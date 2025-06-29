India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Application procedures for recruitment for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) 2025 have been established by India Post. Those applying for the job can check the application progress on the official website of India Post. Candidates must enter their registration number in the specified field to view the status of their applications. GDS India registration period for 2025 was run from February 10, 2025 to March 3, 2025.

In particular, India Post hopes to fill the position of 21413 GDS under India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 with this recruitment campaign. Candidates do not need to take the exam as part of the selection process. The list of merit generated by the algorithm is used to shortlist applicants. The results you earn on the Class 10 Board Test are used to create the merit list.

India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2025

Candidates have been eagerly awaiting the India Post GDS Result 2025. The Postal Department has released the circle-wise GDS 5th merit list now. The GDS Merit List is prepared based purely on 10th/Matric marks. There is no written examination or interview for the India Post GDS Recruitment.

India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2025 will be out soon. The India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruiting is important for many job seekers in India. The GDS Merit List is a vital aspect of this recruitment process, determining the selection of candidates for various posts in the postal department.

How to download GDS 5th Merit List 2025?

Following these steps to download GDS 5th Merit List 2025 :-

Visit the official website: Open your browser and go to https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 - Check 5th Merit List Release Date, Application Status Link at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in 3

Navigate to Latest News/Announcements: On the homepage, look for the “Latest News” or “Announcements” section.

On the homepage, look for the “Latest News” or “Announcements” section. Find the GDS Merit List Link: Click on the link labeled “GDS Merit List 2025.”

Click on the link labeled “GDS Merit List 2025.” Download the pdf file: Once you click on the link, the PDF file of the merit list will open. Click the “Download” button to save it.

Once you click on the link, the PDF file of the merit list will open. Click the “Download” button to save it. Save the File: Save the PDF to your computer or mobile device for future reference.

Process to check India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 Application

To find out the status of their application, candidates can take the actions listed below:

Step 1: Check out India post’s official website.

Step 2: Press the “Apply Online” tab which will available on the main page.

Step 3: On the newly opened page, press the “Application Status” tab.

Step 4: On the new page, fill out registration number in the designated field, and submit it.

Step 5: Application status will be displayed on the new page.

Step 6: At last, keep a hard copy of the application status page and save it for later use.

Age Relaxation

The minimum for the General category are 18 and maximum age limit is 40 years old, respectively.

Category Maximum Age Relaxation SC 5 years ST 5 years OBC 3 years OBC Disabled Person 10 Years Disabled Person 10 years SC Disabled Person 10 Years ST Disabled Person 10 Years

India Post-GDS Selection Procedure

In addition to the requirements stated in the official announcement, candidate background will be considered during the selection process. Candidates must have completed education (10th grade) from the accredited board of directors to confirm these positions.

No written exams or interviews will be conducted as part of the India Post GDS Selection Process. Details of the post-India GDS selection process are as follows:

The merit lists based on the tenth class grade

Document verification

Medical fitness test (if required)

Salary Details

The following salary will be awarded to the candidates chosen for India Post GDS. The GDS Gratuity and Service Discharge Benefit Scheme are among the additional social security advantages and allowances to which Indian post GDSs are entitled.

Post Name Salary Range Gram Dak Sevak (GDS) Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 monthly Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 monthly Branch Post Master(BPM) Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,400 monthly

Important Documents for the GDS/BPM/ABPM Posts for Documents Verification

Secondary and Senior Secondary Marks Sheets

Candidate identification (passport, driver’s license, or Aadhar card)

Birth certificate or proof of age

Caste certificate

Disability certificate

EWS certificate

Government-issued medical certificate

Transgender certificate (if necessary)

Frequently Asked Doubts-: