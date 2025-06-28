CatchLight Global Fellowship 2025: What You Get Beyond the $30,000 Grant

CatchLight Global Fellowship 2025: The CatchLight Global Fellowship recognizes visual storytellers who drive social change through their photography, videography, or leadership by harnessing the impact of visuals. Applicants are encouraged to explore and enhance innovative approaches and solutions that focus on community engagement and sustainability.

Whether you’re a photographer, filmmaker, educator, or creative leader, the CatchLight Fellowship encourages innovative visual projects that promote community engagement, sustainability, and audience activation. If you’re ready to take your storytelling to the next level, here’s everything you need to know to apply for the 2025.

CatchLight Global Fellowship 2025: Overview

CatchLight is currently inviting applications for its Global Fellowship, aimed at individuals eager to enhance audience engagement through creative distribution strategies that amplify the impact of their work. This fellowship is a lifelong honor, encouraging recipients to extend their expertise beyond their fellowship year. During the fellowship year, fellows are expected to communicate their outcomes and insights through three main reporting methods:

1. Regular updates on shared work

2. Presentations of their findings and projects

3. Visual documentation and data collection

Proposals will be evaluated based on their innovative approaches and potential solutions, particularly in relation to the following target outcomes:

Innovative Distribution : Experimenting with new distribution techniques for existing projects to effectively engage specific audiences through visual content.

: Experimenting with new distribution techniques for existing projects to effectively engage specific audiences through visual content. Community Activations : Exploring how visual storytelling can be utilized to connect with particular audiences and meet specific community information needs.

: Exploring how visual storytelling can be utilized to connect with particular audiences and meet specific community information needs. Field Sustainability: Developing systems and models that advance the field of visual storytelling or the media ecosystem as a whole.

Benefits For CatchLight Global Fellowship 2025

A monetary award of $30,000 is provided to recipients.

is provided to recipients. Recipients may gain access to further funding opportunities via the CatchLight Impact Fund.

Opportunities for personal growth are available, including executive coaching sessions.

are available, including executive coaching sessions. Support for impact strategy development and networking is offered by CatchLight staff and their broader network.

The fellowship facilitates mentorship opportunities among Fellows and experienced professionals.

mentorship opportunities among Fellows and experienced professionals. Educational resources and workshops are accessible to enhance professional skills.

Speaking engagements may be available to showcase the work of the Fellows.

The program fosters collaboration and connection within the visual storytelling community.

Eligibility Criteria For CatchLight Global Fellowship 2025

The goal is to provide resources and support to various leaders in visual storytelling who want to make a difference and ensure the field’s sustainability.

Creative leaders aiming to enhance or expand the visual storytelling field are encouraged to apply.

Educators using unique visual methods to teach or nurture new talents in storytelling are also ideal candidates.

methods to teach or nurture new talents in storytelling are also ideal candidates. Long-form storytellers with a specific project aimed at making an impact are welcome to join.

Document Of CatchLight Global Fellowship 2025

A fellowship statement detailing how visuals, particularly your work, captivate audiences and create lasting impressions, limited to 200 words .

. An overview of the proposed project, encapsulated in 250 words.

words. A description of your unique distribution, engagement, and impact strategy, highlighting how it stands apart from current industry practices and specifying your target audience, also in 250 words.

A concise plan for collecting feedback on the project’s impact, limited to 100 words .

. A timeline outlining the project’s phases, which may extend beyond the duration of the grant, either broadly or in detail.

An estimated budget for the proposed project, which may exceed the grant amount, with clear indications of how CatchLight funds will be allocated.

Three topic suggestions for sharing insights and learnings with the CatchLight community.

A collection of 10-20 images that, if awarded, CatchLight can utilize for promotional purposes.

A brief biography and a copy of your curriculum vitae.

If awarded, CatchLight must be acknowledged as a funder in all relevant project materials indefinitely, and credited alongside the impact and engagement efforts in perpetuity.

Deadline for Applications

As of 15 December 2025 (Expected) , the final deadline has not been officially confirmed. However, applicants are advised to prepare and submit all materials well in advance, typically before Fall 2025. CatchLight will release the official date soon — keep checking the official website for updates.

