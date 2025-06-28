CatchLight Global Fellowship 2025: What You Get Beyond the $30,000 Grant

CatchLight Global Fellowship 2025: The CatchLight Global Fellowship recognizes visual storytellers who drive social change through their photography, videography, or leadership by harnessing the impact of visuals. Applicants are encouraged to explore and enhance innovative approaches and solutions that focus on community engagement and sustainability.
Whether you’re a photographer, filmmaker, educator, or creative leader, the CatchLight Fellowship encourages innovative visual projects that promote community engagement, sustainability, and audience activation. If you’re ready to take your storytelling to the next level, here’s everything you need to know to apply for the 2025.
CatchLight Global Fellowship 2025: Overview
CatchLight is currently inviting applications for its Global Fellowship, aimed at individuals eager to enhance audience engagement through creative distribution strategies that amplify the impact of their work. This fellowship is a lifelong honor, encouraging recipients to extend their expertise beyond their fellowship year. During the fellowship year, fellows are expected to communicate their outcomes and insights through three main reporting methods:
1. Regular updates on shared work
2. Presentations of their findings and projects
3. Visual documentation and data collection
Proposals will be evaluated based on their innovative approaches and potential solutions, particularly in relation to the following target outcomes:
- Innovative Distribution: Experimenting with new distribution techniques for existing projects to effectively engage specific audiences through visual content.
- Community Activations: Exploring how visual storytelling can be utilized to connect with particular audiences and meet specific community information needs.
- Field Sustainability: Developing systems and models that advance the field of visual storytelling or the media ecosystem as a whole.
$4018 Stimulus Check July 2025: When Will Your Payment Arrive? Check Full Schedule
Canada New Tax Cut 2025: How the Canadian Family Could Save $280 on Taxes?
Benefits For CatchLight Global Fellowship 2025
- A monetary award of $30,000 is provided to recipients.
- Recipients may gain access to further funding opportunities via the CatchLight Impact Fund.
- Opportunities for personal growth are available, including executive coaching sessions.
- Support for impact strategy development and networking is offered by CatchLight staff and their broader network.
- The fellowship facilitates mentorship opportunities among Fellows and experienced professionals.
- Educational resources and workshops are accessible to enhance professional skills.
- Speaking engagements may be available to showcase the work of the Fellows.
- The program fosters collaboration and connection within the visual storytelling community.
Eligibility Criteria For CatchLight Global Fellowship 2025
- The goal is to provide resources and support to various leaders in visual storytelling who want to make a difference and ensure the field’s sustainability.
- Creative leaders aiming to enhance or expand the visual storytelling field are encouraged to apply.
- Educators using unique visual methods to teach or nurture new talents in storytelling are also ideal candidates.
- Long-form storytellers with a specific project aimed at making an impact are welcome to join.
Document Of CatchLight Global Fellowship 2025
- A fellowship statement detailing how visuals, particularly your work, captivate audiences and create lasting impressions, limited to 200 words.
- An overview of the proposed project, encapsulated in 250 words.
- A description of your unique distribution, engagement, and impact strategy, highlighting how it stands apart from current industry practices and specifying your target audience, also in 250 words.
- A concise plan for collecting feedback on the project’s impact, limited to 100 words.
- A timeline outlining the project’s phases, which may extend beyond the duration of the grant, either broadly or in detail.
- An estimated budget for the proposed project, which may exceed the grant amount, with clear indications of how CatchLight funds will be allocated.
- Three topic suggestions for sharing insights and learnings with the CatchLight community.
- A collection of 10-20 images that, if awarded, CatchLight can utilize for promotional purposes.
- A brief biography and a copy of your curriculum vitae.
If awarded, CatchLight must be acknowledged as a funder in all relevant project materials indefinitely, and credited alongside the impact and engagement efforts in perpetuity.
Canada’s New $200 Monthly Disability Benefit Applications Start, Apply By June 30, Payment Starts in July
SASSA Social Relief of Distress Grant July 2025: SRD R350 / R370 Grant Eligibility & How to Apply?
Deadline for Applications
As of 15 December 2025 (Expected) , the final deadline has not been officially confirmed. However, applicants are advised to prepare and submit all materials well in advance, typically before Fall 2025. CatchLight will release the official date soon — keep checking the official website for updates.
FAQs about CatchLight Global Fellowship 2025
How should I plan my project timeline?
Your project timeline should outline the major phases of your project, including key milestones and deliverables. It can extend beyond the fellowship year if needed. The timeline should show how you will utilize the fellowship year (2025) to execute your project, with an understanding that the fellowship is meant to help start or accelerate your work.
Can I apply if my project extends beyond the fellowship year?
Yes, we encourage projects that may extend beyond the fellowship year. The fellowship is intended to help you start or accelerate a project, but we welcome long-term projects with lasting social impact
What is the deadline for the application?
All applications must be submitted by15 December 2025 (Expected )
How will CatchLight be credited if I’m awarded the fellowship?
If you receive the fellowship, you must acknowledge CatchLight as a funder in all relevant materials and publications related to your project in perpetuity. This includes print, digital, and other project outputs.
Can I apply for funding if my project requires more than $30,000?
Yes, the $30,000 grant is meant to support part of your project, but applicants may request additional funding through the CatchLight Impact Fund