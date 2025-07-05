Amazon Prime Day 2025 in USA: What’s New – When Starts and End?

Amazon Prime Day 2025 in USA: Amazon Prime Day 2025 is the most anticipated shopping event of the year because it already has a confirmed date and significant new features. We can answer all of your questions about Amazon Prime Day 2025 in USA, including when it begins, how long it lasts, and what sales will be offered.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 in USA Beginning on July 8 and ending on July 11, Amazon Prime Day 2025 will take place till Friday, July 11. This implies that the event will run for 96 hours in total, which is twice as long as usual. This is a fantastic chance to benefit from Amazon Prime Day 2025 in USA special discounts.

One of the most popular shopping occasions of the year, Amazon Prime Day will return in July 2025 with even more discounts and promotions for Prime members. Amazon just revealed some crazy information about this year’s sale, and shopping editors everywhere are freaking out. Are you curious about the exact date and duration of Prime Day? You’re covered by us. Prime Day offers the largest discounts of the season in almost every category, whether you’re buying tech, clothing, home goods, or back-to-school necessities.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 in USA: What is it?

Amazon’s annual members-only shopping event, Prime Day, offers exclusive discounts on products in almost every category as well as lightning and limited-time sales. It is essentially a mid-summer version of Amazon’s Black Friday sale 2025.

When does Amazon Prime Day 2025 begin?

The Amazon Prime Day event begins at midnight on July 8 (PDT), which is equivalent to 3:01 a.m. on the East Coast (EDT). Members of Amazon Prime will then have access to thousands of sales in every category. For the first time, Amazon has extended the event to four full days this year in an effort to give attendees more time to browse deals without feeling rushed. Customers will have more chances to find deals on fashion, beauty, technology, and home goods during the 96-hour event.

On Amazon Prime Day 2025, what’s new?

For this edition, Amazon has revealed a number of exclusive new features.

Big Deals of the Day: There will be “Big Deals of the Day,” themed promotions that go live at midnight on each day of the event. These promotions will be available for a short period of time or while supplies last. Products from new collections and well-known brands will be included in these discounts.

New celebrity products and brands: This year, the range of high-end goods is being increased by the addition of companies like LeBron James’ The Shop Men’s Grooming Line, Lemme, INBLOOM, and The Honest Company.

Offers every five minutes: Amazon will introduce new deals every five minutes during the event’s busiest periods, urging users to visit the website frequently to avoid missing any deals.

Extra perks for Prime members: In addition to savings, Prime members will have access to gas station discounts at over 7,000 locations across the United States, with yearly savings of $70 on average. Additionally, the young adult Prime program is being relaunched, offering users between the ages of 18 and 24 six months free.

Which goods will be available for purchase?

Discounts of up to 70% are anticipated on tech items like iPads, security cameras, AirPods, and Amazon devices like Fire TV and Echo during Prime Day 2025. Additionally, there will be savings on toys, school supplies, fashion, home goods, cosmetics, and more.

How can I take part in 2025’s Amazon Prime Day?

You must be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of the deals. If you haven’t already, you can register and benefit from the 30-day free trial, which will let you take part without paying anything extra.

How much does it cost to be a member of Amazon Prime?

For just $1,999, new members can test out Amazon Prime benefits for a week. Following that, Prime costs $139 annually or $14.999 per month.

How can Prime Day 2025 be prepared for?

Create a wish list on Amazon by adding products you want to buy so you can quickly keep track of price reductions.

Set deal alerts: To be informed when your favorite products go on sale, use the Amazon app.

Try exclusive offers: Only a few Prime members are eligible for these limited-time discounts, so apply as soon as possible!

Use Alexa: Exclusive deals can be unlocked through voice shopping.