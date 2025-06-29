BSEB OFSS Class 11th Admission 2nd Merit List 2025, डायरेक्ट लिंक से डाउनलोड करें Merit List PDF

BSEB OFSS Class 11th Admission 2nd Merit List 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) uses the OFSS every year to select students for admission to Class 11. The BSEB OFSS Class 11th Admission second merit list for all students who applied online for admission to class 11th for the 2025–2027 academic years has been made public. Students will only be admitted to the colleges they have chosen based on this list.

BSEB OFSS Class 11th Admission Merit List 2025: Overview

Board’s Name BSEB Facility of Admission Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) Post Name 11th Admission Merit List 2025 Class Intermediate (Class 11th) Session 2025-27 Course Duration 02 Years Merit List Download Mode Online Official Website ofssbihar.net

BSEB OFSS Class 11th Admission Process

The following process must be followed by the student if their name is on the chosen college’s merit list:

Download the notification letter first .

. At that point, on the required date, go to the relevant college and enroll .

. You must show up with the entry charge and all original documentation .

. Bring the required paperwork and a color passport-sized photo as well.

as well. The college can provide further information on admission.

BSEB OFSS Class 11th Admission Slide up Process

Students can use the Slide Up option if they are dissatisfied with the faculty or institute they were assigned and if they are not chosen for the higher priority option of their choice. The student agrees to re-select his or her top choices in the subsequent selection list as they slide up. Please be aware that students are only permitted to utilize this feature on the OFSS site (https://ofssbihar.net) during the allotted time.

The Slide Up option won’t work if you don’t enroll, and your application will be rejected.

How to Check BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2025 Online?

Follow these steps to check your allotment status and download your Intimation Letter:

Visit the official website: https://ofssbihar.net

Click on the ‘Student Login’ tab.

Enter your Mobile Number and Password.

Click the Login button.

On your dashboard, click ‘Download Intimation’.

If selected in the 2nd merit list, your notification letter will be available to download.

Print and preserve the letter for admission.

BSEB OFSS Class 11th Admission 2nd Merit List 2025

When creating the Second Merit List, the applications of students who have already been accepted into an institution via Slide Up will be re-examined. They will have the opportunity to enroll in that institution if a better alternative becomes available from the ones they previously filled out. However, a person’s name will not appear on the second list if they haven’t enrolled yet. After the initial selection list, the second one will be released. The only students who will still be able to enroll in higher education are those who have agreed to Slide Up and been accepted into the first institution.

Spot Admission for BSEB OFSS Class 11th Admission

Spot admission is the final option for candidates who have not been assigned to a college after the Bihar Board releases all of the merit lists. In order to accomplish this, students must download their notification letter, proceed straight to the institution of their choice, and submit the necessary paperwork and payment.

Documents Needed for BSEB OFSS Class 11th Admission in 2025

When applying for Bihar Board Intermediate Admission 2025, the following necessary paperwork will be needed.

Intimation Letter (with barcode)

A copy of the passing certificate

10th grade grade sheet, and Common Application Form

Character Certificate

Migration Certificate

School Leaving Certificate

Five Passport-Sized Color Photos

Certificate of Caste, if relevant

Certificate of residence

Certificate of income (for scholarship)

Any additional paperwork that the school requires

Streams Offered via OFSS Admission 2025

Arts (Humanities)

Science

Commerce

Vocational Courses

Selection Process for BSEB OFSS Class 11th Admission 2025

The OFSS selection process is transparent, merit-based, and conducted only online. Based on the students’ grades and preferred options, the Bihar Board Intermediate Admission selection list is created. A shortlist of qualified applicants will be created for admission to the colleges of their choice.

Key Dates for BSEB OFSS Class 11th Admission 2025 Activities in 2025

Events Dates Bihar Board Class 11th 1st Merit List releasing date June 4, 2025 Beginning date of Bihar Board 11th Admission (first Merit) June 4–10, 2025 Last Date for Admission Based on First Merit List (Extended) June 28, 2025 BSEB Class 11th Admission Slide Up Dates June 4–28, 2025

BSEB Class 11th Admission 2025: Key Dates

Event Date 1st Merit List Released June 4, 2025 Admission Period (1st List) June 4 – June 10, 2025 Last Date for 1st Merit Admission (Extended) June 28, 2025 Slide Up Option Window June 4 – June 28, 2025 2nd Merit List Released Check OFSS Website

