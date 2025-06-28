HVF Junior Technician Recruitment 2025 – तकनीशियन पदों पर आवेदन शुरू, अंतिम तिथि 18 जुलाई!

HVF Junior Technician Recruitment 2025: Heavy vehicle factory is a well-known company of the country, which plays a leading role in the defense preparation of the country. This company has issued an important HVF Junior Technician Recruitment 2025 notification pdf for the youth of the technical field for the year 2025. Under this notification, HVF has told that about 850 Junior Technician posts are going to be recruited in their Chennai branch. All those youth who are looking for a job in this field for a long time and have a sense of serving the country can Apply for this HVF Junior Technician Recruitment 2025 Process.

Let us tell you that this HVF Junior Technician Recruitment 2025 process is being formed under Armed Vehicle Limited which comes under the Ministry of Defense. This recruitment process is being conducted on a fixed term basis which will be only for 1 year. However, if the candidate performs better, then they can also be given permanent appointment.

HVF Junior Technician Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

As we said, the Heavy Vehicle Factory has issued a Heavy Vehicle Factory Technician Recruitment notification PDF to form about 1850 appointments on Junior Technician posts. This notification has been issued for appointments of one year contract which can be extended for another 3 years after performance. Let us tell you that the complete details for this appointment process have been released on the official website of HVF OTR forms.flicks.org. Candidates are requested to go to the official website and read the instructions carefully and apply by the given date.

For the information of the readers, let us tell you that the HVF Junior Technician application process has started from 23 June 2025 and the last date of application has been fixed as 18 July 2025. It is requested that he read the HVF Junior Technician Vacancy 2025 notification carefully and try to apply without error.

Under this HVF Junior Technician Recruitment 2025 process, the application process is being formed through an online medium. In such a situation, this is a golden opportunity for all those candidates who want to join the Heavy Vehicle Factory and want to serve the country by staying here and gaining experience, under which they can complete the application process in time.

HVF Recruitment 2025 Dates

Notification release date – 23 June 2025

Online application starts 28 June 2025

Last date to apply 18 July 2025

OFB HVF Junior Technician Jobs 2025

As we have told, Heavy Vehicle Factory has released appointments on contract basis in Heavy Vehicle Factory Avadi Unit Chennai, through which about 1850 recruitments will be formed. Vacancy wise division for 1850 recruitments has been released as follows.

Junior Technician 17 posts

Junior Technician Carpenter 4 posts

Junior Technician Electrician 186

posts Junior Technician Electroplater 3 posts

Electrician 12 posts

Junior Technician Fitter General 23 posts

Junior Technician Fitter Electronics 7 posts

Junior Electrician Machinist 21 posts

Junior Technician Welder 4 posts

Junior Technician General 668 posts

Junior Technician Fitter 50 posts

Junior Technician Fitter Auto Electric 5 posts

Junior Technician Fitter Electronic 83 posts

Heat Treatment Operator 12 posts

Machinist 430 posts

Operator Material Handling Equipment 60 posts

Painter 24 posts

Ringer 36 posts

Sand and Short Blast 6 posts

Welder 200 posts

Junior Technician HVF Eligibility 2025

Qualification and Educational Description

To apply for these posts, the maximum age of the applicant must be 35 years.

Candidates coming from special category will be given relaxation in age limit such as 3 years for OBC, 5 years for SC-ST, 10 years for PWD.

Educational Qualification

To apply for these posts, the candidate must have passed at least 10th/12th from a recognized educational institution.

All the candidates must have at least 65 percent marks in trade related to NCVT/SCVT.

However, five percent relaxation is being given for SC ST PWD.

Apart from this, it is mandatory to have 2 years of experience for special posts such as OMHI Ringer, Send and Short Blaster.

Application Fee

To apply for these posts, General OBC EWS will have to pay a fee of ₹300.

This process is being conducted free of cost for SC ST PWD and Ex Servicemen.

Pay Scale

After appointment to these posts, candidates will be provided with a basic salary of Rs 21000 as well as DA allowance based on industrial standards.

5% additional allowance as special allowance and ₹3000 as other allowances will be provided as well as an annual increase of 3% can also be given every year.

Selection Process

As we said that these appointments are being done on a contract basis of 1 year, in such a situation, the appointment of the candidates will be made on the basis of their academic performance and marks in HTC and NSC. In this appointment process, the documents of the candidates will be verified. After this, if needed, the trade test of the candidates will be taken. After the trade test, the final list of candidates will be prepared in which the appointment of the candidates will be ensured on the merit basis.

Documents for HVF Junior Technician Recruitment 2025

To apply for these posts, candidates have to attach the following documents: Candidate’s identity certificate, candidate’s tenth certificate, candidate’s HTC ITI certificate, candidate’s caste certificate, if the candidate is an ex-serviceman then his certificate, if the candidate has experience then experience certificate, candidate’s passport size photo, candidate’s digital signature, candidate’s left thumb impression

How To Apply For HVF Junior Technician Recruitment 2025?

For the appointment released by HVF, the candidate must first go to the official website of HVF at https://oftr.formflix.org/.

On the home page of this official website, they have to complete the login process.

To login, first of all they have to complete the registration process and get the login details.

After getting the login details, login to the portal and get the relevant form.

and get the relevant form. The candidate has to fill this form carefully and upload all the required documents in the prescribed format.

After this, the candidate has to pay the application fee.

After paying the fee, the applicant has to click on the submit option.

Let us tell you that this application process is starting from 28 June and the last date of application has been fixed as 18 July 2025. In such a situation, the candidates have to go to the website and complete the application process after reading the entire details carefully.

Candidates have to ensure that they upload their NCVT/ SCVT and ITI trade certificates carefully. Because this HVF Junior Technician Recruitment 2025 process is being conducted only on a 1-year contract basis which can be extended to a maximum of three years, although it is in the hands of the company whether it goes ahead with it or not.

