CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 – Check Full Counselling Schedule @ccmt.admissions.nic.in

Announcement of CCMT vacant seats July 11, 2025

Start of CCMT counselling registration for special round 2, choice filling, and fee payment July 11, 2025 –

Deadline for registration and fee payment – July 15, 2025, till 5:30 PM

Deadline for the resolution of issues related to fee payment – June 17, 2025, till 5:30 PM

Last date of special round Choice Filling and locking of choices – June 17, 2025, till 5:30 PM

Automatic Locking of saved choices (if choices are not locked by the student) – June 17, 2025, till 5:30 PM

CCMT special round 1 seat allotment 2025 July 19, 2025 –

Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF), Document uploading (online), specifying willingness (Freeze/Float/Slide), and withdrawal June 19, 2025 June 23, 2025, till 12:30 PM

Online Document Verification by officers of Allotted Institute (Special eligibility of allotted seat, if any, would be checked by verifying officers of the Allotted Institute) July 19, 2025 –

Deadline for Online Document Verification by officers of the Allotted Institute – July 30, 2025, till 5:30 PM

Last date for the Resolution of any queries raised during online document verification, Process related to willingness/withdrawal – June 31, 2025, till 7:30 PM

CCMT Special Round Seat Allotment 2025- Round 2 August 2, 2025

Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF), uploading documents (online) (students allotted a seat for the first time in this round), specifying/updating willingness (Freeze/Float/ Slide), and withdrawal TBA

Online CCMT Document Verification (for students allocated a seat for the first time in this round) by officers of the assigned institute (Special eligibility of allotted/upgraded seat, if any, would be checked by verifying officers of the allotted institute) August 2, 2025

Online Document Verification deadline TBA