Axiom Mission 4 In 2025: A Historic Leap for India and who is India’s Shubhanshu Shukla

Axiom Mission 4 In 2025: 25 June 2025 became a historic day for India, when Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force flew to the International Space Station. This flight is part of AXIOM Mission 4 which is a completely private space mission. India is also going to have an important contribution in this space mission because after 1984, this is the second time that an Indian citizen has left for space. Earlier, this honor was given to Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma from India and now this achievement has been achieved by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Air Force.

Let us tell you that the objective of AXIOM mission is not only to do scientific research but it is also going to become a symbol of global cooperation, private sector capability and technological power of India.

Axiom Mission 4 In 2025

As we said, AXIOM MISSION 4 is a private space mission. This mission of AXIOM is being conducted in partnership with AXIOM Space and SpaceX. This is a program under which AXIOM 4 is being launched. This mission was launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on 25 June 2025 at 12:01 pm IST. During this, the SpaceX FALCON 9 rocket was launched.

Let us tell you that SpaceX is Elon Musk’s company and during this time he used the CREW Dragon Grace capsule. The main objective of this mission is to conduct scientific experiments on the International Space Station to promote private sector space flights and conduct a strong space program.

Who is Shubhanshu Shukla?

India’s Shubhanshu Shukla has also flown to the International Space Station in the AXIOM 4 mission launched on 25 June 2025. Shubhanshu Shukla has served in the Indian Air Force for more than two decades and was also selected as an astronaut under the Gaganyaan mission in 2019. He has also received rigorous training in Russia and France. During this time, he has gained so much experience that he was selected for this private mission.

India’s Space Pilot Takes Flight: Shukla Joins International Crew on AXIOM Mission

Now he is getting a chance to step into space for the first time through this private mission. Astronauts from America, Hungary, Poland are also going to join him in this mission. Shubhanshu Shukla is playing the role of a pilot in this mission and during this time he is going to complete scientific experiments which will ensure India’s participation in this mission.

As we said, during this mission, Shubhanshu Shukla will carry out many experiments designed by Indian institutions in space such as growing crops in micro gravity, research on algae and bacteria, testing human physiology, sweat samples and DNA, testing the equipment sent by ISRO and DRDO. Through these experiments, India’s Gaganyaan mission will be able to get very important data.

A Proud Moment for India: Shubhanshu Shukla Boards ISS After 41 Years

For the information of the readers, let us tell you that the CREW Dragon Grace capsule launched under AXIOM Mission 4 has successfully docked with the International Space Station on 26 June 2025 at 4:01 pm and India’s Shubhanshu Shukla has entered the International Station. This scene is a proud moment for India where after Rakesh Sharma in 1984, another Indian citizen was given an opportunity to do research in the Space Research Center.

President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have already congratulated India’s Shubhanshu Shukla on this success and Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi has also termed this mission as the flight of New India. Let us tell you that these four astronauts will spend 14 days in space and during this time they will do various research work in space.