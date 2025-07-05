CSIR NAL Recruitment 2025 Apply Link, 10वीं और ITI पास करें आवेदन, अंतिम तिथि 10 जुलाई 2025

CSIR NAL Recruitment 2025 Apply Link: If you also want to make a career in the technical field for a long time and want to enjoy a great appointment opportunity in the technical field by joining India’s leading research CSIR, then a golden opportunity has come out for all of you. India’s leading research institute CSIR has recently issued a CSIR NAL Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF to set up appointments on Technician Grade I and II at the National Aerospace Laboratory.

This CSIR NAL Recruitment 2025 Online Application process is going to be organized to fill about 86 posts for which the application process has started. In such a situation, all the candidates who have received skills in ITI, Apprentice or having experience in Technical Area and now want to get a permanent job in a government organization can be involved in this CSIR NAL Recruitment 2025 Online Apply process released by National Aerospace Laboratory CSIR.

CSIR NAL Recruitment 2025 Apply Link

Organization Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Aerospace Laboratories Recruitment Type Technician Total Posts 86 Application Mode Online Application open Date 06/06/2025 Application Last Date 10/07/2025 Qualification 10th & ITI Pass

CSIR NAL Recruitment 2025 Online Apply

As we said, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Aerospace Laboratory is constituted by the appointments of Technician Grade 1 and Grade 2 for about 86 posts. Application processes have been started to fill these posts. This CSIR NAL Technician Recruitment 2025 application process is being set up on the official website which has started from 6 June 2025 and the last date of application has been based on 10 July 2025.

These posts will be appointed on the basis of written examination and other eligibility criteria of candidates. However, it is necessary for the candidates to go to the official website and read the complete details mentioned in PDF format and complete the online application in time.

CSIR NAL Recruitment 2025 Official Notification & Apply Link

CSIR NAL Technician 2025 Post Description

A total of 86 posts are to be constituted for CSIR Technician. Through these appointments, candidates will be recruited in various trades like Fitter, welder, turner, electrical, mechanist, ICT maintenance, electronic, instrumentation mechanic, electronics draftsman, laboratory assistant, instrument mechanic, copa IT, motor mechanic, electroplater, painter sheet metal housekeeper, catering and hospitality, assistance, race, technicians, technicians, technicians. , Physiotherapy, Clinical and Medical Physiotherapy, Clinical and Medical Lab Technician etc.

CSIR NAL Technician Recruitment 2025 Eligibility

For CSIR NAL Recruitment Vacancy 2025 to these posts, the age of the candidate is required to be minimum 22 and maximum 28 years.

to these posts, the age of the candidate is required to be minimum 22 and maximum 28 years. If the candidates applying for these posts come from the special category, then they will be given age exemption according to the government rules.

If we talk about educational qualification, then the candidate must have at least 55% marks in 10th science from a recognized educational institution to apply for these posts.

then the candidate must have at least 55% marks in 10th science from a recognized educational institution to apply for these posts. The candidate must be trained in specific trade from recognized ITI.

Also, the candidate must have a 2-year full time apprentice training from a recognized institute.

from a recognized institute. Or a candidate must first work in a trade related post in a central or state body department where he must have 3 years experience.

CSIR NAL Online Registration Fee 2025

General/ OBC/ EWS 500

SC/ ST/ PWD /Women/ Ex -Soldier: Free

CSIR NAL Vacancy 2025 Selection process

The first written examination of the candidate for appointment to these various posts will be conducted. After the written examination, the skill test of the candidates will be set up in which the candidate’s commercial knowledge, practical tests and interviews will be conducted. After this, the appointment of candidates will be ensured on the basis of complete philosophy.

CSIR NAL Technician Salary 2025

After the appointment of these posts, the candidate will be given salary under the 7th Pay Commission where the initial salary can be from 19900 to 63200 per month.

How to Apply for CSIR NAL Recruitment 2025?

To join this CSIR NAL Jobs 2025 Recruitment Process, the candidate first has to visit this official website recruit.nal.res.in.

CSIR NAL Recruitment 2025 Apply Link, 10वीं और ITI पास करें आवेदन, अंतिम तिथि 10 जुलाई 2025 6

On the home page of this official website, they have to click on CSIR NAL Advertisement Number 5 /2025.

CSIR NAL Recruitment 2025 Apply Link, 10वीं और ITI पास करें आवेदन, अंतिम तिथि 10 जुलाई 2025 7

After clicking here, the complete description of the appointment comes in front of them.

The candidate will have to read all the details issued in the PDF format and get the CSIR NAL Application Form 2025 and fill it.

CSIR NAL Recruitment 2025 Apply Link, 10वीं और ITI पास करें आवेदन, अंतिम तिथि 10 जुलाई 2025 8

After this, the candidate will have to upload all the documents.

The application fee will have to be paid and click on the submit option.

CSIR NAL Technician Selection Process 2025

Stage-I Exam

Screening Documents

Shortlist

Trade Test

Stage-II Exam

competitive written examination consisting of Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-II

Final Merit List

FAQs about CSIR NAL Recruitment 2025 Apply Link