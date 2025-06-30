IGNOU Admission 2025 July Session – इग्नू में एडमिशन शुरू, Last Date – 15 July!

IGNOU Admission 2025 July Session: As we all know, Indira Gandhi National Open University IGNOU has been an educational organization for years that is providing open education to all students around the country and all over the world. Students who cannot go to school or college on a regular basis, Indira Gandhi Open University gives them an opportunity to study at the university.

Here, students get admission in almost every course. It is a world-famous open university, IGNOU Admission in India, that is providing a better education facility for every category. All those students who want to get themselves enrolled in Indira Gandhi National Open University’s 2025-26 session can apply as soon as possible, as the IGNOU Admission process has been started at Indira Gandhi National Open University.

IGNOU Admission 2025

As we said, IGNOU has started the IGNOU Admission 2025 July Session. Indira Gandhi provides courses in National Open University Open and Distance Learning as well as online mode. In such a situation, all those students who want to enroll in various courses in ODL or online mode can complete the IGNOU Admission process for the July session as soon as possible.

Let us tell you this university is a recognized university, by which the degree and certificate provided are considered valid in both government and private fields.

Eligibility Criteria’s to get IGNOU-Admission 2025

Course Eligibility Criteria Undergraduate Students must passed 10+2 from a recognized educational board Postgraduate Have a UG degree with minimum 45% to 50% marks from a UGC approved University

IGNOU Admission 2025 July Session

As we said, Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the admission process for this July session 2025.

This admission process will be started officially on the official website from June 10.

Students can complete the admission process by selecting the course in ODL or online mode by visiting the official website.

The last date for the application has been fixed on 15 July 2025.

In such a situation, the candidates are requested to apply for July 2025 in time so that they can get admission in the year 2025-26 without any inconvenience.

Essential Documents for admission process

Let us tell you that to get admission in the July 2025 session at IGNOU, students will have to first create a credit ID for the Academic Bank.

This ID is prepared through a DigiLocker, for which an Aadhaar link has been needed. After creating this ID, candidates have to receive the District Education Bureau ID. Only after this ID is ready can the candidate get admission to various ODL or online admission programs of IGNOU.

IGNOU Admission 2025 Process

To enroll for the July session 2025 in IGNOU, the candidate will have to form an ABC ID from Digilocker first.

After creating an ABC ID, they have to log in on the DEB portal.

After this, they have to go to the official portal of IGNOU.

The candidate will have to select his course by visiting the official portal ignouAdmission.Samarth.Edu.in.

After selecting the course, the candidate will have to complete the IGNOU Admission 2025 registration process .

. After completing the registration process, the candidate will have to upload all the documents and pay an application fee of ₹ 300.

After this, print out the candidate for the future.

Indira Gandhi Open University Admission Dates

Event Date (Tentative) IGNOU admission 2025 July session start date 6 June 2025 Last Date of IGNOU admission 2025 15 July 2025 IGNOU BA Admission 2025 15 July 2025 IGNOU BSc admission 2025 15 July 2025 IGNOU MA admission 15 July 2025 IGNOU MSc admission 15 July 2025 IGNOU MBA admission 2025 15 July 2025

IGNOU-2025 Fees Structure of Various Courses

Course Fees Bachelor of Arts INR 4,500 Per Year Bachelor of Commerce INR 4,500 Per Year Bachelor of Science INR 6,000 Per Year Bachelor of Computer Application INR 8,000 Per Semester Master of Arts INR 7,700 Per Year Master of Commerce INR 9,700 Per Year Master of Computer Application INR 12,700 Per Semester Master of Business Administration INR 15,500 per semester DNHE INR 3,000 IGNOU CFN INR 1,900

IGNOU July Session Admission Course Details and Entry Fee

The IGNOU Admission 2025 process has started in various courses for admission in the July 2025 session, which is as follows.

Undergraduate: BA, BSC, BCom, BBA, and BCA can apply. 12th-passed candidates for this course, with the annual fee of 4500 to 14500.

PG: MSc, M.Com MBA, MCA, and bachelor’s degree candidates can take admission in this course; its fee has been fixed at 7000-18000 annually.

Diploma Certificate: DHN, EDAC, ECFN, CCH. 12th-passed candidates can enroll in this course for which the admission fee has been fixed between ₹ 1500 and ₹ 10000.

IGNOU-Admission Status 2025

Students can check their IGNOU-Admission Status 2025 online through the web portal using enrollment number and their program details. After applying for admission, students should monitor their status regularly to confirm acceptance or identify any issues.

Updates include admission status confirmation, document verification or pending requirements. IGNOU provides support through regional centers for any admission-related queries. It is important to take care of deadlines and ensure that all documents submitted are accurate and complete.

Top Searched Questions :-