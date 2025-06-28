Double SASSA Grants in June 2025: Beneficiaries to Receive Extra Relief This Month

Double SASSA Grants in June 2025: Beneficiaries in South Africa are getting double payments in June 2025 from SASSA. Millions of South Africans are registered with the Social Security Agency of South Africa and receive the monthly payout from the authority to fulfill their basic needs. But for June 2025, the department is releasing a double payment to all the beneficiaries who are fulfilling all the requirements by the agency.

The payment is provided under one-off relief benefits for SASSA beneficiaries. If you want to get the benefit of this program, then you can check the revised eligibility criteria and details to receive the payment in your bank.

Double SASSA Grants in June 2025 Overview

Most of the beneficiaries in South Africa are getting double SASSA grants in June 2025, as the official sources are reporting to release a one-off payment to overcome the burden of expenses and inflation in the country. The country is reporting a major price hike in daily life items. However, the department is giving monthly financial assistance to purchase basic needs for the family, but the amount is not sufficient to fulfill all requirements.

This is the major reason why the government is giving an additional one-time benefit for this month to beneficiaries so they can use the amount for their personal welfare, medical expenses, and all other required expenses.

Eligibility criteria for double SASSA grants in June 2025

The department has listed requirements to provide the benefit of the Double SASSA Grants program in South Africa for June 2025 under SASSA Grants. You can check the following guidelines, and after that, you can apply for the program accordingly.

The program is prepared only for native South Africans living in the country for at least 10 years or more.

or more. Re-upload your medical documentation , such as a disability certificate or any other certificate, to showcase your medical eligibility for getting the SASSA grants.

, such as a disability certificate or any other certificate, to showcase your for getting the SASSA grants. Verify your bank account details and ensure you receive your payment directly in the bank, where you need to complete the KYC and update your details so it will automatically receive the benefits.

You are required to have registered with SASSA earlier and receive your benefits frequently for such a one-time benefit program .

. Income requirement is very important, where individuals who are earning less than the income criteria will not be able to get the benefit of the program.

Updated Payment Amounts for Double SASSA Grants

According to the official notification from the department, beneficiaries will see double SASSA grants in June 2025. It will be double the regular benefits of SASSA for different beneficiaries. For example, if an old-age pension beneficiary is getting 2,200 ZAR, then he will get 4,400 ZAR in this month additionally. You can check the following table to understand the double payment for June 2025 from the agency:

SASSA Grant Type Regular Amount (R) Double Payout (R) Older Persons Grant 2,180 – 2,200 2,180–2,200 Disability Grant 2,180 4,360 Child Support Grant 530 1,060 Care Dependency Grant 2,180 4,360 Foster Child Grant 1,180 2,360 SRD R370 Grant 370 740 War Veterans Grant 2,200 4,400

Complete June 2025 Payment Schedule for Double SASSA Grants

The Social Security Agency in South Africa releases the monthly payout and the double payment for June 2025 according to the payment schedule available on the website. Beneficiaries will get their regular payments in the first week of June 2025; however, the double payment will be released between 18 June and 20 June 2025, according to the program. The following table will help you to understand the payment schedule:

SASSA Grant Regular Payment Date Second Payment Date Older Persons Grant June 4 June 18 Disability Grant June 5 June 19 Child Support Grant June 6 June 20 SRD R370 Grant June 10–15 June 17–24 Care Dependency Grant June 6 June 20 Foster Child Grant June 6 June 20

If you are already getting the benefits in the department, then you are not required to submit any application form, as the one-time payment will be provided directly without any application. However, if you are not receiving your payment according to the above-mentioned scheduled dates, then you should contact the department through mail or call so they will help you to resolve your issue and will send the pending amount in the bank accordingly.