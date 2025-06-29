Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download (Out): नोट करें अग्निवीर भर्ती एग्जाम डेट्स, एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड लिंक

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download (Out): The Agniveer Recruitment 2025 of the Indian Army brings a golden opportunity for the youth across the country. Through this Indian Army Agniveer scheme, the youth get a chance to do 4 years of disciplined service in the Indian Army. Agniveer recruitment process is also going to be conducted for the year 2025-26, for which the written examination of the candidates is taken first. For the information of all those candidates who have applied for this written examination, let us tell you that the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download have been issued by the Indian Army to appear in the written examination.

As we all know, it is mandatory for the candidate to have an Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download to appear in any examination. In such a situation, all those candidates who want to appear in the Agniveer recruitment process can download Agniveer Admit Card 2025 for the written examination from the official website. This admit card will not only contain the personal information of the candidate but also the details of the candidate’s examination, details of his center, exam time table etc. will be available.

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download and Exam Date

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download will be released by the Indian Army on different dates. These admit cards will be uploaded on the official website based on the posts whose details are as follows.

Duty Admit card date Exam date Agniveer GD 16 june 2025 30 June -3 july 2025 Tradesman 10th pass 18 June 2025 3-4 july 2025 Agniveer technical 19 June 2025 4 july 2025 Tradesman 8th pass 23 June 2025 7 july 2025 Women GD 23 June 2025 7 July 2025 Clerk, pharma, assistant, nurse, surveyed etc 23 -25 June 2025 8-10 July 2025

How to Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download?

All those candidates who are going to appear in the Agniveer 2025-26 exam can visit this official website joinindianarmy.nic.in to download the admit card.

On this official website, they have to click on the link of Admit Card Agniveer 2025.

After clicking here, they have to enter the login details.

After entering the login details, they will see the admit card on the screen.

The candidate can download Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 and take at least two print outs of it.

Amendment in Indian Army Agniveer Hall Ticket 2025

After downloading his admit card, the candidate has to check the details available in this Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download carefully.

If the candidate sees any kind of mistake in this detail, then he has to contact the help desk as soon as possible and get this detail amended.

If the candidate enters the examination center with this wrong admit card, then the candidate will not be allowed to enter due to mistakes, due to which there may be inconvenience during the examination.

Important guidelines to be followed during the examination

After downloading the admit card, the candidate also has to take care that he follows all the instructions written on the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Download carefully.

That is, it is mandatory for the candidate to carry the Indian Army Agniveer Hall Ticket 2025, Aadhaar card and other identity proof with him in the examination hall.

Apart from this, the candidate must also carry his passport size photo with him.

The candidate must reach the examination center 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

The candidate must also ensure that he does not carry any items which are prohibited in the examination center.

