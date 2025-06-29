AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment 2025 – PGT TGT PRT आवेदन शुरू, लास्ट डेट 16 अगस्त!

AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment 2025: Army Public School Hisar is a prescribed CBSE school. Notification has recently been issued to set up an appointment for the AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment 2025 of teaching and non -teaching staff in this school. All those candidates who want to join this AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment 2025 organized by Army Public School Hisar can go to the official website as soon as possible and read the appointment notification. To join this appointment process, candidates have to go to the AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment 2025 official website and read the guidelines stated in the PDF format and fill the application form on the basis of that.

As we said that the AWES Recruitment 2025 process is being constituted by Army Public School Hisar in the teaching and non -teaching sector. This opportunity is an excellent opportunity for those candidates who want to join the education sector and are looking for employment in this field. In such a situation, it is necessary for all those candidates who want to join this AWES Recruitment 2025 process organized by Army Public School Hisar to fill the application form through this application process that has started from June 7, 2025. The last date for application has been fixed on 16th August, 2025, so it is mandatory to apply on the deadline.

AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment 2025

The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has officially released a recruiting notification for PGT, TGT, PRT. For all details regarding the recruiting process, eligibility, and AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment application procedure, refer to the official notification. Eligibility candidates can download it from the link at the official website.

AWES Army School Teacher Post Details

Army Public School Hisar is going to constitute appointments for various posts which is as follows :-

Pre primary teacher

Art and craft teacher

Aaya, gardener, cleaner

nurse

Army School Teacher Eligibility

AWES TGT PGT PRT Age Limit

Explain that the age limit of the candidate applying in this appointment process has been fixed at minimum 18 and maximum 42 years.

applying in this appointment process has been fixed at minimum 18 and maximum 42 years. However, the age limit of candidates coming from the special category will be exempted.

AWES TGT PGT PRT Educational Qualification

If we talk about the educational qualification, then the educational qualification for each post has been determined separately which is as follows.

then the educational qualification for each post has been determined separately which is as follows. It is mandatory for the candidate who applied to the post of pre primary teacher to have a pre primary teacher training.

It is mandatory to have a BED Diploma in Art and Craft of the candidate applying for the post of Art and Craft teacher.

of the candidate applying for the post of Art and Craft teacher. The candidate who applied to the post of Aya, Gardner ,cleaner is required to have passed 10th and the candidate must have experience in these areas.

To apply for the post of nurse, it is mandatory for the candidate to have a diploma or degree in nursing.

Post Name Education Percentage Marks Professional PGT Post-Graduation in the Subject Concerned 50 B.Ed. TGT Graduation with the Subject Concerned 50 B.Ed. PRT Graduation 50 Two-year D.El.Ed./ B.El.Ed. OR candidates with B.Ed. can also apply with the fulfillment of the condition of a six-month

Army School Teacher Application fee

To apply for these posts, the candidate does not need to pay any type of application fee, this process is being constituted completely free.

How to Apply Online for AWES Teacher 2025?

To AWES OST 2025 Registration to be constituted by Army Public School Hisar, the candidate must first visit this official website.

On the homepage of the official website, the candidate has to click on the link of APS Hisar Vacancy 2025 Application Form.

After clicking here, this Army School Teacher Application Form 2025 comes in front of the candidate, the candidate will have to fill this form before and upload the documents.

comes in front of the candidate, the candidate will have to fill this form before and upload the documents. After this, the candidate will have to pay the application fee.

AWES Army School Selection Process

Let us Explain that the applications of the candidates will be sorted to set up an Army Public School Vacancy 2025 on these posts. After this, if needed, the written examination interview and demo classes will be conducted. After that, the documents of the candidates will be verified and a medical examination will be set up and after all the confirmation, the appointment of the candidates will be ensured.

AWES Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

Duration of Exam 3 hrs Number of Questions 200 questions Total Marks 200 Marks Marking Scheme 1 mark awarded for each correct answer Negative Marking 1/4 deducted for each wrong answer

AWES Recruitment 2025 Syllabus

AWES PRT Syllabus 2025

Section Subject Topics Total Questions A Basic GK & Current Affairs National Level, International Events, Global Level 10 B Pedagogy, Curriculum & Education Policy Pedagogy, Child Psychology, RTE/NEP/NCF 20 C Academic Proficiency Science, Social Studies, Mathematics, English, Hindi 170

AWES TGT Syllabus 2025

Section Subject Topics Total Questions A Basic GK & Current Affairs National, International, Global Level 10 B Pedagogy, Curriculum & Education Policy Middle & Secondary Stage Pedagogy, Child Psychology/Inclusive Education, RTE/NEP/NCF 20 C Academic Proficiency Basic, Moderate, Higher, Proficient Subject Knowledge 170

FAQ’s on AWES Army School Teacher Recruitment 2025