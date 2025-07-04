UK To Join Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation Team, US Offers Support

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation: Condolences are pouring in India and from other countries of the world after the plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday night. The plane was going Gatwick, London and take off from Ahmedabad airport Thursday 12 June 2025. The plane was carrying total 242 passengers including 169 Indian citizens, 53 British citizen One Canadian and seven Portuguese citizens.

The plane was travelling to London and 53 UK citizens died in this accident, So UK authorities are Directly participating in the investigation and all other casualties to understand the Reason of crushing the plane. Along with UK direct participation, the US is also offering Full support to Indian authorities to investigate.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation

United Kingdom Air Accident Investigation Branch- AAIB Has offered investigation support to Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau, India to participate in the Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation of the Ahmedabad plane crash accident. 53 UK citizens were travelling to London from Air India aircraft Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. All the UK Travellers died along with other 169 Indian citizens and 7 Portuguese and one Canadian citizen who were travelling to Gatwick from this aircraft. The country has deployed an Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation team to India to support the Indian investigation team regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash accident.

UK mission in India respond immediately

The UK mission in India immediately responded after the plane crash accident on Thursday late night on the situation and told that the high commission is in touch with government officials and contacting locals to provide the maximum support.

Advisory from FCDO

The foreign Commonwealth and Development Office- FCDO also responded to this incident and shared a special mobile number to UK citizens. this mobile number is started to get immediate assistance to family members of the affected UK citizens in this Ahmedabad plane crash accident.

Apart from UK authorities, the Government of India has also started an emergency number for victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash accident. The government of Gujarat state is continuously cooperating with Central Government and offering all the services including emergency call services to affected people. Indian National and other victims of this accident can call Air India on these number: 011-24610843 | 9650391859 | 1800 5691 444.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Accident 2025

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (Flight AI171) Take off to London from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday night 12 June 2025. The plane was taken off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport with 242 people in the plane including 12 crew members and 230 passengers. Among all the passengers and crew members, only one passenger is reported alive in this accident and his treatment is going on in the nearest hospital in Ahmedabad. Apart from this all the passengers and crew have died in this brutal accident on Thursday night.

Along with passengers and crew, there are five more doctors who died in this accident due to crashing The aircraft with the nearest doctor’s residence building. The plane crash with a building where seven MBBS doctors were sitting in out of them five are died immediately where others are seriously injured and their treatment is going on. Apart from this there are more than 60 people who were in the building and are seriously injured in this accident.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the location at 8:30 a.m. on 13 June 2025 and observed the situation. According to the reports the plane was flying with 1.25 lakh litre fuel in it which convert the plane crash incident into a big tragedy.

Currently the Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation are being done by AAIB where they are reporting that the plane was flying with a low altitude of 425-625 feet. The pilot of the plane made a mayday distress call Before losing the communication with airport authorities.