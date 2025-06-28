Canada Worker Benefit July 2025: Fact Check, Eligibility, Amount, Payment & CRA Updates

Canada Worker Benefit July 2025: Canada revenue agency has already released Canada worker benefits in July 2025, and now news are coming about the July payment of Canada worker benefits. CRA is providing multiple tax benefits to the tax payers in the country through different programs including Canada worker benefits, GST/ HST credits, Child and family benefits etc.
As of June 2025, new reports and social media buzz suggest a CWB payment scheduled for July 2025. But is this true? In this detailed article, we’ll verify the authenticity of the July 2025 payment news, outline the eligibility criteria, explain the payment amount, and guide you on how to apply for the program.
Canada Worker Benefit July 2025
Canada worker benefits is also known as Advanced Canada workers benefit (ACWB). It is a quarterly program To provide financial assistance to the workers in the country. According to the schedule of Canada revenue agency, the payment of CWB is schedule on January, July and October of each year. So there is no schedule for the payment in July month.
However news are coming from social media sources about July payment, but they are not have any official source to justify this news. So currently, there will no payment will released by the CRA until 2025. However you can prepare yourself to get the upcoming Canada worker benefit program by following the certain eligibility criteria.
Canada Worker Benefit 2025 Payment Dates (Confirmed)
The CRA pays the Advanced CWB in three equal advance payments if you’re eligible based on your previous year’s income and tax return. Here are the expected dates for 2025:
|Payment Month
|Payment Date
|January 2025
|January 12, 2025
|July 2025
|July 18, 2025 (expected)
|October 2025
|October 11, 2025
Eligibility For Canada Worker Benefit 2025
You can check the following eligibility criteria which are also mentioned in the official website of Canada revenue agency and it is important to compile all of them to be eligible for getting the Canada worker benefit payment.
- You must have resided in Canada for the last 18 months and be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, or temporary resident.
- You must have a dependent child, live with a spouse or common-law partner, or be 19 years of age or older on December 31 of the tax year.
- You must be a resident of Canada.
- Your working income must be above $3,000 for the tax year.
- Full-time students enrolled for more than 13 weeks in the year are generally not eligible, unless they have an eligible dependent.
You can check the income limit for different beneficiaries in the following table and after that can apply accordingly.
|Category
|Minimum Working Income
|Phase-out Begins
|Maximum Cut-off
|Single Individuals
|$3,000
|$24,975
|$35,095
|Families (couples/single parents)
|$3,000
|$28,494
|$45,934
|With Disability Supplement
|Single Individuals
|$3,000
|$35,098
|$40,325
|Families
|$3,000
|$45,932
|$56,386
Amount of Canada worker benefit
The amount of Canada worker benefit is provided Canada revenue agency three times in a year. You can check the above income criteria to get the maximum payment, if you are earning less than the maximum payment criteria then you will get the 100% benefit of the program. Individuals are getting $1,518 , While families are getting $2,616.
However the payment is fixed for those who are earning less than the income criteria, But if you exceed it then authority reduce your payment accordingly and will provide justified payment in your bank account.
FAQs about Canada Worker Benefit July 2025
Is the July 2025 CWB payment real?
The CRA is scheduled to release the second CWB advance payment in July 2025, most likely on or around July 18.
How many CWB payments are made each year?
There are three advance payments—in January, July, and October—with any remaining balance paid when your tax return is processed.
Is the CWB different from GST/HST credit?
The CWB is a refundable working income benefit, while GST/HST credits are based on general income levels and help with sales tax costs.
Can I get both the disability supplement and the base CWB?
If you qualify for the disability tax credit, you can receive the base CWB plus the disability supplement.