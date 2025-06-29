Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download (Out): नोट करें अग्निवीर भर्ती एग्जाम डेट्स, एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड लिंक

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download (Out): The Agniveer Recruitment 2025 of the Indian Army brings a golden opportunity for the youth across the country. Through this Indian Army Agniveer scheme, the youth get a chance to do 4 years of disciplined service in the Indian Army. Agniveer recruitment process is also going to be conducted for the year 2025-26, for which the written examination of the candidates is taken first. For the information of all those candidates who have applied for this written examination, let us tell you that the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download have been issued by the Indian Army to appear in the written examination.
As we all know, it is mandatory for the candidate to have an Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download to appear in any examination. In such a situation, all those candidates who want to appear in the Agniveer recruitment process can download Agniveer Admit Card 2025 for the written examination from the official website. This admit card will not only contain the personal information of the candidate but also the details of the candidate’s examination, details of his center, exam time table etc. will be available.
Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download and Exam Date
Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download will be released by the Indian Army on different dates. These admit cards will be uploaded on the official website based on the posts whose details are as follows.
|Duty
|Admit card date
|Exam date
|Agniveer GD
|16 june 2025
|30 June -3 july 2025
|Tradesman 10th pass
|18 June 2025
|3-4 july 2025
|Agniveer technical
|19 June 2025
|4 july 2025
|Tradesman 8th pass
|23 June 2025
|7 july 2025
|Women GD
|23 June 2025
|7 July 2025
|Clerk, pharma, assistant, nurse, surveyed etc
|23 -25 June 2025
|8-10 July 2025
How to Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download?
All those candidates who are going to appear in the Agniveer 2025-26 exam can visit this official website joinindianarmy.nic.in to download the admit card.
- On this official website, they have to click on the link of Admit Card Agniveer 2025.
- After clicking here, they have to enter the login details.
- After entering the login details, they will see the admit card on the screen.
- The candidate can download Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 and take at least two print outs of it.
Amendment in Indian Army Agniveer Hall Ticket 2025
- After downloading his admit card, the candidate has to check the details available in this Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download carefully.
- If the candidate sees any kind of mistake in this detail, then he has to contact the help desk as soon as possible and get this detail amended.
- If the candidate enters the examination center with this wrong admit card, then the candidate will not be allowed to enter due to mistakes, due to which there may be inconvenience during the examination.
Important guidelines to be followed during the examination
- After downloading the admit card, the candidate also has to take care that he follows all the instructions written on the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download carefully.
- That is, it is mandatory for the candidate to carry the Indian Army Agniveer Hall Ticket 2025, Aadhaar card and other identity proof with him in the examination hall.
- Apart from this, the candidate must also carry his passport size photo with him.
- The candidate must reach the examination center 30 minutes before the scheduled time.
- The candidate must also ensure that he does not carry any items which are prohibited in the examination center.
FAQs about Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025
How can the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 be downloaded?
You can download the Agniveer Admit Card by visiting the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in, logging in with your credentials, and clicking on the admit card download link.
What should I do if my admit card has incorrect details?
If you notice any discrepancies on your admit card, immediately contact the help desk on the official website and request the necessary corrections.
After the exam date, is it possible for me to download the admit card?
No, you must download the admit card before the exam date. The admit card will only be available for download during the specified period.
Are there any special instructions for female candidates?
Yes, female candidates will have a separate exam schedule, and they must download their respective admit cards accordingly.
What items are prohibited in the exam hall?
Mobile phones, calculators, notes, books, and other electronic gadgets are prohibited in the examination hall.