पाओ हर साल ₹12,000 की स्कॉलरशिप – ऐसे भरो Central Sector Scholarship Form, लास्ट डेट 31 अक्टूबर

Central Sector Scholarship Form 2025: CBSE has released official notification to start the CBSE Central Sector Scholarship 2025-26 for university and college students 2025 to 2026 – (PM-USP CSSS). The Central Sector Scholarship application procedure for the scholarship has been started on the official website of the national scholarship portal from 2nd June 2025 and all The Eligible Candidates who are currently pursuing higher education in UG courses for PG courses can apply for the CBSE Central Sector Scholarship 2025-26 program.

If you are also seeking financial assistance from the government to continue your education then you can read this article which will help you to understand the overview of CBSE Central sector scholarship for college students in 2025 including the eligibility criteria, application procedure, How to Fill Central Sector Scholarship, Important dates of the Central Sector Scholarship and all other details.

Central Sector Scholarship Form 2025 Overview

The Government of India is providing a scholarship amount to candidates who have completed 12th class from any recognized board with more than 80% marks and are now pursuing higher education from any university or Institute.

The Central Sector Scholarship is offering 12000 to 20000 rupees and only to eligible candidates in the program. Since there are only limited scholarships of 82,000 Fresh applications, candidates need to submit the application form earlier to receive the benefits of the program. You are not required to appearing any entrance or scholarship test as it is completely based on merit of candidates in their 12th marks.

Central Sector Scholarship 2025

Central sector scholarship for college students is offering an annual amount of 12000 to selected candidates for the next 3 years of the graduation. However if you have completed your graduation and are pursuing your post graduation then you can get Rs 20,000 rupees per month for next 2 years in your post graduation.

There is a special frozen for candidates who are pursuing technical education in their UG course as they will get ₹20000 per year in their 4th and 5th years of UG course. Candidates who are pursuing B.Tech course will get the benefit of the Central Sector Scholarship program for only 4 years were the first 3 years will provide 12,000 rupees per month and the last year will offer them 20,000 rs accordingly.

How about the Central Sector Scholarship program 2025-26 will provide a guarantee to offer scholarship for next 3 years or 5 years but you need to renew your Central Sector Scholarship Annually to continue the benefits.

CBSE Central Sector Scholarship 2025-26 Dates

National scholarship portal is accepting the application for the scholarship where they open the portal on 2nd June 2025. Candidates can fill the Central Sector Scholarship application form till 31st October 2025 through online mode. After that the department will run the verification procedure for next 15 days and will Complete the DNO verification by 30 November 2025. After that payment will start to be received in the bank account of the candidates from the second week of January 2026.

Central Sector Scholarship Eligibility 2025

Only Indian students are eligible to apply for the CBSE Central sector scholarship for college and university students in 2025 where they can fill the application for the last date of 31st October 2025.

Applicant is required to complete 12th class from any recognized board with 80% marks in any stream. It is important to take admission in any UG or PG courses after the 12th class to be eligible for the benefit of this scholarship program. The benefit will be provided to only those students who are pursuing higher education to regular mode and distance or correspondence candidates will not able to apply in this scholarship program. The diploma candidates are not eligible for Central sector scholarship 2025 for college students. Annual family income of the student should be less than 4.5 lakh rupees from all the sources.

Candidates have to take admission in UG courses instantly after completing the 12th class without any drop as drop out candidates will not be able to apply for this scholarship. If you are already getting benefits from any other government or private scholarship then your application form will be rejected in the verification procedure.

How to Fill Central Sector Scholarship Form Online 2025?

You can submit the Central Sector Scholarship form 2025 through online mode on the official website of national scholarship portal by following this procedure before the deadline:

Visit to the official website on this link https://scholarships.gov.in/. You will reach the new page where you have to click on the student link to login on your dashboard or create the OTR if applying for the first time.

It will ask you to enter your mobile number and you will receive OTP for verification, after that you need to provide your Aadhar Card details to complete the KYC and complete your registration. You need to login on the page again using your OTR ID and password provided by the portal on your mobile number and email id and fill application form for Central sector scholarship for college and university students under the Department of Higher Education

At the end it will ask you to upload your all the documents including fees receipt, application form and college, 12th Marksheet and certificate, 10th class marksheet and certificate, passport size photograph, bank passbook, income certificate and other documents.

Once you complete your all the details on the page you can final Summit the Central Sector Scholarship Form and made for the verification to receive the Central Sector Scholarship benefit in your bank Account.