DU Buddy Graphic Designer Internship 2025, Stipend: ₹10,000 – ₹20,000 Monthly

DU Buddy Graphic Designer Internship 2025: DU Buddy, the ultimate savior for college students. Just imagine you are a college student and you have everything accessible at your finger tip. It will ease the academic journey and exam preparation in lesser time. With DU Buddy, you can connect with mentors from your ideal college and also can get access to practice previous year exam questions for effective study sessions.

There are facilities of getting personalized counseling in which the counselors will always be there to guide you. You can know about college updates and can simplify your application process with features from this application that help you predict colleges and prepare your preference sheets. But DU Buddy is not just about academics; it also offers automatic eligibility checks, document verification, and assistance in finding the perfect roommate with a comprehensive view.

Basically this app is a gem and time saver for the college students. If students will get all the things under one roof, then what is more than beautiful than this? If you can look forward to have Tiffin service and an internship platform to further enrich your student life, it can also be done through this app. Make DU Buddy your best friend and enjoy your college journey.

DU Buddy Graphic Designer Internship 2025

As this is an internship program, the Team can choose a full time employee from this if there is any requirement. To join their creative team, they are seeking a graphic designer with talent and creativity. In this role what the Designer has to do. The hired one will craft visual content that powerfully conveys the brand’s message across a range of digital and print mediums.

The person will be responsible for knowing the technicalities behind the brand message along with the design principles. They have to focus on the detailing and they must have possessed the capacity of submitting the work before its deadline. They have to be flexible in working.

Responsibility as a Graphic Designer

If you are going to be a part of DU Buddy, then you have to perform your duties. Let us discuss what you have to do?

As a designer you have to play with your skills effectively. You have to be creative and you will design graphics which can allure the audience. You have to create visual elements for social media platforms, websites, advertisements, brochures, presentations and various marketing collateral.

Creators are there for creating creative designs. So you will create engaging meaningful layouts, illustrations, infographics, and other visual materials.

You have to be focused and updated to accept the new trends because everything is changing so fast. Broaden your vision of viewing things.

You have to be a multitasked professional. Just remember that you are going to handle multiple projects at once while adhering to deadlines.

Required Skill set to be a graphic designer

The professional should have the expertise in Adobe Creative Suite (including Photoshop, Illustrator, In Design, After Effects, etc.) or comparable design software.

or comparable design software. He/she must be carrying a lucrative portfolio showcasing a variety of creative design projects done by.

Knowledge about the technicalities like typography, layout, color theory, and branding principles matters.

The individual should be capable of follow the trend and must know team building

Fundamental knowledge of video editing and motion graphics is required

Focus on detailing and a strong connectivity for design quality

Bachelor’s degree in Design, Fine Arts, or a related discipline is preferred but not essential

Extra Add on: This is not mandatory to have but it is a plus if you know

Having experience in UI/UX design software (such as Figma, Adobe XD, or Sketch)

If you have basic understanding of web design and HTML/CSS

If you have experience in animation or motion graphics

Knowledge of Canva and contemporary design tools for fast project completion

Extra benefits

The Location of Internship is in Delhi. The interns need not to have any previous experience. The duration of the internship is of five months.

Interns will work five days a week in a hybrid format.

They have to work as a full timer as an employee by committing to full-time hours.

The interns will receive several benefits. They can get a job offer, a certificate of completion, and a letter of recommendation upon successful completion of the internship

What’s next?

Now these days Graphic design, AI designs, Digital marketing are the best career options one can have. So there is no need to worry if you are pro in your field. After completing the internship, the interns will get various opportunities widely. They can become a graphic designer or a freelance designer.

They may take leadership roles by adopting the career options including art director, creative director or design manager in various media companies. There are many fields open with lucrative salary if you are creative. They could opt for specialized positions like UX/UI designer, or a web designer or motion graphics designer.