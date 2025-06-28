Digital Arrest Scam: आप भी हो सकते हैं Digital Arrest के शिकार, जानिए कैसे बचें

Digital Arrest Scam: Daily reports of digital arrest incidents are emerging across the nation. To date, individuals have lost billions of rupees due to these fraudulent activities. Recently, the proprietor of the Vardhman Group fell victim to a scam involving seven crores through digital arrest. While evading digital arrest can be quite challenging, exercising caution and maintaining awareness can significantly reduce the risk of falling prey to cybercriminals. This report aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the phenomenon of digital arrest and offer strategies for prevention. In a related incident, a police official in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, revealed that a fraudster exploited the “digital arrest” technique to defraud an employee of an institute affiliated with the Department of Atomic Energy out of Rs 71 lakh.

The scammers impersonated officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and accused the victim of disseminating illegal advertisements and messages. The victim was threatened with an arrest warrant related to money laundering and human trafficking. A fraudulent CBI officer conducted a video call interrogation, further heightening the victim’s fear. Believing the threats to be genuine, the victim transferred Rs 71.33 lakh into accounts specified by the scammers. Digital arrests represent a novel form of cyber fraud wherein perpetrators utilize audio or video calls, impersonate law enforcement officials, and effectively confine victims to their residences to execute their scams.

Digital Arrest as an overview

Digital arrest is a modern form of blackmail. It mainly targets educated and intelligent individuals. Essentially, digital arrest means someone is watching you through video calls while threatening you online. In this scam, cybercriminals pretend to be police officers and intimidate their victims. They demand that the victim stays on a video call and simultaneously sends money to resolve the supposed issue. The scammers falsely accuse people of crimes or legal violations and threaten them with arrest unless they pay a specific sum. These threats often come with fake legal documents or impersonations of law enforcement.

For example, a gang member contacted a victim, who works as a scientific assistant at Raja Ramanna Advanced Technology Center (RRCAT), on September 1, claiming to be an officer from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). This impersonator alleged that illegal ads and messages related to women’s harassment were sent using a SIM card registered in the victim’s name from Delhi, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

How does the scam take place?

Digital arrest typically initiates with an unsolicited communication, either through a message or a phone call.

They often claim that illegal activities have been linked to the victim’s PAN and Aadhaar numbers, including money laundering.

Scammers may also assert that a parcel containing illicit items has been sent in the victim’s name, further heightening the sense of urgency.

These con artists employ fear tactics, alleging that the victim is involved in serious crimes like financial fraud or drug trafficking.

Victims are pressured to comply quickly, with threats of immediate arrest if they do not cooperate.

The primary goal of these scams is to extract money from the victim, often requesting upfront payments for bail or legal fees.

Emotional manipulation is common, with scammers using tactics such as fake crying or pretending to be family members to increase the victim’s anxiety.

What Are the Typical Ruses Employed by Scammers in Digital Arrest Scenarios?

Parcel Scam: T he victim receives a notification that a package containing illicit items has been seized, implicating them in the offense.

Scammers assert that a relative is entangled in criminal activity and requires urgent financial help. Misuse of Aadhaar or Phone Number: The victim is charged with utilizing their Aadhaar or phone number for unlawful purposes.

How you can protect yourself from this arrest?

The most effective way to prevent digital scams is through knowledge and awareness.

If you receive intimidating phone calls, remain calm and do not succumb to fear.

Stand firm in the face of threats, especially if you have not ordered anything that could warrant such calls.

Report any threatening calls to the police without delay.

Preserve any suspicious messages or emails as evidence for law enforcement.

Maintain composure and refrain from sending any money under duress.

To protect you from scams, practice vigilance and verify the caller’s identity independently.

Conclusion

Law enforcement and government agencies are taking steps to fight digital arrest scams. They have released public warnings, blocked fake phone numbers, and are looking into cases to catch the offenders. Awareness and prevention are crucial to avoid becoming a victim of these scams. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre recently warned the public about the rise in digital arrest crimes. The advisory emphasized that agencies like the CBI and police do not make arrests via video calls.