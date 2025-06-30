Green Credit Program 2025: पर्यावरण बचाएं पैसे कमाएं जानें कैसे मिलेगा लाभ?

Green Credit Program (GCP): The Green Credit Program 2025 is a government initiative launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to incentivize environmentally responsible actions by individuals, companies, and institutions. Participants earn “Green Credits” by undertaking eco-friendly activities like afforestation, water conservation, and sustainable agriculture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended International meeting of COP28. It was conducted on UAE and most of the international leaders has attended the event. PM Modi has suggested Green Credit Scheme in COP28 event to the world leaders to overcome Environmental losses at world level and increase the greenery.

However the Green Credit Program is currently launched in India from October 2023 but if you are not familiar with this term then you should check this article where we are providing the information of green credit scheme which is announced by PM Modi in COP28. So after that you can also participate in this Green Credit Program scheme.

What is Green Credit Program (GCP)?

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change has started a new scheme of green credit scheme on 13 October 2023. The Green Credit Program 2025 India is started for companies in India to involved them for environmental friendly activities including planting a tree, reduce carbons, Focus on water management, waste management etc.

This companies will get green credits from the Government of India which can be used for multiple purposes including convert them into money. However MoEFCC Green Credit Scheme is only initiative of Government of India and companies are not bound to participate in this initiative but they will get additional credits which will beneficial for them for their industries.

Green Credit Program Benefits 2025

Innovative Market-Based Mechanism: This initiative with market based mechanism, It is inviting Various stakeholders including individual, communities, Private sector industries and companies to participate in this initiative.

Government will provide green credits to the individuals for companies according to their participation in this scheme. These credits can be used for trading, Carbon credits, convert into money etc. The main focus of this Green Credit Program 2025 is to in courage plantation individuals and private sectors as well as.

Activities Under Green Credit Scheme 2025

There are multiple environmental friendly activities which will be done under this government sponsored initiative but at the initial stage the government is focusing on Water conversation and afforestation or planting a tree. After that government will continuously update the scheme by extending their activities however, the scheme is at initial stage and companies and individuals are continuously registering themselves to participate.

Green Credit Earning and Trading

All the eligible individuals and companies can participate in green credit program and earn green credits. Once you register yourself on the official portal and submit your project details after that authority will screen your project and allowed you the land for the project where you have to planting 100 to 1000 trees per hectare. The most interesting thing in this scheme is, government will not charge any penalty if you fail in the project. For 100 trees, value of GCs to be distributed to eligible applicant for 10 years =100 GCs.

How to Apply Green Credit Program 2025?

If you want to register your company or industry for green credit scheme then you have to register on the official website of green credit scheme. You can visit on the official website by clicking on Green Credit Portal Apply Online link. https://www.moefcc-gcp.in/. There is complete details of the scheme on the official website so you can check deeply for this scheme in this website.

If you are interested to register for MoEFCC Green Program, Environment Credit Scheme then you can follow this procedure:

Firstly visit to the official website and click on the Green Credit Portal Registration 2025 link accordingly and you will be redirected on a new page

Now you have to enter your user type and type of development and click on the next link

Provide personal details and other information related to this scheme and enter the Aadhar card number

You will receive OTP for verification purpose on the mobile number which is linked with Aadhar card

The last phase is to provide address details

After this the Green Credit Carbon Trading 2025 registration will complete, Now use the user id and password for login and select the land for the planting, if you have your own land then you can use it otherwise you can also pick up any land which is mention in the Green Credit Program portal. Once your application is submitted you will receive green credit certificate after the verification which can be used for trading and other purposes.

