CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025

by

CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: एम.टेक./एम.आर्क./एम.प्लान. प्रवेश (सीसीएमटी) 2025 CCMT Special Round 19th July को आधिकारिक वेबसाइट – ccmt.admissions.nic.in पर घोषित कर दिया जाएगा। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने अपने GATE स्कोर के आधार पर काउंसलिंग प्रक्रिया में भाग लिया था, वे अब अपने क्रेडेंशियल के साथ लॉग इन करके अपनी आवंटन स्थिति की जांच कर सकते हैं। सीसीएमटी भारत भर में एनआईटी, आईआईआईटी और अन्य केंद्रीय वित्त पोषित संस्थानों द्वारा प्रस्तावित स्नातकोत्तर कार्यक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिए एक सामान्य मंच है।

सीट आवंटन प्रक्रिया GATE स्कोर, अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा प्रस्तुत वरीयता और सीट की उपलब्धता पर आधारित होती है। चयनित अभ्यर्थियों को निर्धारित समय सीमा तक शुल्क का भुगतान करना होगा, आवश्यक दस्तावेज अपलोड करने होंगे तथा अपनी इच्छा (फ्रीज, फ्लोट या स्लाइड) दर्शानी होगी। इन चरणों को पूरा न करने पर आवंटित सीट रद्द हो सकती है।

CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025
CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 – Check Full Counselling Schedule @ccmt.admissions.nic.in

CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment के लिए सभी उपलब्ध सीटों पर विचार किया जाता है। उम्मीदवारों द्वारा प्रस्तुत विकल्पों पर कार्रवाई की जाती है और उनकी योग्यता के आधार पर सीटें आवंटित की जाती हैं। सीट आबंटन होने पर, अभ्यर्थियों को स्वीकृति शुल्क का भुगतान करना होगा और अपनी इच्छा (फ्रीज/फ्लोट/स्लाइड) प्रस्तुत करनी होगी तथा समय सीमा के भीतर आवश्यक दस्तावेज अपलोड करने होंगे। भुगतान का प्रमाण आवंटित संस्थान में रिपोर्टिंग के समय प्रस्तुत किया जाना चाहिए।

How to check CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment में भाग लेने वाले उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए गए चरणों का पालन करके सीट आवंटन परिणाम देख सकते हैं:-

सीसीएमटी पोर्टल ccmt.admissions.nic.in पर जाएं।

CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 - Check Full Counselling Schedule @ccmt.admissions.nic.in 3

CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result” पर क्लिक करें। अपना GATE पंजीकरण आईडी, पासवर्ड और सुरक्षा पिन दर्ज करें। अपना अनंतिम CCMT CCMT Special Round 1 Allotment Letter Download करें और सुरक्षित रखें।

What after CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

जिन उम्मीदवारों को CCMT Special Round 1 में सीटें आवंटित की जाती हैं, उन्हें अपने प्रवेश की पुष्टि या अस्वीकृति के लिए नीचे दिए गए चरणों का पालन करना होगा :-

30,000 रुपये की सीट स्वीकृति शुल्क का भुगतान ऑनलाइन (यूपीआई, नेट बैंकिंग या कार्ड के माध्यम से) करें। शुल्क भुगतान के बाद आवंटन पत्र डाउनलोड करें। अपनी इच्छा से विकल्प चुनें :- फ्रीज – सीट स्वीकार करें, आगे के राउंड से हट जाएं, फ्लोट – सीट स्वीकार करें और अपग्रेड के लिए पात्र बने रहें, स्लाइड – एक ही संस्थान के भीतर अपग्रेड करने का विकल्प स्वीकार करें, पोर्टल पर आवश्यक दस्तावेज अपलोड करें, फिर संस्थान में सत्यापन कराएं।

जिन उम्मीदवारों को CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment में सीटें आवंटित नहीं की जाती हैं, वे राउंड 2 में भाग लेने के पात्र होंगे। CCMT CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result सीट आवंटन परिणाम 19 जुलाई, 2025 को घोषित होने वाला है, जिसके तुरंत बाद संबंधित प्रक्रियाएं शुरू होंगी।

Key Dates for CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025

EventsDates
Announcement of CCMT Special Round 1 seat allotment result 202519th July
Payment of seat acceptance fee, document uploading, specifying willingness (freeze/float/slide) and withdrawal19 July to 23 July
Deadline for online document verification by officers of allotted institute23rd July
Last date for the resolution of queries raised during online document verification, process related to willingness /withdrawal24th July

CCMT 2025 Counselling Dates Special Round (Phase 2)

EventsStart DateEnd Date
Announcement of CCMT vacant seatsJuly 11, 2025
Start of CCMT counselling registration for special round 2, choice filling, and fee paymentJuly 11, 2025
Deadline for registration and fee paymentJuly 15, 2025, till 5:30 PM
Deadline for the resolution of issues related to fee paymentJune 17, 2025, till 5:30 PM
Last date of special round Choice Filling and locking of choicesJune 17, 2025, till 5:30 PM
Automatic Locking of saved choices (if choices are not locked by the student)June 17, 2025, till 5:30 PM
CCMT special round 1 seat allotment 2025July 19, 2025
Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF), Document uploading (online), specifying willingness (Freeze/Float/Slide), and withdrawalJune 19, 2025June 23, 2025, till 12:30 PM
Online Document Verification by officers of Allotted Institute (Special eligibility of allotted seat, if any, would be checked by verifying officers of the Allotted Institute)July 19, 2025
Deadline for Online Document Verification by officers of the Allotted InstituteJuly 30, 2025, till 5:30 PM
Last date for the Resolution of any queries raised during online document verification, Process related to willingness/withdrawalJune 31, 2025, till 7:30 PM
CCMT Special Round Seat Allotment 2025- Round 2August 2, 2025
Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF), uploading documents (online) (students allotted a seat for the first time in this round), specifying/updating willingness (Freeze/Float/ Slide), and withdrawalTBA
Online CCMT Document Verification (for students allocated a seat for the first time in this round) by officers of the assigned institute (Special eligibility of allotted/upgraded seat, if any, would be checked by verifying officers of the allotted institute)August 2, 2025
Online Document Verification deadlineTBA
Deadline for the Resolution of any queries raised during online CCMT document verification, the Process related to willingness/withdrawalAugust 5, 2025

CCMT 2025 Counselling Dates for Special Round (Phase 3)

EventsStart DateEnd Date
After special round 2, the CCMT vacant seats will be released (if other students opted for the upgrade and withdrawal option in the previous rounds, seats other than the vacant seats may also be offered).August 8, 2025
Online registration for the National Spot Round opens, as does online choice filling, registration, and payment of the participation fee. [The participation fee may be modified if students pay it in advance as SAF/PAF/Participation-charge.]August 8, 2025
Deadline for registration for the National Spot round and fee paymentAugust 11, 2025, till 12:30 PM
Deadline for the resolution of issues related to fee paymentAugust 11, 2025, till 5: 30 pm
Last date of CCMT national spot round Choice Filling and locking of choices.August 11, 2025 till 5:30 pm
Automatic Locking of saved choices (if choices are not locked by the student)August 11, 2025, till 5: 30 pm
CCMT seat allotment 2025 for National Spot Round 1August 12, 2025
Document uploading (students allotted a seat for the first time in NSR)August 12, 2025August 14, 2025, till 5:30 PM
Online CCMT Document Verification for the students allotted seats for the first time in NSR. (Special eligibility of allotted seat, if any, would be checked by verifying officers of the Allotted Institute)August 12, 2025
Deadline for Online Document Verification by officers of the Allotted InstituteAugust 16, 2025, till 5:30 PM
Last date for the resolution of any queries raised during online document verificationAugust 16, 2025 till 5:30 PM
Physical reporting at the Finally Allotted Institute physically (see institute website for schedule and details) and the deposit of the Balance Fee by the admitted students of all rounds (Regular rounds, Special rounds, and NSR)August 12, 2025August 18, 2025

Seat Allotment Based on GATE 2025 Scores

आवंटन प्रक्रिया में गेट 2025 स्कोर, उम्मीदवार की प्राथमिकताएं और एनआईटी, आईआईटी और सीएफटीआई में सीट की उपलब्धता को ध्यान में रखा जाता है। भाग लेने वाले संस्थानों के लिए सीट मैट्रिक्स पहले ही सीसीएमटी पोर्टल पर प्रकाशित कर दिया गया है। अभ्यर्थियों को सलाह दी जाती है कि वे अपडेट और काउंसलिंग के अगले दौर के लिए नियमित रूप से आधिकारिक वेबसाइट देखते रहें।

FAQ’s on CCMT Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result कब जारी होगा?

CCMT Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 19 जुलाई को जारी कर दिया जाएगा।

परिणाम चेक करने की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट क्या है?

https://ccmt.admissions.nic.in/.

CCMT Round 1 परिणाम घोषित होने के बाद क्या होगा?

जिन उम्मीदवारों को CCMT Round 1 में सीटें आवंटित नहीं की जाती हैं, वे CCMT Special Round 2 Seat Allotment में भाग लेने के पात्र होंगे।

