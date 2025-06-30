Assam Police Grade 4 Result 2025 – Download PST TPT Score Card at slprbassam.in

Assam Police Grade 4 Result 2025: The candidates who have appeared in the Physical Efficiency Test and Trade Proficiency Test conducted by Assam Police Grade 4 are now eagerly waiting for their results. Let us tell you that this exam was constituted on 5 February 2025. After this examination, the candidates are now waiting for the results while taking the appointment process forward so that the document verification of the selected candidates can be done as soon as possible and the candidates should be appointed to various posts. It is being said that these results can be released by the last week of June, although the official notification will be issued soon for this.
For the information of the readers, this recruitment process has been organized to ensure the appointment of about 211 candidates under Assam Police Grade 4. Under this recruitment process, a multi-stage selection process is being conducted in which PET, TPT, document verification and medical examination of the candidates will be conducted. However, PET and TPT have been successfully conducted so far for appointment to 211 posts, after which the candidates will be selected on the basis of posts, only after this the further process will be conducted.
Assam Police Grade 4 Result 2025
Under which appointments will be made on various posts like washerman, cobbler, electrician, plumber, cobbler, tailor. To ensure appointment on these posts, written examinations of the candidates is not conducted but their physical fitness test and trade proficiency test are constituted. Only after which the merit list and cut off scores of the candidates are released. Thereafter, interviews and medical examinations are constituted and appointments are ensured.
As we said, these examinations have been conducted successfully and now soon the results of PET and TPT will be released by Assam Police Grade 4. Only after this the further process will be ensured. These results will be released by the third week of June, however, for this the cut off list and cut off marks of different categories will be kept separate so that the candidates are called for further process only on the basis of cut off marks.
Vacancy Details of Assam Police Grade 4
Let us tell you that under Assam Police Grade 4
- 54 posts in Assam Police Department
- 53 posts in Assam Commando Battalion
- Various appointments are going to be made on 104 posts in GCD and CGHG
How to check Assam Police Grade 4 Result 2025?
- To see the results of Assam police grade 4 PST and TPT exam, candidates will first have to go to this official website slprbassam.in.
- On the home page of this official website, they have to click on the result option.
- The candidate must click on the Assam Police Grade 4 PST TPT Result 2025 link after clicking this.
- After clicking here, a new page comes in front of them, on this page they have to enter the roll number, registration number and details.
- After entering the required details, the list of results appears on their screen in PDF format.
- Candidates can see their name in this list and if they want, they can download it and take a printout of it.
What Candidates Have To Do After Passing The Exam?
All those candidates whose results are out and they have been selected in the merit list will be called for medical examination, document verification. The final list and appointment of the candidates will only be made following this verification.
Thus, all those candidates who have eagerly appeared in the Assam Police Grade 4 Constable Physical Standard Test and Trade Profession Test and are eagerly waiting for their results can check their results by visiting the official website.
Assam Police Grade 4 Expected Cut Off
For Sub Inspector
|Category
|Cut Off – U.B.
|Cut Off – A.B.
|O.B.C.
|67-69
|74-79
|General
|70-75
|79-80
|SC
|59-62
|68-70
|S.T.
|63-66
|71-73
For Constable
|Category
|Female
|Male
|ST (H)
|31.00
|38.00
|OBC/MOBC
|31.00
|40.50
|SC
|29.50
|41.00
|General (Unreserved)
|34.50
|44.50
|S.T. (P)
|31.50
|41.50
|General (E.S.W.)
|27.00
|37.50
Assam Police Grade 4 Salary
|Post
|Payscale in Rs.
|Assistant Sub Inspector (Excise)
|14000-49000 with grade pay of 6200/-
|Junior Assistant (District Level)
|14000-60500 (Pay Band No. 2) plus Rs. 5600 Grade pay
|Forest guard
|14000-60500 with grade pay of 5600/-
|Constable
|14000-60500 with grade pay of 5600/-
|Constable (Excise)
|14000-49000 with grade pay of 5000/-
|Junior Assistant (HQ) & Computer
|14000-60500 (Pay Band No. 2) plus Rs. 6200 Grade pay
FAQ’s on Assam Police Grade 4 Result 2025
Q1. When will the Assam Police Grade 4 Result 2025 will be made public?
The Assam Police Grade 4 PET and TPT results are expected to be released by the last week of June 2025.
Q2. Where can I find the official Assam Police Grade 4 Result 2025 website?
Candidates can visit the official website at https://slprbassam.dot-in to view their results.
Q3. Is there a written exam for Assam Police Grade 4 Recruitment?
No, there is no written exam. PET, TPT, and medical/document checks are used in the selection process.
Q4. Will category-wise cut-off marks be released?
Yes, in order to shortlist applicants for the following round, Assam Police will publish cut-off scores by category.
Q5. Can I challenge or request a re-evaluation of the result?
As per usual practice, there is no provision for re-evaluation once the merit list is released. Official notifications will confirm if any exceptions are made.