Bihar Graduation Scholarship 2025: ₹50,000 for Graduate Girls, Apply @medhasoft.bihar.nic.in

Bihar Graduation Scholarship 2025: The Bihar Government Graduation Scholarship 2025 is a powerful initiative aimed at supporting female graduates of the state. The State Government of Bihar is providing an incentive amount of ₹50,000 to all unmarried girl students who have completed their graduation (BA, BSc, BCom) from a recognized university between 2018 and 2024.

This initiative is part of the broader Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana, a flagship scheme designed to promote education among girls, prevent child marriage, and empower young women through financial support.

Bihar Graduation Scholarship: Overview

Even today, completing studies is a dream in many rural areas of Bihar state. At the same time, studying is still very difficult for girls. The Bihar government is constantly trying to end all these evils and in this sequence, schemes like Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana Bihar Graduation Scholarship Scheme are being run. Where on one hand, girls passing 12th are given 50000 to complete their studies till graduation under Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana. The girls who have completed graduation are also given financial assistance of 50000 so that the girls of these weak families get financial help in deciding their future strategy and other girls are also inspired by seeing them.

Main Objectives of Bihar graduation scholarship

The main objective of Bihar graduation scholarship is to give importance to graduation level studies in the state of Bihar. To provide encouragement to such girls who have completed graduation while struggling with the evils of the society. So that the future generation can get encouragement and other girls also get inspiration. This is a kind of incentive program through which the government motivates the girls studying in 12th so that they can complete graduation and get an amount of up to ₹ 50000. Due to this scheme, child marriage of girls is also being stopped in the state of Bihar because the condition of the scheme is that the amount is provided only to married girls.

Benefits Of Bihar Graduation Scholarship

Due to this scheme, the level of education in Bihar is improving.

Under the scheme, the level of graduation admission has increased.

. Now the number of graduate girls is also increasing in the state of Bihar.

Due to the scheme, a lump sum amount of ₹50000 is transferred to the account of graduate girls.

Under the scheme, applications start in the month of July and the amount is transferred to the account of the girls in August.

Under this scheme, every year more than 5 lakh girl students are declared beneficiaries where the education department releases more than 200 crore rupees every year.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply under this scheme, the girl must be a resident of Bihar.

Only girls can apply under the scheme.

Under the scheme, those girls can apply who have passed BA BSc BCom from a recognized university of Bihar state.

Under this scheme, graduate girls from 2018 to 2024 can apply.

To apply under this scheme, the girl must have a bank account linked to the Aadhar card.

Under the scheme, if any person from the girl’s family is an income tax payer or is working on constitutional posts, then they are not included in the scheme.

In the same scheme, only unmarried girls are made beneficiaries.

Documents For Bihar Graduation Scholarship 2025

To avail the benefits of this scheme, the girl must have details like Aadhar card, graduation marksheet, 12th marksheet, bank passbook, passport size photo, caste certificate, income certificate, certificate of disability, residence certificate, mobile number, email ID.

How to avail the scheme

To avail the benefits of this scheme, the applicant girl has to visit the official website of Bihar State Government Medhasoft.bihar nic.in.

On the home page of this official website, the girl has to click on the link of Graduation Scholarship 2025.

After clicking here, the applicant girl has to complete the registration process by clicking on the option of New Registration and get the login credentials.

After logging in, the applicant girl has to get the application form and fill the application form carefully.

After filling the application form, the applicant girls have to upload all the documents in the prescribed format.

Verification Process and Payment

As we told, the application process of this scheme starts in the month of July. The application process is accepted till the last week of July. After this, the information given by the applicant girls is verified. This verification process is completed by the university. Graduate data is uploaded by the university. Graduate data and the information given by the girls are matched and the verification process is completed through the Aadhar card information given by the girls and the shortlisted girls are declared the beneficiaries of this scheme. After which the benefit amount is transferred to the account of the girls by August.

