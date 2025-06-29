India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 – Check 5th Merit List Release Date, Application Status Link at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Application procedures for recruitment for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) 2025 have been established by India Post. Those applying for the job can check the application progress on the official website of India Post. Candidates must enter their registration number in the specified field to view the status of their applications. GDS India registration period for 2025 was run from February 10, 2025 to March 3, 2025.
In particular, India Post hopes to fill the position of 21413 GDS under India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 with this recruitment campaign. Candidates do not need to take the exam as part of the selection process. The list of merit generated by the algorithm is used to shortlist applicants. The results you earn on the Class 10 Board Test are used to create the merit list.
India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2025
Candidates have been eagerly awaiting the India Post GDS Result 2025. The Postal Department has released the circle-wise GDS 5th merit list now. The GDS Merit List is prepared based purely on 10th/Matric marks. There is no written examination or interview for the India Post GDS Recruitment.
India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2025 will be out soon. The India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruiting is important for many job seekers in India. The GDS Merit List is a vital aspect of this recruitment process, determining the selection of candidates for various posts in the postal department.
SASSA Old Grant Payment 2025, New Rules for Seniors – Dates, Amounts, and Claim Process
No TAX on Social Security? Why It’s Not in Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill
How to download GDS 5th Merit List 2025?
Following these steps to download GDS 5th Merit List 2025 :-
- Visit the official website: Open your browser and go to https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/.
- Navigate to Latest News/Announcements: On the homepage, look for the “Latest News” or “Announcements” section.
- Find the GDS Merit List Link: Click on the link labeled “GDS Merit List 2025.”
- Download the pdf file: Once you click on the link, the PDF file of the merit list will open. Click the “Download” button to save it.
- Save the File: Save the PDF to your computer or mobile device for future reference.
Process to check India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 Application
To find out the status of their application, candidates can take the actions listed below:
Step 1: Check out India post’s official website.
Step 2: Press the “Apply Online” tab which will available on the main page.
Step 3: On the newly opened page, press the “Application Status” tab.
Step 4: On the new page, fill out registration number in the designated field, and submit it.
Step 5: Application status will be displayed on the new page.
Step 6: At last, keep a hard copy of the application status page and save it for later use.
Age Relaxation
The minimum for the General category are 18 and maximum age limit is 40 years old, respectively.
|Category
|Maximum Age Relaxation
|SC
|5 years
|ST
|5 years
|OBC
|3 years
|OBC Disabled Person
|10 Years
|Disabled Person
|10 years
|SC Disabled Person
|10 Years
|ST Disabled Person
|10 Years
India Post-GDS Selection Procedure
In addition to the requirements stated in the official announcement, candidate background will be considered during the selection process. Candidates must have completed education (10th grade) from the accredited board of directors to confirm these positions.
No written exams or interviews will be conducted as part of the India Post GDS Selection Process. Details of the post-India GDS selection process are as follows:
- The merit lists based on the tenth class grade
- Document verification
- Medical fitness test (if required)
Salary Details
The following salary will be awarded to the candidates chosen for India Post GDS. The GDS Gratuity and Service Discharge Benefit Scheme are among the additional social security advantages and allowances to which Indian post GDSs are entitled.
|Post Name
|Salary Range
|Gram Dak Sevak (GDS)
|Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 monthly
|Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM)
|Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 monthly
|Branch Post Master(BPM)
|Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,400 monthly
Backpay 20.6% Raise to Social Security if Certain Perimeters Were Met
July 2025 Social Security Payments: When Are SSA Benefits Coming?
Important Documents for the GDS/BPM/ABPM Posts for Documents Verification
- Secondary and Senior Secondary Marks Sheets
- Candidate identification (passport, driver’s license, or Aadhar card)
- Birth certificate or proof of age
- Caste certificate
- Disability certificate
- EWS certificate
- Government-issued medical certificate
- Transgender certificate (if necessary)
Frequently Asked Doubts-:
When will the GDS 5th Merit List 2025 be out?
It will be out soon at the official website.
What after my GDS 5th Merit List appear?
Candidates whose names appear in the India Post GDS Merit List must attend the document validation round to finalize their appointment as Gramin Dak Sevaks in their respective circles.
What is the official portal to download merit list?
https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/.