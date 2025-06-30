Housefull 5 Box Office Review: Bollywood’s Popular Comedy Returns

Housefull 5 Box Office Review: Bollywood’s most popular comedy franchise housefull has once again been released at the box office. Let us tell you that this time this film has been prepared with more budget and more laughter blasts than before, due to which the audience has a lot of expectations from this movie.

At the same time, the release of this movie was also done with a double explosion. Housefull 5 is being counted in the category of the largest multi -starrer comedy ever. The movie was released in the cinema on 6 June 2025. With the release of the movie, there is a crowd of audience at the box office.

Housefull 5 Box Office Review

For the information of the readers, let us tell you that this film is made under the leadership of Akshay Kumar. In this movie, 19 big stars of the film industry are cast. The movie is shot completely during cruise traveling in which incidents of accidents and adventures during the cruise have been threaded to the audience. Talking about the review of this movie, the movie has started very strongly. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, it is the 5th movie of the Housefull franchise.

Race for Inheritance: Power, Greed, and Drama

Talking about the story of this film, the Housefull 5 film is completely shot in a luxury cruise ship in which a billionaire dies and this story remains around it. It is shown throughout the story how every character seems to be his own power in the race to achieve the property of a rich person. The biggest feature of the Housefull 5 movie is that it has been released in two different climaxes. Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, meaning it is a unique experiment made in Bollywood so far where the audience will get two different climaxes of the same film.



Grand Visual Appeal Thanks to Luxury Cruise Setting

The most special thing about the film is that 19 actors in this film have been cast, Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever, Chunky Pandey, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Sen Nikitandiri, beauty. The film is shot on the cruise ship of London, France, Spain, due to which the film is being given a grand look. Talk about the advance booking of this film, before the release of the film, there was an advance booking of 13.94 crores. On the first day of Housefull 5, the earnings of 22 crores are being gauged.

Housefull 4 Benchmark: ₹210 Crores Earnings

For the information of the readers, the budget of this film is between 200 to two hundred and fifty crores. In such a situation, to make this film a hit, you will have to earn more than 200. Earlier, Housefull 4 earned 210 crores. Looking at the star cast and storyline of Housefull 5, it is being said that this movie will perform better than the previous movie and earn around 300 crores. However, the audience is also very excited about the film’s climax. Talking about the music of the film, music is fine but the film’s limelight is Akshay Kumar and Nana Patekar, whose fan base is expected to be a hit.

FAQs: Housefull 5 Box Office Review