DUO-CIMEA/Italy Fellowship Programme 2025-26 Apply Now, Deadline 31 October 2026

DUO-CIMEA/Italy Fellowship Programme 2025-26: Opportunity is knocking at your doorstep if you want the fellowship program that is “DUO-CIMEA/Italy Fellowship Programme 2025–26, then this is the time guys. It is currently receiving the applications and giving a distinctive chance for professors, researchers, and PhD students from India and various Asian nations to participate in academic exchanges with Italian institutions.

This DUO-CIMEA/Italy Fellowship Programme 2025-26 is nothing but a step towards international academic collaboration between Italian institutions connected with CIMEA and 20 other Asian countries which includes India also. The exchange focuses on research and development in higher education law and governance along with other related areas.

There is a probability that the selection committee can also consider other related disciplines that related to higher education in a comprehensive manner. The 20 participating Asian countries which are included are Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, China, Cambodia India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

DUO-CIMEA/Italy Fellowship Eligibility 2025-26

The applicants have to perform their eligibility check before applying so they must have to qualify for this DUO-CIMEA/Italy Fellowship Programme 2025-26. So, first of all the selection will be done by the CIMEA. The applicants will be chosen only if they belong to any of this like national professors, researchers, or PhD students from Italian institutions and entities associated with CIMEA to send to Asian institutions. The selection process must have need the approval of the Asian institutions. The exact Asian institution will have to select Asian professors, researchers or PhD students from an Asian institution who will be sent to CIMEA and/or the related affiliated institution or entity where this selection process also has to be approved by CIMEA and the related affiliated institution/entity. The applicants have to keep their position at the time of filling the application until they are involved in the exchanges.

Applicants in pairs will be exchanged which means each of one from CIMEA and from Asian Institution can exchange where the number will be same. Also, it has to done in between the same two institutions, but there is no need to follow the same timeline nor does it need to involve the same departments. It is mandatory that an applicant has to be in very good in spoken English and written English if he/she wants to bag the fellowship. If he/she knows the Italian language then it will be an advantage for selection.

DUO-CIMEA/Italy Fellowship Deadline

The duration of the fellowship program is from March 2025 to December 2026.

Calculation of DUO-CIMEA/Italy Fellowship

The duration of exchange must have to be for 10 working days in a month or can be for one month. If the exchange lasts longer or shorter than this period, the DUO-CIMEA Italy Fellowship Programme 2025-26 will be adjusted as per the days according to the actual duration of the stay.

How much they will get?

The final amount is calculated on the basis of position the applicants are holding.i.e. they belong to which category; professors, researchers, PhD students and from which country they belong to. As a reward the applicants will get a minimum monthly amount of €1,500 and as they will get €5,000. It doesn’t include travel expenses ranging from a minimum of €1,000 to a maximum of €3,500. There is an option through which the applicants can receive 50% more for travel costs as per their request and based on CIMEA’s grant in travel related to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea.

Mention the Application and Selection Procedure:

Application Duration

The process of apply is going on. The timing of application when the applicants can apply is March 2025 to 31st of October of 2026.

Documentation Of DUO-CIMEA/Italy Fellowship Programme 2025-26

The application form for the DUO-CIMEA Italy Fellowship Programme 2025-26 must have to completely filled by both of the applicants. It should be typed and submitted in PDF format. The signatures of the applicants should be signed as electronically and it has to be there presented on documents. A Memorandum of Understanding or you can say an academic cooperation agreement is needed which has to be done in between CIMEA or a CIMEA Italian affiliated institution or entity and the Asian institution.

If any case there is no MoU, then a declaration of intent is needed, which can be a letter co-signed by the authorities of both institutions or two separate signed letters. The applicant has to provide his/her photocopy of passports. They have to provide their CV which will not exceed more than 5 pages.

Application Submission process

The applicants need to send the application to the CIMEA in a single PDF document at the given email address which is direttore@cimea.it.

Selection Procedure Of DUO-CIMEA/Italy Fellowship Programme 2025-26

There is a selection committee designed over there at CIMEA which will conduct the selection process after the receiving of the application over when the deadline is over. The applicants can know about their result within 30 days of the submission of the application. The applicants will get the result in a written document from CIMEA. To make the process easy, the Letter of Acceptance will be sent to both institutions/entities involved in the mobility.

Ground of Selection:

How much the proposal is suitable?

How capable enough they are to execute the exchange?

Contribution to promoting exchange

Alignment with CIMEA’s mandate and objectives

DUO-CIMEA Italy Fellowship Amount

There are no limitations on how to use the fellowship. After spending less than 10 working days in the exchange country or travel without prior notice to CIMEA, the fellowship will be adjusted on a pro-rata basis. For any further information related to this DUO-CIMEA Italy Fellowship Programme 2025-26 you can contact directly to direttore@cimea.it.

FAQs: DUO-CIMEA/Italy Fellowship Programme 2025-26