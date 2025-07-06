AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2025: फैकल्टी पदों पर सीधी भर्ती, आवेदन की लास्ट डेट 15 जुलाई

AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2025: Applications are presently being acknowledged online for professor positions in a number of departments at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati. The essential objectives of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), which is being carried out by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, are to dispose of territorial lopsided characteristics within the country, offer top-notch healthcare administrations, and empower self-reliance in medical education.

A complete of 64 faculty positions, which includes those of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor, might be filled particularly under this enrollment. The application for this AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2025 will start on June 15, 2025, and the due date for packages is July 15, 2025. A difficult reproduction of the utility shape should be submitted by means of July 30, 2025.

AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2025 Highlights

Title AIIMS Guwahati faculty recruitment 2025 Name of Organization AIIMS Guwahati Designation Professor/ Associate Professor/ Additional Professor/ Assistant Professor Group Group A Application Mode Online Who Can Apply All Eligible Candidates From PAN India Online Registration Begins 15th June 2025 Last Date for Online Registration 15th July,2025(11:59 PM) Official Website https://aiimsguwahati.ac.in/

AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2025

Post Total Vacancies Professor 16 Additional Professor 16 Associate Professor 11 Assistant Professor 21 Total 64

AIIMS Guwahati Hiring 2025 Eligibility

Candidates should have an MBBS degree in medicine and an MD/MS or DM/M.Ch. degree in a related field from an institution approved by the Indian government or an Institute of National Importance in order to be considered for this recruitment.

Master’s and doctoral degrees in the relevant fields are required for non-medical candidates. In addition, the recruitment process has established the necessary experience for each position based on its specific requirements, in addition to the educational background. All of our nation’s interested applicants who wish to submit an online application for the AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2025 must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Post Essential Qualification Medical Candidates MBBS + MD/MS or DM/M.Ch. in a relevant discipline Non-Medical Master’s + Doctorate (Ph.D.) in relevant discipline Experience Varies by post (see below)

AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Bharti 2025 Age Limit:-

Furthermore, for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts, the minimum age to apply for the hiring procedure is 50 years old, and for Professor and Additional Professor positions, it is 58 years old. In accordance with the regulations, the government has additionally loosened the upper age limit for applicants from the reserved group.

Post Maximum Age Professor 58 years Additional Professor 58 years Associate Professor 50 years Assistant Professor 50 years

AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Bharti 2025 Age Relaxation:-

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years PwBD (OH-OL & BL) 10 years Government Servant 5 years Others As per DoPT rules

Essential Documents:

Applications for this employment require the following documents, which are required of all interested candidates:

Passport size Photo Signature Documentation of Birthdate and Education Marksheet Intermediate Marksheet MD, MS, DNB, PhD, DM, M.Ch., MBBS, or M.Sc. Certificate (if applicable)

Relieving letters and certificates of experience

Caste Certificate, Disability Certificate, Medical Council Registration Certificate, and No Objection Certificate (Annexure I).

How to Apply for AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2025?

All of our nation’s youthful, enthusiastic individuals who wish to apply online for the AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2025 must adhere to the steps listed below.

You must first click on the direct link provided by us in order to submit an online application under recruiting. A page similar to this will then appear in front of you, with the option to Click Here next to the Register/Login buttons. You must select this option here. You will now be presented with a login page similar to this; you must select the Do you require an account? Register here.

Following this, a registration form just like this one will seem; you ought to fill it out with all the necessary data before deciding on the Generate OTP choice. Your e-mail cope with will then get the Request id and OTP that you have to input and confirm. Once the OTP has been demonstrated, you may be presented with the password creation option. You must establish a password here according to your preferences. Once the password has been created, you must use your email address or mobile number and password to access the portal.

The online application form for the recruitment will be in front of you after you log into the portal. You must carefully complete out this application. All necessary documents must be scanned and uploaded after completing the application. Following this, you must pay the application money needed for the position, submit your application, and obtain a final printout of it.

The final printable copy of the application form must then be placed in an envelope with the words “Faculty Recruitment – Application for the post of ______ in the Department of ______” clearly written on it.The application form must then be sent by speed mail to the Administrative Officer, AIIMS, Silbharal, Changsari Guwahati, Assam 781101. Your online application for the job will be successfully completed in this manner. A printed copy of the application form and all required supporting documentation must be sent after submitting an online application for the position.

AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Vacancy 2025 Application Fee

Category Application Fee UR/OBC / EWS ₹1500 SC/ST/PwBD/ Women Nil

AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Selection Process 2025

Under AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2025, qualified applicants will be chosen solely on the basis of their merit, which will include an assessment of their interview performance, educational background, and experience.

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted once the online application forms submitted are screened in order to choose candidates for this position. The organisation will next schedule interviews with the chosen individuals to assess their knowledge, teaching background, and communication abilities. And the qualified applicants will ultimately be hired through the AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2025 process based on this.