Frank Bisignano Begins Making Changes to Doge and Social Security Before 2026

Former Fiserv CEO Frank Bisignano, who just took over as director of the Social Security Administration (SSA), is attempting to transform the agency into a “digital-first organization.” According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on June 9, Bisignano hopes to modernize the SSA’s technology while adhering to its budget request and providing human customer service when necessary with the assistance of DOGE employees and his private-sector experience. In the report, Bisignano stated, “I believe we should stop worrying about head count and instead concentrate on our goal, which is to perform exceptionally well for the public.”

Agreeing to the paper, SSA’s client benefit will be fueled by more prominent innovation and manufactured insights, which can permit individuals to do essential assignments without collaboration with others, liberating up organization assets for other purposes. For instance, the SSA might cut down on in-person visits to handle the work of replacing Social Security cards for name changes and other reasons if more people replaced their cards online or over the phone. According to the paper, this task accounts for around one-third of field office activity.

The previous administration’s rules, such demanding online or in-person verification for phone benefit requests, drew internal criticism of the SSA earlier this year. Reports of delay drive to the inversion of this procedure. Former SSA staff members also criticized DOGE for allegedly circumventing internal protocols to get private data. However, DOGE was able to restart its work after a recent Supreme Court ruling reversed a lower court’s access prohibition. Despite the agency’s imminent financial difficulties, Trump and Bisignano have made it clear that there are no intentions to reduce Social Security payouts. If nothing changes, analysts predict that by 2035, the SSA will not have enough money to make full payments.

In response to these issues, Bisignano promised that DOGE’s participation is only technological and that personal data is secured. With a workforce of over 52,000 and a population of about 70 million, the SSA has steadily reduced its personnel since 2010, when it employed close to 68,000 individuals. According to Bisignano, the agency would prioritize reaching performance targets above retaining staff levels.

Approximately 70 million Americans rely on Social Security every month. Significant changes have already been brought about by the DOGE program, such as new data procedures and workplace closures. The security, convenience, and availability of benefits for American retirees, those with incapacities, and survivors may be straightforwardly affected by these operational changes.

Bisignano has prioritized digitizing the SSA since taking office last month, enabling recipients to replace their Social Security cards and do other simple procedures online without having to visit the office. Employees of SSA and DOGE clashed earlier this year when DOGE evaded regular protocols to get beneficiary personal information. One of the SSA’s goals is to reduce the typical hold-up time on the 1-800 lines from the current 19.2 minutes to 12 minutes by September 2026. Additionally, the government wants to increase the percentage of retirement, survivor, and Medicare benefit applications processed on time from the current 83% to 100%.

The Social Security Administration also intends to reduce the average time it takes to process first disability applications from 231 days to 190 days. According to internal data, 44% of calls in March were handled by automated bots, a notable rise from 17% in October of the previous year. Bisignano admitted that although AI would continue to be used, its integration will take time. Some users have had issues with automated systems, particularly when they get caught in unsolved cycles.In order to achieve financial efficiency, Bisignano’s expertise in the private sector is crucial. The Social Security Organization is inquiring for $14.8 billion for the following monetary year, which starts in October.

A key component of this methodology is the DOGE group, which comprises of eight engineers. Reducing incorrect payments is one area that needs improvement. In February, the Office of the Inspector General at SSA said that $97 million from the retirement program was part of $8.9 billion in overpayments that took place in 2023.

Seniors and beneficiaries wanting in-person assistance are now scheduled to make approximately 2 million more journeys to field offices each year as a result of DOGE’s personnel and service reductions. As they concentrate on handling 900,000 intricate cases pertaining to the Social Security Fairness Act, SSA staff has issued warnings about potential payment delays. Although the White House has said that there isn’t any reason to fear just yet, there might be more delays in processing new applications or updating beneficiary information.

The majority of incorrect disability benefit payouts occur when recipients neglect to disclose income or asset gains. According to White House spokesperson Liz Huston, the current initiatives are intended to improve customer service, lower fraud, and reroute employees to positions that interact with the public. Bisignano reiterated that he has no plans to suggest reducing Social Security payments, pointing out that Congress has the authority to make such adjustments.