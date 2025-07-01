AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Date: Check Document, Registration Process & Seat Allotment

AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Date: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2025 .This comprehensive guide provides all the essential information to help you navigate the counselling of AP EAMCET 2025 process smoothly. 264,840 students registered for the engineering stream and 75,460 for the agriculture and pharmacy streams, out of the 362,429 students who took the exam.

Candidates’ scores, ranks, and qualifying status are displayed on a scorecard that has been made public. 67,761 students passed the agriculture and pharmacy exams in the AP EAPCET 2025, while a total of 1.89 lakh candidates qualified in the engineering stream.

Key Dates for AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling

Counselling Registration Start Date : July 2025 (tentative)

: July 2025 (tentative) Web Options Entry : July 2025 (tentative)

: July 2025 (tentative) Seat Allotment Results : To be announced after web options entry

: To be announced after web options entry Reporting to Allotted Colleges: Dates will be specified in the allotment order

AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Process

1. Registration and Payment of Processing Fee

Applicants must pay the non-refundable processing fee and register for the counseling process on the official APSCHE website.

OC/BC Candidates : ₹1,200

: ₹1,200 SC/ST Candidates: ₹600

2. Document Verification

After registration, candidates Of AP EAMCET 2025 need to verify their documents. This can be done online, and in some cases, candidates may be required to visit designated help centres for verification. The necessary documents include:

AP EAMCET 2025 Rank Card and Hall Ticket, Class 10th and 12th Mark Sheets and Certificates, Aadhaar Card, Caste Certificate (if applicable), Income Certificate (for fee reimbursement),Transfer Certificate,Domicile Certificate, Passport-size Photographs

3. Web Options Entry (Choice Filling)

Candidates can select and prioritize their preferred colleges and courses through the web options entry process. To do this:

Visit the official counselling portal:eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Enter your date of birth and AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Number to log in.

Sort the courses and colleges you want to attend by importance.

Lock your choices before the deadline

4. Seat Allotment

Based on the web options entered, AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment will be done considering:

Candidate’s Rank

Seat Availability

Category and Reservation Criteria

Candidates can use their login credentials to access the official portal and view the results of their seat allo-cation. The allotment order will include details of the allotted college and course.

5. Reporting to the Allotted College

After seat allotment, candidates must:

Download the allotment order from the official portal

On the designated dates, report to the designated college.

Finish the admissions process, which includes paying the fee and verifying your documents.

Important Information

Total Number of Seats: Approximately 143,254 engineering seats are available, with around 70% under the convener quota and 30% under the management quota. Fee Reimbursement: Eligible candidates can avail of fee reimbursement based on their income certificate. Reservation Categories: Seats are reserved for various categories, including SC, ST, BC, and EWS.

How to Check AP EAMCET 2025 Results?

Check out CETS, the official website, at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Press the “AP EAPCET-2025” button.

Select "Results."

Put in your AP EAPCET-2025 hall ticket number and registration number.

Press the “ View Result ” button.

You will see your outcome on the screen.

Save your result to your computer for later use.

By entering their login information, candidates will be able to download the rank card in addition to the AP EAPCET results.

Details on AP EAMCET Results

Both the engineering and agriculture and pharmacy streams’ ranks and grades are provided.

top ten in the fields of engineering, agriculture, and medicine. Attendance particulars. Candidates must enter their hall ticket numbers in order to view their results. Candidates can view their rank, total marks, subject-wise normalized marks, and eligibility status in the AP EAMCET online result document. The AP EAMCET results of a student include a number of significant details. Among these crucial details are the following.

Student’s Name

Gender

Hall Ticket Number

Category

Registration Number

Combined Score

Qualifying Status

Weightage

Rank

Marks Scored

Combined Score

What are the ranking criteria?

Candidates must receive at least 25% of the possible points in order to be ranked. However, there is no minimum qualifying score for candidates who are SC or ST.

TS EAMCET Result 2025: Top 5 rank holders in the engineering stream

PALLA BHARATH CHANDRA

UDAGANDLA RAMA CHARAN REDDY

PAMMINA HEMA SAI C SURYA KARTHIK

LAXMI BHARGAV MENDE

MANTHRI REDDY VENKATA GANESH ROYAL

SUNKARA SAI RISHANTH REDDY

RUSHMITH BANDARI

BANI BRATA MAJEE

KOTHA DHANUSH REDDY

KOMMA SRI KARTHIK

Top 10 rank holders in the agriculture and pharmacy streams

Rank 1: Saketh Reddy Peddakkagari

Rank 2: Sabbani Lalith Varenya

Rank 3: Chada Akshisth

Rank 4: Peddinti Rachala Shainand

Rank 5: Brahmani Rendla

Rank 6: Gummadidala Tejas

Rank 7: Kolan Akhiranand Reddy

Rank 8: Bhanu Prakash Reddy Sadhu

Rank 9: Arja Samuel Satvik

Rank 10: Sheshi Kiran Reddy Addula

After passing the AP EAPCET exam, candidates will go through a counseling process and be admitted to one of 322 colleges that offer courses in engineering, pharmacy, or agriculture. Candidates are required to review the scorecard’s information and notify the authorities right away if there are any inconsistencies.

