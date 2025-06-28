CDAC Project Staff Recruitment 2025: सी-डैक में निकली प्रोजेक्ट स्टाफ की भर्ती शुरू, जल्दी करें आवेदन!

CDAC Project Staff Recruitment 2025: A great news is coming out for the candidates associated with engineering and technical fields. The country’s leading IT institution CDAC Center for Development of Advanced Computing has released a CDAC Project Staff Recruitment 2025 notification of Project Staff Recruitment for the year 2025. All those candidates who want to join the Center for Development of Advanced Computing and want to gain experience by working in various departments can take advantage of this opportunity.

Let us tell you that CDAC has released the CDAC Project Staff Official Notification PDF 2025, in this notification they have told that this year candidates are going to be appointed on about 91 posts. These appointments will be made on various posts like Project Engineer, Senior Project Engineer, Project Manager. Although these appointments are being made on contract basis, CDAC is a well-known organization. In such a situation joining this organization can take your technical career to new heights. All those candidates who want to join this project, it is necessary for them to visit the official website of CDAC and read the given CDAC Project Staff Recruitment 2025 notification carefully and apply without error.

CDAC Project Staff Recruitment 2025

As we said, CDAC has issued a notification for appointment to prestigious posts like Project Engineer, Senior Project Engineer and Project Manager on about 91 posts. These appointments will be officially formed through online medium only.

Let us tell you that the online application process has been released on the official website, for which complete details have also been made available in the CDAC Project Staff Vacancy Notification PDF 2025. It is important for the candidate to read the guidelines given in PDF format and complete the CDAC Project Staff application process before 9 July 2025.

CDAC Project Staff Recruitment 2025 Date Wise Details

Application Start 25 June 2025

Last Date of Application 9 July 2025

Interview Last week of July

Position Wise Details

For the information of the readers, let us tell you that CDAC Project Staff Recruitment 2025 is going to be done in various institutions across India. Through this, appointments will be made in various institutions like Thiruvananthapuram, Delhi, Chennai Assam Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh. The vacancy-wise details for appointment to these posts have been released as follows

Project Manager 3 posts

Senior Project Engineer 12 posts

Project Engineer (Experienced) 22 posts

Project Engineer (Fresher) 54 posts

CDAC Project Staff Vacancy 2025 Eligibility

The age limit and educational details for appointment to these posts have been released as follows

Age Limit

Project Manager Maximum 56 years

Senior Project Engineer Maximum 40 years Project Engineer (Fresher) Maximum 30 years Project Engineer (Experienced) Maximum 45 years

Age limit relaxation will be given for reserved categories as per government rules

Educational Qualification

To apply for all these posts, the candidate must have a BE/BTech degree from a recognized educational institution.

To apply for the same experienced posts, the candidate must have a previous experience certificate.

CDAC Project Staff Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in two phases to form this recruitment process as this recruitment process will be contract based. In such a situation, after the applications of the candidate, document verification will be done and interviews will be conducted.

These interviews can be formed in person or online interviews can also be conducted. If sources are to be believed, these interviews will be formed in the last week of July. Although no details have been released for the written examination, if a large number of applications are received, then a written examination can be formed to shortlist the candidates.

Pay Scale

The salary will be given on these posts as follows

Project Manager Rs 110000

Senior Project Engineer ₹60000

Project Engineer (Experienced) 37500

Project Engineer (Fresher) 37500

Candidates will also be provided allowances, travel allowances, other facilities as per the post.

Required documents

To apply for these posts, candidates will also have to attach the following documents: their educational documents, their caste certificate, their birth certificate, 10th 12th mark sheet, graduation mark sheet, experience certificate, their identity certificate, passport size photo other necessary documents.

Application Fee

To apply for this post, Open General and OBC will have to pay an application fee of ₹ 500.

This process is being constituted free of cost for SC / ST / PWD and EWS.

How to Apply for CDAC Project Staff Recruitment 2025?

To apply for these posts, the candidate will first have to go to cdac.in.

On the home page of this official website, the applicant has to click on the link of Recruitment 2025 Project Staff.

After clicking here, the candidate will first have to read the complete guidelines in PDF format.

After reading all the guidelines, the applicant has to click on the link of the form.

After clicking on the link of the application form, the applicant will have to fill in all the necessary information in this form such as personal details, educational details, experience etc.

the applicant will have to fill in all the necessary information in this form such as personal details, educational details, experience etc. After filling all the necessary information, the applicant will have to upload all the required documents in the format mentioned.

After that the applicant will have to pay the application fee and click on the submit option.

Other guidelines for application

Let us tell you that this application form has to be submitted by 9 July 2025. If any kind of error is found in the application form, then some time will be available to the candidates for amendment. Official details about this will be released soon.

While filling the application form, it is also important for the candidates to note that they choose the location option carefully because once the location is allotted, it will not be possible to change it. Apart from this, the interview call letter or other details will be made available to the shortlisted candidate through the official website or email.

This appointment is being formed on a contract basis in which there is no provision for permanent appointment. However, now it depends on the organization whether it proceeds with the candidate as per the requirement or terminates the contract as soon as it expires.

Conclusion

Thus, for all those candidates who want to join an important organization directly through CDAC Project Staff Recruitment and want to gain experience by working here, it is important for all of them to visit the official website within the prescribed time limit, read all the information and apply on time.