Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend 2025: $1,312 Payment for Eligible Residents | Eligibility, Dates, and How to Apply

Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend 2025: Alaskans are set to receive a $1,312 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) payment in 2025, providing much-needed financial relief amid rising living costs. This annual dividend is a cornerstone of Alaska’s approach to sharing its natural resource wealth with residents and is expected to benefit around 600,000 people across the state. In this article, we break down everything you need to know about the 2025 PFD, including eligibility rules, payment dates, and how to apply.

What is the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD)?

The Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) is an annual payment made to eligible Alaskan residents, funded by the earnings of the Alaska Permanent Fund, which was created in 1976 to manage the state’s oil revenues.

The purpose of the PFD is to allow residents to benefit directly from Alaska’s natural resource wealth, particularly its oil production. This distribution is a unique model of revenue sharing in the U.S., aimed at boosting both household spending and economic stability.

PFD 2025 Payment Schedule

The first batch of 2025 PFD payments will begin on October 26, 2025, for applicants who filed during the main application period and chose direct deposit.

Payment Type Estimated Date Direct Deposit October 26, 2025 Paper Check November–December 2025 Late Applications Rolling (after October)

Payments continue to be disbursed through December 2025 for those whose applications are processed later.

Alaska PFD 2025: Overview

Feature Details Program Name Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) Payment Amount $1,312 per eligible resident Application Dates January 1 – March 31, 2025 First Payment Date October 26, 2025 Administered By Alaska Department of Revenue Official Website www.pfd.alaska.gov Expected Beneficiaries Approx. 600,000 residents

Eligibility Criteria for the 2025 Alaska PFD

To qualify for the 2025 PFD payment, residents must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Residency Requirements

Must have lived in Alaska for at least 12 consecutive months before January 1, 2025.

before January 1, 2025. Must be a current resident with the intent to remain in Alaska indefinitely.

with the intent to remain in Alaska indefinitely. must have spent a minimum of 72 hours in the state during the previous two years.

Citizenship and Legal Status

Must be a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident (green card holder).

Disqualifications

You may be ineligible if:

You were incarcerated during the year.

during the year. You claimed residency in another state .

. You failed to meet the presence requirements or submitted false information.

Payment Distribution Schedule 2025

Disbursements for the 2025 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) commenced on October 26, 2025, for applicants who submitted their requests within the specified timeframe. Individuals who selected direct deposit generally receive their payments more promptly, whereas those expecting paper checks may face potential delays. Recipients are advised to regularly check the official PFD website for the latest information regarding their payment status. It is highly recommended to use direct deposit in order to guarantee a safe and prompt money transfer.

How to Apply for the Alaska PFD 2025

The application period for the 2025 PFD is from January 1 to March 31, 2025. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Choose Your Submission Method

Online Application :

Visit the official PFD website and log in or create an account to apply digitally.

: Visit the official PFD website and log in or create an account to apply digitally. In-Person Application:

Submit your application at any PFD office. Find locations and hours on the website.

Step 2: Gather Required Documents

Proof of Alaska Residency

Valid ID (driver’s license, state ID, passport)

(driver’s license, state ID, passport) Proof of U.S. Citizenship or Legal Resident Status

Step 3: Apply for Family Members

A separate application must be filed for each family member, including children.

must be filed for each family member, including children. Parents or guardians must apply on behalf of minors.

Step 4: Submit & Confirm

After submission, you’ll receive a confirmation email or receipt .

. You can track your application status online and receive updates on approval or required corrections.

Conclusion: Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend 2025

The 2025 Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend offers critical financial relief with a $1,312 payment per resident. Whether you’re a long-time Alaskan or a recent eligible resident, this dividend represents not just a cash boost—but a share in the state’s collective natural wealth.

FAQs about Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend 2025