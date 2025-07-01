BPSSC Hall Ticket 2025 – जाने कब होगी Enforcement SI परीक्षा, ऐसे करें Hall Ticket Download Link @bpssc.bihar.gov.in

BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment 2025: Under advertising number 03/2025, the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has officially announced the openings for 33 positions as Enforcement Sub Inspectors (Transport Department). Started on May 30, 2025, any qualified and motivated applicant had to submit an application for the Promotion Sub-Inspector Recruitment. All applicants must use the official website to submit their online applications.

33 Bihar Police ESI positions are up for grabs. Candidates had to apply for applications until June 30, 2025. The official notification contains the information regarding the distribution of vacancies by post. As part of the selection process, the candidates must pass the PET, PST, Mains, Prelims, and Interview. Now the BPSSC SI Exam 2025 is going to be conducted soon for which the BPSSC Hall Ticket 2025 will be released soon a few days before the examination date.

BPSSC Hall Ticket 2025

Bihar Police Enforcement SI Admit Card 2025 will be the next important document for the applicants of BPSSC Enforcement Sub Inspector Recruitment 2025. Actually, BPSSC is going to call the candidates for the selection test through BPSSC Hall Ticket 2025.

Thus, without this card no candidate can appear for the selection test. So keeping in mind the importance, on this page, we are sharing the information related to BPSSC Enforcement Sub Inspector Exam Date and Admit Card. Apart from this, the direct link to download the call letter is also given here. So follow this page for this complete and very important information.

Highlights: BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment 2025

Commission Name BPSSC Department Name Transport Department Name of Post Enforcement Sub Inspector No. of Post 33 Application Start Date 30 May 2025 Application Last Date 30 June 2025 BPSSC SI Exam 2025 TBA BPSSC Hall Ticket 2025 TBA Apply Mode Online Official Website bpssc.bihar.gov.in

How to download BPSSC Hall Ticket 2025?

First of all visit the BPSSC website www.bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Go to the latest admit card link. On clicking the link a new webpage will open. At this point, enter the registration details to log in. After login, click on Admit Card Download. After this, BPSSC Hall Ticket 2025 will start downloading. Open the file upon completion and take a print of it.

BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment Details

Category Number of Openings The percentage of positions set aside for women (35%) Unreserved 19 07 Scheduled Caste (SC) 00 00 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 00 00 Extremely Backward Class (EBC) 02 00 Backward Class (BC) 09 03 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 03 01 Total 33 11

Application Fee for BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment

Category Application Fee Male candidates of Bihar from the Unreserved, EBC, BC, and EWS categories ₹700 All applicants from outside Bihar who are male, female, or third gender (any category) ₹700 SC/ST male candidates of Bihar ₹400 Bihar woman candidates, regardless of category ₹400 Bihar-based third-gender candidates (in any category) ₹400 Payment Method Rupay Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and Net Banking

Important Dates For BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment

Application Start Date : May 30, 2025

: Application Last Date : June 30, 2025

: PET/PST Date : To be announced

: To be announced Prelims Exam Date : To be announced

: To be announced Mains Exam Date : To be announced

: To be announced Interview Date: To be announced

Age Limitations for BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment

The details regarding the minimum age required for BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment 2025 are provided below. Candidates’ minimum and maximum ages will be determined according to the dates specified; various upper age restrictions and special exceptions have also been granted for certain categories in accordance with the regulations.

Category Type Minimum Age Maximum Ages (as of 01.08.2020) Unreserved (General) Male 21 years 37 years Unreserved (General) Female 21 years 40 years Male, female, and third gender members of the Backward Class (BC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) 21 years 40 years Male and female members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) 21 years 42 years

BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment 2025 Educational Requirements

Candidates must have graduated or earned an equivalent degree from an accredited university before August 1, 2025, in order to be eligible for the Bihar Police Enforcement Sub Inspector Recruitment 2025. We would like to inform everyone that only applicants who have fulfilled the necessary educational requirements by the specified date will be allowed to apply for this position.

Documents needed for the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector position

Candidates must present scanned copies of certain crucial papers when submitting their online applications for the Bihar Police Sub Inspector Vacancy 2025. Candidates must complete the following documents before applying for BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment 2025.

Recently clicked Passport size scanned photographed and signature, Certificate of Matriculation (for evidence of birthdate), Certificate of Graduation or Marksheet Copy (for applicants who are SC, ST, OBC, or EWS), Domicile Certificate (for the purposes of the Bihar state reservation), For applicants seeking the EWS quota, the EWS Certificate, Certificate of Disability (if appropriate), Certificate of Ex-Serviceman (if applicable), For government workers (if they are currently employed), a No Objection Certificate (NOC), A valid form of identification, such as a voter ID, PAN card, or Aadhaar card, Email address, mobile number, etc.

Apply Online for the BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment 2025

The basic strategies recorded underneath will assist you in applying online for this position in case you would like to apply for the Bihar Police SI Opportunity 2025.

To apply online for the Bihar Inspector SI Vacancy 2025, you have got to begin by going to the Offical website bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

You will reach the “Transport Department” section after arriving at the official website’s homepage.

Clicking will bring you to a new page where you may select the “New Registration” option. Here, you will see the Step 1: Register & Make Payment option, which you must choose. Following your click, a screen with guidelines will appear. You must read and agree to the terms below before selecting the “Proceed to Registration” option.

You must now carefully complete this registration form and then need to select the “proceed” option. The registration preview will appear in front of you after clicking. You must now verify all of the information and then need to select the “Make Payment” option. The next step is to select a payment method and finish the transaction. You will get a screen similar to this after completing the payment. The option to “Proceed to Fill Online Application Form” will now appear, and you must click on it and now carefully fill out this application.

Lastly, this makes it simple to apply online for this position and download the application, among other things. You may apply for this recruitment with ease and have a great chance of landing a job if you follow all the aforementioned instructions.

Selection Process for BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment 2025

The Bihar Police Enforcement Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025 selection process consists of three steps: an interview, a written exam, and a physical examination. We would like to inform everyone that the physical test for this position will just be qualifying; passing it is required, but the results will not be contributed to the merit. The applicants will be chosen at the end of the recruiting process based on their scores in the written test and interview.

Written Exam (“Prelims” and “Mains”), Physical Test (Qualifying nature only), Interview, Final Selection will be based on marks of Written the interview.

Salary for BPSSC Enforcement SI Recruitment 2025

The salary scale for Level 6 applicants chosen for the Bihar Police Enforcement Sub Inspector Vacancy 2025 is set at ₹35,400 to ₹112,400 per month. In addition, they will be eligible for various benefits set by the state government, such as housing, transport, and dearness allowances. Let us inform everyone that this wage will be paid in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Bihar government’s Seventh Pay Commission.

