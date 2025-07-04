CEGA Fellowship Program 2025-26 Application to Selection Process, How to Apply?

CEGA Fellowship Program 2025-26: The Center for Effective Global Action (CEGA) specifically targets researchers from East and West Africa who are keen to enhance their expertise in quantitative social science research, including impact evaluation. The CEGA Fellowship Program 2025-26 spans 16 weeks and is available in-person at the University of California, Berkeley during both the Fall 2025 and Spring 2026 semesters, as well as at Northwestern University, which will host the program in Spring 2026 only.

Applicants may choose from one of three research tracks: General Development Research, Early Childhood Development, or Youth Livelihoods. Selected fellows will have the opportunity to audit courses, refine their quantitative research skills, engage in a tailored mentorship program to advance their research concepts, and expand their professional networks.

CEGA Fellowship Program 2025-26 Eligibility criteria stipulate that applicants must be affiliated with a research institution, university, or organization based in Africa and should have recently completed or be in the process of completing a Master’s degree or PhD in fields such as economics, statistics, epidemiology/public health, or other social science disciplines.

Participants will be afforded the chance to:

Engage in auditing courses focused on quantitative development research

Receive tailored mentorship aimed at enhancing their research concepts

Establish networks with colleagues and professionals within the discipline.

CEGA Fellowship Program Eligibility 2025

Candidates applying for the CEGA Fellowship Program are required to meet the following criteria:

Possess proficiency in English, both in written and oral forms, and demonstrate strong communication skills.

Be a resident of an East African or West African nation and have completed secondary education at an African institution.

Be classified as an early career scholar, which includes individuals who have recently obtained a Master’s degree or a PhD, or those who are presently enrolled in a PhD program in fields such as economics, political science, statistics, epidemiology/public health, education, or other social sciences. Preference will be given to applicants who are currently enrolled in or have completed their PhD within the past eight years.

Maintain a current position as a staff member or student at a research institution (such as a university or other research organization) located in East or West Africa, ideally one that engages in policy-relevant, quantitative social science research.

Additional requirements for applicants in specific tracks

Early Childhood Development (ECD) Track: Focus on studying programs that promote health, nutrition, safety, responsive care giving, and early learning for children aged 0-3. Support will be given to fellows researching in Tanzania, Mozambique, and Kenya.

Youth Livelihoods Track: Emphasis on evaluating programs that assist young individuals (ages 16-24) in securing meaningful employment. Programs include education, skills training, and comprehensive support for youth. Priority will be given to fellows from Kenya, particularly those working in Mombasa.

Research should address the effectiveness of these programs. Both tracks aim to improve outcomes for specific age groups. Fellows are encouraged to focus on local contexts in their research. Collaboration and relevance to the community are key factors for selection.

Advantages

Chosen researchers will review coursework and enhance their skills in quantitative development research.

in quantitative development research. They will have access to a tailored mentorship program to refine their research ideas.

Participants will expand their research networks through various opportunities.

The CEGA Fellowship Program 2025-26 aims to support the growth of their research capabilities.

to support the growth of their research capabilities. Researchers will gain valuable insights and guidance throughout the process.

How to apply for this CEGA Fellowship Program 2025-26?

To apply for the 2025-2026 CEGA Fellowship, please send the required information and documents via the Submittable portal.

Personal Statement (1 page): Explain your reasons for wanting to join the CEGA Visiting Fellowship. What makes this program stand out to you among other options? What do you aim to achieve during the fellowship and afterward? Also, discuss your ability to dedicate time to the CEGA Fellowship Program 2025-26 and how it aligns with your current responsibilities.

Curriculum Vitae/Resume: Make sure to list any relevant quantitative courses you have taken in your CV.

Research Proposal: Limit your proposal to 2 pages. Use the provided template or refer to the example. Remember, you should focus on the proposal you submit during the fellowship unless you get approval from CEGA staff and your mentor to make changes.

Evidence of Leave Approval or Letter of Support: Include a document from your supervisor or department chair that shows their support and confirms that you can take a 4-month leave if selected.

References: Provide the name, email, phone number, and affiliation of two people (like supervisors or professors) who can vouch for your research skills, quantitative abilities, and qualifications for the CEGA fellowship.

What is CEGA’s rule about traveling to conferences for presentations during the resident fellowship?

CEGA encourages fellows to attend conferences where they can present their research, as it supports their growth and the fellowship’s objectives.

Notify CEGA program staff early about any presentation opportunities to avoid scheduling conflicts and visa issues.

Ensure that the conference covers your expenses or that you can pay for them, as CEGA and Northwestern cannot provide extra funding.

CEGA/GPRL also arranges visits to other campuses for additional presentation opportunities.

Remember that a final presentation is required at the end of the fellowship.

Is there a salary included in the CEGA Fellowship Program?

The fellowship takes care of candidates’ roundtrip airfare, lodging, meals, visa costs, and health insurance throughout the fellowship duration. Additionally, fellows are granted a modest stipend of XX Amount to cover various expenses and may have opportunities to visit other university campuses.

However, it’s important to note that the CEGA Fellowship Program 2025-26 does not offer a salary for the fellows’ time. Therefore, fellows should coordinate with their university or organization to arrange for leave, whether paid or unpaid, during the fellowship period.