DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Download (Link): डाउनलोड करें हॉल टिकट, एग्जाम डेट 10 और 11 जुलाई 2025

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Download: Every year, the process of providing employment to the youth on technical and non-technical posts is formed by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited, a prestigious organization working under the Indian Railways. Countrywide recruitment is also being formed under the year 2025.

Under this DFCCIL recruitment 2025 process, the first phase is the DFCCIL CBT 1 exam 2025. This exam will be conducted on 10 July and 11 July 2025. Let us tell you that it is very important for the candidate to have a DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Download to appear in this exam. This admit card will be released on the official website 3 to 4 days before the exam. If sources are to be believed, this DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Download Link will be Active by 7 July 2025 at 11:00 am.

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Download Link

As we told, it is very important for the candidates to have an DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Download to appear in the DFCCIL 2025 exam. However, DFCCIL had made the city intimation slip available to the candidates appearing in this examination on 27 June 2025 itself. This DFCCIL city intimation slip 2025 has been sent to the registered email and mobile number.

At the same time, admit cards will also be issued on the DFCCIL official website by 7 July 2025. Candidates will have to DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Download their admit cards by logging in to the official website and entering the details.

DFCCIL 2025 Exam Date and Shift

Date Post Shift Reporting time Gate closed Exam time 10 july 2025 Execute s&t Shift 2 11 am to 12 noon 12 o’clck 12:30 -1 pm 10 july 2025 Executive civil Shift 3 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm 1:30 4 pm to 5:30 pm 11 july 2025 MTS shift 1 Shift 1 7:30am to 8:30 am 8:30 9 am to 10:30 pm 11 july 2025 MTS shift 2 Shift 2 11 am to 12 noon 12 o’clock 12:30 pm to 1 pm 11 july 2025 JR.MANAGER Shift 3 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm 1:30 4 pm to 5:30 pm

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Download Process

To DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Download, candidates have to visit the official website of dfccil.com. On the home page of this official website, they have to click on the career option. After clicking here, they will see the link to DFCCIL Exam Admit Card 2025. After clicking here, they have to enter the user ID password. After entering the details, the admit card appears on their screen. The candidate has to DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Download and take two printouts of it.

Details on the DFCCIL Hall Ticket 2025

After downloading the DFCCIL Hall Ticket 2025 from the official website, the candidate has to check this admit card carefully and if any kind of error or discrepancy is seen in it, then it has to be amended as soon as possible. This detail can be as follows:

Candidate’s name, Candidate’s roll number, Candidate’s date of birth , Exam center address, Exam city details, Exam date , Exam time, Exam shift, Candidate’s photo, Candidate’s signature, Reporting time, Gate closing time

DFCCIL 2025 Exam Guidelines

All those candidates who are going to appear in this exam, it is necessary for them to visit the official website of DFCCIL and download the city intimation slip and also get the DFCCIL Hall Ticket 2025 from the official website by 7 July 2025. For more details, candidates are requested to visit this official website from time to time and get the detailed details.