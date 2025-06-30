CBSE Central Sector Scholarship 2025: Check eligibility and important deadlines Apply by 31 October

CBSE Central Sector Scholarship 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)Application for the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme 2025 has officially opened, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This scheme is aimed at supporting meritorious but financially weaker students who have excelled in their Class 12 CBSE board examinations.

The online application process started on 2 June 2025, and students can apply through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at scholarships.gov.in. The application deadline is October 31, 2025.

What is the CBSE Central Sector Scholarship Scheme?

The Central Sector Scheme of Scholarships for College and University Students (CSSS) is a government-funded initiative by the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

It aims to encourage bright students from economically weaker sections to pursue higher education by providing annual financial support for undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

CBSE Scholarship 2025: Important Dates

Event Date Application Start Date 2 June 2025 Last Date to Apply 31 October 2025 Application Verification by Institutes Till 15 November 2025 Final Merit List Release Expected by December 2025 Scholarship Disbursement January 2026 onwards

Benefits of Central sector scholarship

The scholarship amount differs based on the course level and duration:

For Undergraduate Students:

₹12,000 per year (₹1,000 per month) for first 3 years.

For Postgraduate Students:

₹20,000 per year (₹1,666 per month) for 2 years.

For 5-Year Integrated Professional/Technical Courses:

₹12,000/year for the first 3 years .

. ₹20,000/year for the 4th and 5th years.

Who can apply for this scholarship

Students who have passed 12th can apply for this scholarship.

Students who have secured more than 80% marks in CBSE class 12th are declared beneficiaries of this scholarship.

The benefit of this scholarship is given to those students whose total family income is less than 4.5 lakhs.

Under the scholarship, it is mandatory for the student to pass 12th and get admission in a recognized college or university.

However, students are selected for the scholarship keeping in mind their educational qualification and financial status.

Students who have dropped out after studying 12th are not included in the scholarship.

How to apply for the scheme

To avail this scheme, students have to go to the official website of the National Scholarship Portal and complete the one-time lOGIN.

CBSE Central Sector Scholarship 2025: Check eligibility and important deadlines Apply by 31 October 3

After completing the one-time registration process, they have to select the Central Sector Scheme for Scholarship in the Post Matric category.

After selecting it, they have to carefully fill the scholarship application form and scan and upload the required documents.

After this, the student has to click on the submit option.

Documents Required for Application

Mobile number and Email ID

CBSE Class 12 Marksheet (2025)

Income Certificate (less than ₹4.5 lakh/year)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Bonafide Certificate from current institution

Aadhaar Card

Bank Account details (in student’s name)

Passport-size photograph

Faqs about CBSE Central Sector Scholarship 2025