12th mark sheet, graduation mark sheet, passport size photo, his passport, NCC certificate for NCC candidates, medical certificate, experience certificate, all educational documents till date, caste certificate of the candidate and other necessary details.

IAF AFCAT 2 2025 Application Process

All those candidates who want to ensure their appointment through this application process, it is important for them to apply on time. To complete the IAF AFCAT 2 2025 Application Process, the candidate will first have to visit the official website of Indian Air Service afcat.cdac.in. On the home page of this official website, they will first have to click on the registration option and complete the registration process.

After clicking on AFCAT Entry, the candidate will have to enter all the details for the registration process. After the registration process is completed, the applicant will be provided with a user ID and password. With this information, the login process can be completed. After logging in, the application form appears in front of the applicant.

The applicant has to click on this AFCAT 2 2025 Application Form and enter all his details here. Here he has to select personal details, educational details and branch of appointment. After filling the details, the applicant has to upload all his documents in the prescribed format. After uploading the documents, the applicant has to pay the application fee. After paying the application fee, the AFCAT 2 2025 Application Form and documents have to be reviewed once again and click on the submit option.

All those candidates who want to join the Indian Air Force can apply for posts like Flying Branch Ground Duty and Ground Duty Non Technical through this Air Force Common Admission Test. Let us tell you that very few days are left to apply now, in such a situation it is also important for the applicant to visit the website as soon as possible and get the details and fill the AFCAT 2 2025 Application Form without any error.