AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment 2025 – PGT TGT PRT आवेदन शुरू, लास्ट डेट 16 अगस्त!

AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment 2025: Army Public School Hisar is a prescribed CBSE school. Notification has recently been issued to set up an appointment for the AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment 2025 of teaching and non -teaching staff in this school. All those candidates who want to join this AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment 2025 organized by Army Public School Hisar can go to the official website as soon as possible and read the appointment notification. To join this appointment process, candidates have to go to the AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment 2025 official website and read the guidelines stated in the PDF format and fill the application form on the basis of that.
As we said that the AWES Recruitment 2025 process is being constituted by Army Public School Hisar in the teaching and non -teaching sector. This opportunity is an excellent opportunity for those candidates who want to join the education sector and are looking for employment in this field. In such a situation, it is necessary for all those candidates who want to join this AWES Recruitment 2025 process organized by Army Public School Hisar to fill the application form through this application process that has started from June 7, 2025. The last date for application has been fixed on 16th August, 2025, so it is mandatory to apply on the deadline.
AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment 2025
The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has officially released a recruiting notification for PGT, TGT, PRT. For all details regarding the recruiting process, eligibility, and AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment application procedure, refer to the official notification. Eligibility candidates can download it from the link at the official website.
AWES Army School Teacher Post Details
Army Public School Hisar is going to constitute appointments for various posts which is as follows :-
- Pre primary teacher
- Art and craft teacher
- Aaya, gardener, cleaner
- nurse
Army School Teacher Eligibility
AWES TGT PGT PRT Age Limit
- Explain that the age limit of the candidate applying in this appointment process has been fixed at minimum 18 and maximum 42 years.
- However, the age limit of candidates coming from the special category will be exempted.
AWES TGT PGT PRT Educational Qualification
- If we talk about the educational qualification, then the educational qualification for each post has been determined separately which is as follows.
- It is mandatory for the candidate who applied to the post of pre primary teacher to have a pre primary teacher training.
- It is mandatory to have a BED Diploma in Art and Craft of the candidate applying for the post of Art and Craft teacher.
- The candidate who applied to the post of Aya, Gardner ,cleaner is required to have passed 10th and the candidate must have experience in these areas.
- To apply for the post of nurse, it is mandatory for the candidate to have a diploma or degree in nursing.
|Post Name
|Education
|Percentage Marks
|Professional
|PGT
|Post-Graduation in the Subject Concerned
|50
|B.Ed.
|TGT
|Graduation with the Subject Concerned
|50
|B.Ed.
|PRT
|Graduation
|50
|Two-year D.El.Ed./ B.El.Ed. OR candidates with B.Ed. can also apply with the fulfillment of the condition of a six-month
Army School Teacher Application fee
To apply for these posts, the candidate does not need to pay any type of application fee, this process is being constituted completely free.
How to Apply Online for AWES Teacher 2025?
- To AWES OST 2025 Registration to be constituted by Army Public School Hisar, the candidate must first visit this official website.
- On the homepage of the official website, the candidate has to click on the link of APS Hisar Vacancy 2025 Application Form.
- After clicking here, this Army School Teacher Application Form 2025 comes in front of the candidate, the candidate will have to fill this form before and upload the documents.
- After this, the candidate will have to pay the application fee.
- After paying the fee, the candidate will have to be saved by downloading the famous.
AWES Army School Selection Process
Let us Explain that the applications of the candidates will be sorted to set up an Army Public School Vacancy 2025 on these posts. After this, if needed, the written examination interview and demo classes will be conducted. After that, the documents of the candidates will be verified and a medical examination will be set up and after all the confirmation, the appointment of the candidates will be ensured.
AWES Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme
|Duration of Exam
|3 hrs
|Number of Questions
|200 questions
|Total Marks
|200 Marks
|Marking Scheme
|1 mark awarded for each correct answer
|Negative Marking
|1/4 deducted for each wrong answer
AWES Recruitment 2025 Syllabus
AWES PRT Syllabus 2025
|Section
|Subject
|Topics
|Total Questions
|A
|Basic GK & Current Affairs
|National Level, International Events, Global Level
|10
|B
|Pedagogy, Curriculum & Education Policy
|Pedagogy, Child Psychology, RTE/NEP/NCF
|20
|C
|Academic Proficiency
|Science, Social Studies, Mathematics, English, Hindi
|170
AWES TGT Syllabus 2025
|Section
|Subject
|Topics
|Total Questions
|A
|Basic GK & Current Affairs
|National, International, Global Level
|10
|B
|Pedagogy, Curriculum & Education Policy
|Middle & Secondary Stage Pedagogy, Child Psychology/Inclusive Education, RTE/NEP/NCF
|20
|C
|Academic Proficiency
|Basic, Moderate, Higher, Proficient Subject Knowledge
|170
FAQ’s on AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment 2025
Do I need to appear for the OST before applying?
No, candidates can apply without a valid OST score. However, they must qualify the OST within two years of appointment.
What documents are required for the application?
Candidates need to submit educational certificates, experience certificates, age proof, caste certificate (if applicable), and recent passport-sized photographs.
How can I contact APS Hisar for queries?
For any queries, candidates can contact APS Hisar through the contact details provided on the official website: www.apshisa.
How to apply for AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment?
Answer. To apply for this recruitment, first of all you have to go to the Official and apply through this recruitment page.